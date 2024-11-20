PHSC Plc - Half-year Report

20 November 2024

PHSC PLC

("PHSC", the "Company" or the "Group")

Unaudited Interim Results for the six months ended 30 September 2024

PHSC (AIM: PHSC), a leading provider of health, safety, hygiene and environmental consultancy services and security solutions to the public and private sectors, announces its unaudited interim results for the six-month period ended 30 September 2024.

Financial Highlights

Group revenue has decreased by £80k to £1.571m (H1 FY24: £1.651m).

EBITDA of £12k (H1 FY24: £174k).

Interest income of £9.5k received during the period.

(Loss)/earnings per share of (0.12p) (H1 FY24: 1.04p).

Cash of £505k at 30 September 2024 (H1 FY24: £638k).

Net asset value (unaudited) of £3.3m (H1 FY24: £3.5m).

Pro-forma net asset value (unaudited) per share of 31.7p, compared to a mid-market share price as at market close on 30 September 2024 of 31p.

No interim dividend (H1 FY24: 0.75p per share).

GROUP CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER'S STATEMENT

Operational Highlights and Business Outlook

Revenues for H1 were £80k lower than in the previous year, with some subsidiaries underperforming and others exceeding levels seen in H1 FY24. The positive variances were insufficient to offset the overall deficit from those subsidiaries experiencing reduced income and materially higher expenditure. There were some extra costs associated with recruiting additional personnel in anticipation of future demand, alongside other cost increases including salaries, general overheads and some restructuring initiatives.

All subsidiaries made a net contribution to the Group. Both Inspection Services (UK) Ltd and RSA Environmental Health Ltd improved their revenue performance compared with H1 last year, but the other four principal trading subsidiaries fared less well. A summary of each subsidiary's revenue and profitability is set out below.

As noted in previous reports, the Group faces continued challenges in recruiting and retaining staff of the right calibre and with the right qualifications to deliver the range of specialised services offered. Upward pressure on salaries continues to impact our cost structure, which cannot simply be fully offset by increases in the fees we charge to our customers in a competitive marketplace.

The one-off contract that boosted our Security Division in 2023-24 and which elevated its performance figures has now ended. This adversely affects the comparative results for that part of the business. On a more positive note, the subsidiary has seen an upturn in the number and value of sales enquiries from the rest of its client base.

Sales across the Safety Division were £12k lower than the same period last year but costs were £40k higher, resulting in a negative variance of £52k. The additional costs were in part due to recruitment at our Quality Leisure Management subsidiary where the process to embed the new arrival before fee earning could commence was lengthy. This subsidiary has also been impacted by budgetary squeezes in the leisure sector and a trend towards leisure centres being returned to local authority stewardship. Despite this, management currently expects all Safety Division companies to have an improved performance in H2 based on the business pipeline.

There was a small reduction in sales generated by the Group's Systems Division, QCS International Ltd, which achieved approximately £9k less revenue compared to H1 2024. Cost of sales and overheads rose by some £82k due to above inflation pay rises and the addition of an extra fee earner. The company has experienced a drop off in training sales which it hopes to reverse in H2.

Despite the fairly downbeat H1 performance, the Board expects to see a more positive end to the year and to be able to begin leveraging the benefits from an increased headcount.

Dividend

The Board has decided to take a prudent approach and to preserve the Group's cash reserves in the current environment. Accordingly, no interim dividend will be declared or paid for the period. The Board will consider the payment of a final dividend by reference to the Group's full year performance and cash reserves at that time.

Cash Reserves

Cash at bank on 30 September 2024 stood at £0.505m compared to approximately £0.638m at the same time last year. The Group's bank balance on 19 November 2024 stood at approximately £0.397m. Overall cash flow remains positive and is expected to remain so for the remainder of the financial year.

The Group's £50,000 banking facility with HSBC was renewed in October 2024 for a further year, although there is no expectation that there will be any need to call upon this.

Stephen King

CEO

CHAIR'S STATEMENT

The performance in the first half of this year was disappointing. The main factor was the hiring of additional staff at several of the subsidiary businesses to facilitate future growth. At this stage the Group has the higher cost burden but has not yet seen the benefit of increased revenues, which we hope will begin to come through in the second half.

On 15 October 2024, the Company announced that Stephen King, Chair and CEO, had tendered his resignation to pursue other interests and will step down from the Board and leave the Company's employment with effect from 12 January 2025. I assumed the role of non-executive Chair on the same date and a process is underway to appoint Stephen's successor as CEO in due course. The Board again thanks Stephen for his considerable contribution to the growth and development of the business over many years and wishes him well in his future endeavours.

As previously announced, Graham Webb MBE retired and stepped down as a non-executive director of the Board with effect from 30 September 2024. The Board again expresses its sincere gratitude to Graham for his longstanding service and valued contribution to the Company over more than 20 years and wishes him all the best in his retirement.

