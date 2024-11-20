PHSC Plc - Half-year Report
LONDON, United Kingdom, November 20
20 November 2024
PHSC PLC
("PHSC", the "Company" or the "Group")
Unaudited Interim Results for the six months ended 30 September 2024
PHSC (AIM: PHSC), a leading provider of health, safety, hygiene and environmental consultancy services and security solutions to the public and private sectors, announces its unaudited interim results for the six-month period ended 30 September 2024.
Financial Highlights
- Group revenue has decreased by £80k to £1.571m (H1 FY24: £1.651m).
- EBITDA of £12k (H1 FY24: £174k).
- Interest income of £9.5k received during the period.
- (Loss)/earnings per share of (0.12p) (H1 FY24: 1.04p).
- Cash of £505k at 30 September 2024 (H1 FY24: £638k).
- Net asset value (unaudited) of £3.3m (H1 FY24: £3.5m).
- Pro-forma net asset value (unaudited) per share of 31.7p, compared to a mid-market share price as at market close on 30 September 2024 of 31p.
- No interim dividend (H1 FY24: 0.75p per share).
GROUP CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER'S STATEMENT
Operational Highlights and Business Outlook
Revenues for H1 were £80k lower than in the previous year, with some subsidiaries underperforming and others exceeding levels seen in H1 FY24. The positive variances were insufficient to offset the overall deficit from those subsidiaries experiencing reduced income and materially higher expenditure. There were some extra costs associated with recruiting additional personnel in anticipation of future demand, alongside other cost increases including salaries, general overheads and some restructuring initiatives.
All subsidiaries made a net contribution to the Group. Both Inspection Services (UK) Ltd and RSA Environmental Health Ltd improved their revenue performance compared with H1 last year, but the other four principal trading subsidiaries fared less well. A summary of each subsidiary's revenue and profitability is set out below.
As noted in previous reports, the Group faces continued challenges in recruiting and retaining staff of the right calibre and with the right qualifications to deliver the range of specialised services offered. Upward pressure on salaries continues to impact our cost structure, which cannot simply be fully offset by increases in the fees we charge to our customers in a competitive marketplace.
The one-off contract that boosted our Security Division in 2023-24 and which elevated its performance figures has now ended. This adversely affects the comparative results for that part of the business. On a more positive note, the subsidiary has seen an upturn in the number and value of sales enquiries from the rest of its client base.
Sales across the Safety Division were £12k lower than the same period last year but costs were £40k higher, resulting in a negative variance of £52k. The additional costs were in part due to recruitment at our Quality Leisure Management subsidiary where the process to embed the new arrival before fee earning could commence was lengthy. This subsidiary has also been impacted by budgetary squeezes in the leisure sector and a trend towards leisure centres being returned to local authority stewardship. Despite this, management currently expects all Safety Division companies to have an improved performance in H2 based on the business pipeline.
There was a small reduction in sales generated by the Group's Systems Division, QCS International Ltd, which achieved approximately £9k less revenue compared to H1 2024. Cost of sales and overheads rose by some £82k due to above inflation pay rises and the addition of an extra fee earner. The company has experienced a drop off in training sales which it hopes to reverse in H2.
Despite the fairly downbeat H1 performance, the Board expects to see a more positive end to the year and to be able to begin leveraging the benefits from an increased headcount.
Dividend
The Board has decided to take a prudent approach and to preserve the Group's cash reserves in the current environment. Accordingly, no interim dividend will be declared or paid for the period. The Board will consider the payment of a final dividend by reference to the Group's full year performance and cash reserves at that time.
Cash Reserves
Cash at bank on 30 September 2024 stood at £0.505m compared to approximately £0.638m at the same time last year. The Group's bank balance on 19 November 2024 stood at approximately £0.397m. Overall cash flow remains positive and is expected to remain so for the remainder of the financial year.
The Group's £50,000 banking facility with HSBC was renewed in October 2024 for a further year, although there is no expectation that there will be any need to call upon this.
Stephen King
CEO
CHAIR'S STATEMENT
The performance in the first half of this year was disappointing. The main factor was the hiring of additional staff at several of the subsidiary businesses to facilitate future growth. At this stage the Group has the higher cost burden but has not yet seen the benefit of increased revenues, which we hope will begin to come through in the second half.
On 15 October 2024, the Company announced that Stephen King, Chair and CEO, had tendered his resignation to pursue other interests and will step down from the Board and leave the Company's employment with effect from 12 January 2025. I assumed the role of non-executive Chair on the same date and a process is underway to appoint Stephen's successor as CEO in due course. The Board again thanks Stephen for his considerable contribution to the growth and development of the business over many years and wishes him well in his future endeavours.
As previously announced, Graham Webb MBE retired and stepped down as a non-executive director of the Board with effect from 30 September 2024. The Board again expresses its sincere gratitude to Graham for his longstanding service and valued contribution to the Company over more than 20 years and wishes him all the best in his retirement.
We welcomed Frank Moxon as a new non-executive director with effect from 1 October 2024.
