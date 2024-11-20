



TOKYO, Nov 20, 2024 - (JCN Newswire) - Eisai Co., Ltd. announced today that the amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) treatment "Rozebalamin for Injection25 mg" (mecobalamin) has been launched in Japan as a treatment for slowing progression of functionalimpairment in amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. The product received manufacturing and marketing approval in Japan on September 24, 2024, and was published in Japan's National Health Insurance Drug Price List today.This approval is based on the results of JETALS (The Japan Early-Stage Trial of Ultrahigh-Dose Methylcobalamin for ALS),multicenter, placebo-controlled, double-blind, randomized Phase III clinical trial in 130 patients with ALS, that was conducted as an investigator-initiated trial by a research team with Extraordinary Professor Ryuji Kaji (Principal Investigator), Tokushima University, and Professor Yuishin Izumi (Coordinating Investigator), the Department of Neurology,Tokushima University Graduate School of Biomedical Sciences, and Professor Satoshi Kuwabara (Coordinating Investigator), the Department of Neurology, Chiba University Graduate School of Medicine.1ALS is an intractable, progressive, neurodegenerative disease that results in severe muscle atrophy and weakness in the muscles due to motor neuron dysfunction. As the main cause of death is respiratory failure due to paralysis of the respiratory muscles, without the use of an artificial respirator, death occurs within approximately 2 to 5 years from the onset of the disease.(2) The number of patients in Japan is estimated to be approximately10,000.2 Currently, there is no curative treatment established for ALS, and since there are only limited number of medicines approved in Japan and abroad, this is a disease with significant unmet medical needs.Eisai considers neurology a therapeutic area of focus. As a human healthcare company, Eisai is committed to further addressing the diverse needs of, and increasing the benefits of, patients and their families by providing Rozebalamin as a new treatment option for ALS patients.Product OutlineProduct name: Rozebalamin for Injection 25 mg Generic name: MecobalaminIndication for use: Slowing progression of functional impairment in amyotrophic lateral sclerosisDosage and administration: The usual dose of mecobalamin in adults is 50 mg a day, twice a week, injected intramuscularly.National Health Insurance (NHI) Drug Price: Rozebalamin for Injection 25 mg 1 vial 10,425 JPY Packaging: Rozebalamin for Injection 25 mg 8 vialsAbout Rozebalamin (generic name: mecobalamin, development code: E0302)Mecobalamin is approved and marketed as Methycobal, a 500 microgram injection of mecobalamin indicated for the treatmentof peripheral neuropathies and megaloblastic anemia caused by vitamin B12 deficiency. Methycobal is also approved as a tablet formulation (250 microgram and 500 microgram) as well as a fine granule formulation (0.1%) indicated for the treatment of peripheral neuropathies. While the mechanism of action of mecobalamin against amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) is not known, it has been suggested in non-clinical research that mecobalamin may have efficacy through a neuroprotective effect and regeneration of nerve axons. Since the 1990s, clinical research has been carried out by a study group on the Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare, suggested that ultrahigh-dose mecobalamin, which is respectively 50 and 100 times the approved dosage of Methycobal, could have a clinical effect in ALS, and Eisai then conducted the Phase II/III clinical trial (Study 761) from 2006. Eisai submitted a new drug application in May 2015 but the Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices Agency (PMDA) indicated that additional clinical trials were necessary.After obtaining favorable results in the investigator-initiated Phase III trial JETALS, and following consultation withTokushima University, Eisai submitted a new drug application for the treatment of ALS in Japan in January 2024, leading to its approval in September, 2024 and leading to the launch today. In May 2022, Rozebalamin received orphan drug designation from the Japanese Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare.About Japan Early-stage Trial of Ultrahigh-Dose Methylcobalamin for ALS (JETALS)The Japan Early-stage Trial of Ultrahigh-Dose Methylcobalamin for ALS (JETALS) is an investigator-initiated study conducted as a multicenter, placebo-controlled, double-blind, randomized Phase III clinical trial to verify the efficacy and safety of high-dose methylcobalamin (mecobalamin) in patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).(1)Mecobalamin 50 mg or placebo was administered intramuscularly twice weekly for 16 weeks to 130 ALS patients who had suffered from ALS for less than one year, were classified as "definite", "probable", or "probable- laboratory supported" according to the Updated Awaji Criteria, had an ALS severity rating of grade 1 or 2, had a decrease of 1 or 2 points inthe total score on the Revised ALS Functional Rating Scale-Revised (ALSFRS-R) 12 weeks prior to administration, and had a forced vital capacity (%FVC) of more than 60%.(3)The primary endpoint was the change in ALSFRS-R total score from the end of the observation period to week 16 of the treatment period. The change was -2.7 [95% confidence interval (CI): -3.9, -1.5] in the mecobalamin50 mg group and -4.6 [95% CI: -5.8, -3.4] in the placebo group, with a difference in change of 2.0 (95% CI: 0.4, 3.5; p=0.012), verifying the superiority of mecobalamin 50 mg over placebo.3 The adverse drug reaction incidence rate was 1.6% (1/64 cases) in the placebo group and 7.7% (5/65 cases) in the mecobalamin 50 mg group. Adverse drugreactions observed in the mecobalamin 50 mg group were constipation, injection site pain, fever, electrocardiogram QT prolongation, and rash, occurring in 1.5% (1/65 cases) each.3(1) Oki R, et al. Efficacy and safety of ultrahigh-dose methylcobalamin in early-stage amyotrophic lateral sclerosis a randomized clinical trial. JAMA Neurol. 2022;79(6):575-583.(2) Japan Intractable Diseases Information Center, Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), Designated intractable disease (2). https://www.nanbyou.or.jp/entry/52. Last accessed: September 2024. 