We welcomed Frank Moxon as a new non-executive director with effect from 1 October 2024.

Lorraine Young

Chair

Performance of Trading Subsidiaries

Profit/loss figures for the Group's individual subsidiaries below are stated before tax and inter-company charges (including the costs of operating the parent plc which are recovered through management charges levied on, and dividends received from, the trading subsidiaries), interest paid and received, depreciation and amortisation.

Inspection Services (UK) Limited

Invoiced sales of £129,782 yielding a profit of £23,273 (H1 FY24: £100,960 and £5,654).

Personnel Health and Safety Consultants Limited

Invoiced sales of £375,821 yielding a profit of £123,800 (H1 FY24: £393,594 and £158,501).

RSA Environmental Health Limited

Invoiced sales of £183,705 resulting in a profit of £34,097 (H1 FY24: £161,109 and £17,055).

Quality Leisure Management Limited

Invoiced sales of £155,424 resulting in a profit of £13,706 (H1 FY24: £201,985 and £70,279).

QCS International Limited

Invoiced sales of £345,076 yielding a profit of £29,680 (H1 FY24: £353,647 and £114,889).

B2BSG Solutions Limited

Invoiced sales of £380,957 yielding a profit of £25,731 (H1 FY24: £439,920 and £38,901).

About PHSC

PHSC, through its trading subsidiaries, Personnel Health & Safety Consultants Ltd, RSA Environmental Health Ltd, QCS International Ltd, Inspection Services (UK) Ltd and Quality Leisure Management Ltd, provides a range of health, safety, hygiene, environmental and quality systems consultancy and training services to organisations across the UK. In addition, B2BSG Solutions Ltd offers innovative security solutions including tagging, labelling and CCTV.

Group Statement of Comprehensive Income Six months ended Six months ended Year ended 30 Sept 24 30 Sept 23 31 Mar 24 Note Unaudited Unaudited Audited £'000 £'000 £'000 Continuing operations: Revenue 2 1,571 1,651 3,779 Cost of sales (758) (758) (1,763) Gross profit 813 893 2,016 Administrative expenses (838) (743) (1,581) Goodwill impairment - - (120) (Loss)/profit from operations (25) 150 315 Finance income 10 8 17 (Loss)/profit before taxation (15) 158 332 Corporation tax expense 3 (36) (83) (Loss)/profit for the period after tax attributable to owners of parent 2 (12) 122 249 Total comprehensive income attributable to owners of the parent (12) 122 249 Basic and diluted (loss)/earnings per share from continuing operations attributable to the equity holders of the Group during the period 4 (0.12p) 1.04p 2.19p

Group Statement of Financial Position 30 Sept 24 30 Sept 23 31 Mar 24 Unaudited Unaudited Audited Note £'000 £'000 £'000 Non-Current Assets Property, plant and equipment 3 542 492 502 Goodwill 2,115 2,235 2,115 Deferred tax asset 12 12 12 2,669 2,739 2,629 Current Assets Inventories 247 186 246 Trade and other receivables 617 686 769 Cash and cash equivalents 505 638 488 1,369 1,510 1,503 Total Assets 2 4,038 4,249 4,132 Current Liabilities Trade and other payables 506 486 631 Right of use lease liability 45 30 39 Current corporation tax payable 76 92 79 627 608 749 Non-Current Liabilities Right of use lease liability 81 27 41 Deferred taxation liabilities 67 62 67 148 89 108 Total Liabilities 775 697 857 Net Assets 3,263 3,552 3,275 Capital and reserves attributable to equity holders of the Group Called up share capital 1,028 1,104 1,103 Share premium account 1,916 1,916 1,916 Capital redemption reserve 583 507 508 Merger relief reserve 134 134 134 Treasury shares - - (210) Retained earnings (398) (109) (176) 3,263 3,552 3,275

Group Statement of Changes in Equity Share Capital Share Premium Merger Relief Reserve Capital Redemption Reserve Treasury Shares Retained Earnings Total £'000 £'000 £'000 £'000 £'000 £'000 £'000 Balance at 1 April 2024 1,103 1,916 134 508 (210) (176) 3,275 Loss for the period attributable to equity holders - - - - - (12) (12) Cancellation of treasury shares (75) - - 75 210 (210) - Balance at 30 September 2024 1,028 1,916 134 583 - (398) 3,263 Balance at 1 April 2023 1,185 1,916 134 426 - (23) 3,638 Profit for the period attributable to equity holders - - - - - 122 122 Purchase of own shares (81) - - 81 - - - Cancellation of treasury shares - - - - - (208) (208) Balance at 30 September 2023 1,104 1,916 134 507 - (109) 3,552