Lorraine Young
Chair
Performance of Trading Subsidiaries
Profit/loss figures for the Group's individual subsidiaries below are stated before tax and inter-company charges (including the costs of operating the parent plc which are recovered through management charges levied on, and dividends received from, the trading subsidiaries), interest paid and received, depreciation and amortisation.
Inspection Services (UK) Limited
Invoiced sales of £129,782 yielding a profit of £23,273 (H1 FY24: £100,960 and £5,654).
Personnel Health and Safety Consultants Limited
Invoiced sales of £375,821 yielding a profit of £123,800 (H1 FY24: £393,594 and £158,501).
RSA Environmental Health Limited
Invoiced sales of £183,705 resulting in a profit of £34,097 (H1 FY24: £161,109 and £17,055).
Quality Leisure Management Limited
Invoiced sales of £155,424 resulting in a profit of £13,706 (H1 FY24: £201,985 and £70,279).
QCS International Limited
Invoiced sales of £345,076 yielding a profit of £29,680 (H1 FY24: £353,647 and £114,889).
B2BSG Solutions Limited
Invoiced sales of £380,957 yielding a profit of £25,731 (H1 FY24: £439,920 and £38,901).
About PHSC
PHSC, through its trading subsidiaries, Personnel Health & Safety Consultants Ltd, RSA Environmental Health Ltd, QCS International Ltd, Inspection Services (UK) Ltd and Quality Leisure Management Ltd, provides a range of health, safety, hygiene, environmental and quality systems consultancy and training services to organisations across the UK. In addition, B2BSG Solutions Ltd offers innovative security solutions including tagging, labelling and CCTV.
Group Statement of Comprehensive Income
Six months
ended
Six months
ended
Year
ended
30 Sept 24
30 Sept 23
31 Mar 24
Note
Unaudited
Unaudited
Audited
£'000
£'000
£'000
Continuing operations:
Revenue
2
1,571
1,651
3,779
Cost of sales
(758)
(758)
(1,763)
Gross profit
813
893
2,016
Administrative expenses
(838)
(743)
(1,581)
Goodwill impairment
-
-
(120)
(Loss)/profit from operations
(25)
150
315
Finance income
10
8
17
(Loss)/profit before taxation
(15)
158
332
Corporation tax expense
3
(36)
(83)
(Loss)/profit for the period after tax attributable to owners of parent
2
(12)
122
249
Total comprehensive income attributable to owners of the parent
(12)
122
249
Basic and diluted (loss)/earnings per share from continuing operations attributable to the equity holders of the Group during the period
4
(0.12p)
1.04p
2.19p
Group Statement of Financial Position
30 Sept 24
30 Sept 23
31 Mar 24
Unaudited
Unaudited
Audited
Note
£'000
£'000
£'000
Non-Current Assets
Property, plant and equipment
3
542
492
502
Goodwill
2,115
2,235
2,115
Deferred tax asset
12
12
12
2,669
2,739
2,629
Current Assets
Inventories
247
186
246
Trade and other receivables
617
686
769
Cash and cash equivalents
505
638
488
1,369
1,510
1,503
Total Assets
2
4,038
4,249
4,132
Current Liabilities
Trade and other payables
506
486
631
Right of use lease liability
45
30
39
Current corporation tax payable
76
92
79
627
608
749
Non-Current Liabilities
Right of use lease liability
81
27
41
Deferred taxation liabilities
67
62
67
148
89
108
Total Liabilities
775
697
857
Net Assets
3,263
3,552
3,275
Capital and reserves attributable to equity holders of the Group
Called up share capital
1,028
1,104
1,103
Share premium account
1,916
1,916
1,916
Capital redemption reserve
583
507
508
Merger relief reserve
134
134
134
Treasury shares
-
-
(210)
Retained earnings
(398)
(109)
(176)
3,263
3,552
3,275
Group Statement of Changes in Equity
Share Capital
Share
Premium
Merger
Relief
Reserve
Capital
Redemption
Reserve
Treasury
Shares
Retained
Earnings
Total
£'000
£'000
£'000
£'000
£'000
£'000
£'000
Balance at 1 April 2024
1,103
1,916
134
508
(210)
(176)
3,275
Loss for the period attributable to equity holders
-
-
-
-
-
(12)
(12)
Cancellation of treasury shares
(75)
-
-
75
210
(210)
-
Balance at 30 September 2024
1,028
1,916
134
583
-
(398)
3,263
Balance at 1 April 2023
1,185
1,916
134
426
-
(23)
3,638
Profit for the period attributable to equity holders
-
-
-
-
-
122
122
Purchase of own shares
(81)
-
-
81
-
-
-
Cancellation of treasury shares
-
-
-
-
-
(208)
(208)
Balance at 30 September 2023
1,104
1,916
134
507
-
(109)
3,552
Group Statement of Cash Flows
Six months
Six months
Year
ended
ended
ended
30 Sept 24
30 Sept 23
31 Mar 24
Unaudited
Unaudited
Audited
£'000
£'000
£'000
Cash flows generated from operating activities
Cash generated from operations
40
131
472
Tax paid
-
-
(57)
Net cash generated from operating activities
40
131
415
Cash flows from/(used in) investing activities
Purchase of property, plant and equipment
(9)
(33)
(40)
Disposal of fixed assets
-
-
-
Interest received
10
8
17
Net cash from/(used in) investing activities
1
(25)
(23)
Cash flows used in financing activities
Payments on right of use assets
(24)
(10)
(42)
Share buyback
-
(208)
(419)
Dividends paid to Group shareholders
-
-
(193)
Net cash used in financing activities
(24)
(218)
(654)
Net increase/(decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
17
(112)
(262)
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
488
750
750
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
505
638
488
Notes to the cash flow statement
Cash generated from operations
Operating (loss)/profit - continuing operations
(25)
150
315
Depreciation charge
38
24
74
Goodwill impairment
-
-
120
Loss on sale of fixed assets
1
-
3
(Increase)/decrease in inventories
(1)
14
(45)
(Increase)/decrease in trade and other receivables
152
32
(94)
(Increase)/decrease in trade and other payables
(125)
(89)
99
Cash generated from operations
40
131
472
Notes to the Interim Financial Statements
- Basis of preparation
These condensed consolidated financial statements are presented on the basis of International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) as adopted by the European Union and interpretations issued by the International Financial Reporting Interpretations Committee (IFRIC) and have been prepared in accordance with the AIM Rules for Companies and the Companies Act 2006, as applicable to companies reporting under IFRS.
