In response to a complaint filed by Trinasolar US, the ITC intends to determine whether Runergy and Adani illegally infringe Trinasolar's TOPCon patents. From pv magazine USA After considering a complaint by Trinasolar US, the U. S. International Trade Commission (ITC) has voted to institute an investigation of Runergy and Adani for possible patent infringement. Trinasolar, a China-based provider of solar panels, filed a complaint in September with the ITC, alleging that Runergy and Adani Green Energy improperly imported and sold projects that infringe on its patents for TOPCon solar cells. Having ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...