Group Statement of Cash Flows Six months Six months Year ended ended ended 30 Sept 24 30 Sept 23 31 Mar 24 Unaudited Unaudited Audited £'000 £'000 £'000 Cash flows generated from operating activities Cash generated from operations 40 131 472 Tax paid - - (57) Net cash generated from operating activities 40 131 415 Cash flows from/(used in) investing activities Purchase of property, plant and equipment (9) (33) (40) Disposal of fixed assets - - - Interest received 10 8 17 Net cash from/(used in) investing activities 1 (25) (23) Cash flows used in financing activities Payments on right of use assets (24) (10) (42) Share buyback - (208) (419) Dividends paid to Group shareholders - - (193) Net cash used in financing activities (24) (218) (654) Net increase/(decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 17 (112) (262) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 488 750 750 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period 505 638 488 Notes to the cash flow statement Cash generated from operations Operating (loss)/profit - continuing operations (25) 150 315 Depreciation charge 38 24 74 Goodwill impairment - - 120 Loss on sale of fixed assets 1 - 3 (Increase)/decrease in inventories (1) 14 (45) (Increase)/decrease in trade and other receivables 152 32 (94) (Increase)/decrease in trade and other payables (125) (89) 99 Cash generated from operations 40 131 472

Notes to the Interim Financial Statements

Basis of preparation

These condensed consolidated financial statements are presented on the basis of International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) as adopted by the European Union and interpretations issued by the International Financial Reporting Interpretations Committee (IFRIC) and have been prepared in accordance with the AIM Rules for Companies and the Companies Act 2006, as applicable to companies reporting under IFRS.

The financial information contained in this announcement, which has not been audited, does not constitute statutory accounts as defined by Section 434 of the Companies Act 2006. The Group's statutory financial statements for the year ended 31 March 2024, prepared under IFRS, have been filed with the Registrar of Companies. The auditor's report for the 2024 financial statements was unqualified and did not contain a statement under Section 498 (2) or (3) of the Companies Act 2006.

The same accounting policies and methods of computation are followed within these interim financial statements as adopted in the most recent annual financial statements.

Impairment of goodwill

The Board has considered the carrying value of goodwill and is satisfied that the assumptions made at the time of the last adjustment remain valid.

Segmental Reporting

Six months ended Six months ended Year ended 30 Sept 24 30 Sept 23 31 Mar 24 Unaudited Unaudited Audited Revenue £'000 £'000 £'000 Security division: B2BSG Solutions Ltd 381 440 1,179 Health & Safety division Inspection Services (UK) Ltd 130 101 224 Personnel Health & Safety Consultants Ltd 376 393 862 Quality Leisure Management Ltd 155 202 392 RSA Environmental Health Ltd 184 161 345 845 857 1,823 Systems division:QCS International Ltd 345 354 777 Total revenue 1,571 1,651 3,779 Profit/(loss) after taxation, before management charges Security division:B2BSG Solutions Ltd 25 32 155 Health & Safety division Inspection Services (UK) Ltd 15 1 14 Personnel Health & Safety Consultants Ltd 98 124 288 Quality Leisure Management Ltd 8 59 90 RSA Environmental Health Ltd 23 12 33 Less: RSA impairment - - (120) 144 196 305 Systems division:QCS International Ltd 19 87 195 Holding company:PHSC plc (200) (193) (406) Total Group (loss)/profit after taxation (12) 122 249

30 Sept 24 30 Sept 23 31 Mar 24 Unaudited Unaudited Audited Total assets £'000 £'000 £'000 Security division: B2BSG Solutions Ltd 475 525 586 Safety division Inspection Services (UK) Ltd 76 89 77 Personnel Health & Safety Consultants Ltd 213 272 259 Quality Leisure Management Ltd 111 134 148 RSA Environmental Health Limited 558 575 579 958 1,070 1,063 Systems division:QCS International Ltd 215 205 200 Holding company:PHSC plc 2,922 3,038 2,937 4,570 4,838 4,786 Adjustment of goodwill (532) (591) (656) Adjustment of deferred tax - 2 2 Total assets 4,038 4,249 4,132

Property, plant and equipment

30 Sept 24 30 Sept 23 31 Mar 24 Unaudited Unaudited Audited £'000 £'000 £'000 Cost or valuation Brought forward 1,037 969 970 Additions 79 48 111 Disposals (10) - (44) Carried forward 1,106 1,017 1,037 Depreciation Brought forward 535 501 501 Charge 38 24 75 Disposals (9) - (41) Carried forward 564 525 535 Net book value 542 492 502

(Loss)/earnings per share

The calculation of the basic (loss)/earnings per share is based on the following data.

Six months ended Six months ended Year ended 30 Sept 24 30 Sept 23 31 Mar 24 Unaudited Unaudited Audited £'000 £'000 £'000 Earnings Continuing activities (12) 122 249 Number of shares 30 Sept 24 30 Sept 23 31 Mar 24 Weighted average number of shares for the purpose of basic (loss)/earnings per share 10,280,853 11,713,776 11,357,413