The financial information contained in this announcement, which has not been audited, does not constitute statutory accounts as defined by Section 434 of the Companies Act 2006. The Group's statutory financial statements for the year ended 31 March 2024, prepared under IFRS, have been filed with the Registrar of Companies. The auditor's report for the 2024 financial statements was unqualified and did not contain a statement under Section 498 (2) or (3) of the Companies Act 2006.
The same accounting policies and methods of computation are followed within these interim financial statements as adopted in the most recent annual financial statements.
Impairment of goodwill
The Board has considered the carrying value of goodwill and is satisfied that the assumptions made at the time of the last adjustment remain valid.
- Segmental Reporting
Six months ended
Six months ended
Year ended
30 Sept 24
30 Sept 23
31 Mar 24
Unaudited
Unaudited
Audited
Revenue
£'000
£'000
£'000
Security division: B2BSG Solutions Ltd
381
440
1,179
Health & Safety division
Inspection Services (UK) Ltd
130
101
224
Personnel Health & Safety Consultants Ltd
376
393
862
Quality Leisure Management Ltd
155
202
392
RSA Environmental Health Ltd
184
161
345
845
857
1,823
Systems division:QCS International Ltd
345
354
777
Total revenue
1,571
1,651
3,779
Profit/(loss) after taxation, before management charges
Security division:B2BSG Solutions Ltd
25
32
155
Health & Safety division
Inspection Services (UK) Ltd
15
1
14
Personnel Health & Safety Consultants Ltd
98
124
288
Quality Leisure Management Ltd
8
59
90
RSA Environmental Health Ltd
23
12
33
Less: RSA impairment
-
-
(120)
144
196
305
Systems division:QCS International Ltd
19
87
195
Holding company:PHSC plc
(200)
(193)
(406)
Total Group (loss)/profit after taxation
(12)
122
249
30 Sept 24
30 Sept 23
31 Mar 24
Unaudited
Unaudited
Audited
Total assets
£'000
£'000
£'000
Security division: B2BSG Solutions Ltd
475
525
586
Safety division
Inspection Services (UK) Ltd
76
89
77
Personnel Health & Safety Consultants Ltd
213
272
259
Quality Leisure Management Ltd
111
134
148
RSA Environmental Health Limited
558
575
579
958
1,070
1,063
Systems division:QCS International Ltd
215
205
200
Holding company:PHSC plc
2,922
3,038
2,937
4,570
4,838
4,786
Adjustment of goodwill
(532)
(591)
(656)
Adjustment of deferred tax
-
2
2
Total assets
4,038
4,249
4,132
- Property, plant and equipment
30 Sept 24
30 Sept 23
31 Mar 24
Unaudited
Unaudited
Audited
£'000
£'000
£'000
Cost or valuation
Brought forward
1,037
969
970
Additions
79
48
111
Disposals
(10)
-
(44)
Carried forward
1,106
1,017
1,037
Depreciation
Brought forward
535
501
501
Charge
38
24
75
Disposals
(9)
-
(41)
Carried forward
564
525
535
Net book value
542
492
502
- (Loss)/earnings per share
The calculation of the basic (loss)/earnings per share is based on the following data.
Six months ended
Six months ended
Year ended
30 Sept 24
30 Sept 23
31 Mar 24
Unaudited
Unaudited
Audited
£'000
£'000
£'000
Earnings
Continuing activities
(12)
122
249
Number of shares
30 Sept 24
30 Sept 23
31 Mar 24
Weighted average number of shares for the purpose of basic (loss)/earnings per share
10,280,853
11,713,776
11,357,413
- ENDS -