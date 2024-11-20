Anzeige
Mittwoch, 20.11.2024
Von Solarenergie zu digitalen Assets: Die Strategie hinter einer 75-Prozent-Rallye
WKN: A14UTJ | ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18
Frankfurt
20.11.24
09:14 Uhr
2,090 Euro
-0,005
-0,24 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
ISEQ-20
1-Jahres-Chart
CAIRN HOMES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CAIRN HOMES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,0802,14009:49
Dow Jones News
20.11.2024 08:34 Uhr
123 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Finanznachrichten News

DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) 
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 
20-Nov-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
20 November 2024 
 
Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") 
Transaction in own shares 
 
 
The Company announces that on 19 November 2024 it purchased a total of 300,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each 
(the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities 
Ltd (trading as Deutsche Numis) ("Deutsche Numis"), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. 
 
                            Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange 
Number of ordinary shares purchased           200,000     100,000 
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR2.100     GBP1.756 
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR2.060     GBP1.722 
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR2.080664    GBP1.741542

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 July 2024.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 625,585,020 shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details 

Issuer Name    Cairn Homes plc 
LEI        635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
ISIN       IE00BWY4ZF18 
Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltrd 
Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX 
Timezone     GMT 
Currency     EUR & GBP

Euronext Dublin 

Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
8531       2.100         XDUB      08:22:14      00072464725TRLO0 
8064       2.095         XDUB      08:22:14      00072464726TRLO0 
7507       2.100         XDUB      08:51:33      00072466348TRLO0 
430       2.095         XDUB      09:13:41      00072467700TRLO0 
9256       2.095         XDUB      09:13:41      00072467701TRLO0 
4800       2.090         XDUB      09:13:41      00072467704TRLO0 
1653       2.090         XDUB      09:13:41      00072467705TRLO0 
1422       2.095         XDUB      09:13:41      00072467706TRLO0 
7374       2.085         XDUB      09:13:46      00072467709TRLO0 
8175       2.080         XDUB      09:23:39      00072468516TRLO0 
8586       2.065         XDUB      09:32:21      00072469581TRLO0 
4746       2.065         XDUB      10:22:27      00072471793TRLO0 
1326       2.065         XDUB      10:22:27      00072471794TRLO0 
1000       2.065         XDUB      10:22:27      00072471795TRLO0 
408       2.060         XDUB      10:26:40      00072471940TRLO0 
2631       2.060         XDUB      10:26:40      00072471941TRLO0 
4794       2.060         XDUB      10:26:40      00072471942TRLO0 
8507       2.070         XDUB      11:30:48      00072473633TRLO0 
294       2.080         XDUB      12:23:34      00072475071TRLO0 
174       2.080         XDUB      12:23:34      00072475072TRLO0 
1042       2.080         XDUB      12:23:34      00072475073TRLO0 
534       2.080         XDUB      12:23:34      00072475074TRLO0 
3125       2.080         XDUB      12:23:34      00072475075TRLO0 
1000       2.080         XDUB      12:23:34      00072475076TRLO0 
2279       2.080         XDUB      12:23:34      00072475077TRLO0 
52        2.080         XDUB      12:46:34      00072475939TRLO0 
1017       2.080         XDUB      12:46:34      00072475940TRLO0 
518       2.080         XDUB      12:46:34      00072475941TRLO0 
942       2.080         XDUB      12:46:34      00072475942TRLO0 
388       2.080         XDUB      12:46:34      00072475943TRLO0 
181       2.080         XDUB      12:46:34      00072475944TRLO0 
2813       2.080         XDUB      12:46:34      00072475945TRLO0 
214       2.080         XDUB      12:46:34      00072475946TRLO0 
2042       2.080         XDUB      12:46:34      00072475947TRLO0 
7369       2.070         XDUB      13:12:45      00072476646TRLO0 
1000       2.065         XDUB      13:49:24      00072477988TRLO0 
6109       2.065         XDUB      13:49:24      00072477989TRLO0 
835       2.065         XDUB      13:49:24      00072477990TRLO0 
1704       2.065         XDUB      13:49:24      00072477991TRLO0 
383       2.065         XDUB      13:49:24      00072477992TRLO0 
6109       2.065         XDUB      14:09:40      00072479099TRLO0 
1355       2.065         XDUB      14:09:40      00072479100TRLO0 
1000       2.065         XDUB      14:09:40      00072479101TRLO0 
69        2.065         XDUB      14:09:40      00072479102TRLO0 
850       2.065         XDUB      14:22:54      00072479543TRLO0 
4579       2.065         XDUB      14:22:54      00072479544TRLO0 
272       2.065         XDUB      14:22:54      00072479545TRLO0 
217       2.065         XDUB      14:22:54      00072479546TRLO0 
1728       2.065         XDUB      14:22:54      00072479547TRLO0 
913       2.065         XDUB      14:22:54      00072479548TRLO0 
7556       2.080         XDUB      14:46:14      00072480963TRLO0 
8636       2.080         XDUB      14:59:14      00072482302TRLO0 
3266       2.090         XDUB      15:09:30      00072483374TRLO0 
1741       2.090         XDUB      15:09:30      00072483375TRLO0 
468       2.090         XDUB      15:09:30      00072483376TRLO0 
8154       2.085         XDUB      15:22:49      00072484174TRLO0 
439       2.085         XDUB      15:48:48      00072485977TRLO0 
6169       2.085         XDUB      15:49:26      00072486089TRLO0 
1463       2.085         XDUB      15:49:26      00072486090TRLO0 
520       2.085         XDUB      15:49:26      00072486092TRLO0 
7730       2.085         XDUB      15:49:26      00072486093TRLO0 
7890       2.095         XDUB      16:12:06      00072487328TRLO0 
5651       2.095         XDUB      16:12:06      00072487329TRLO0

London Stock Exchange 

Number of shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
1043       175.00        XLON      08:39:01      00072465586TRLO0 
2457       175.00        XLON      08:39:01      00072465587TRLO0 
2939       175.60        XLON      08:51:40      00072466351TRLO0 
2283       175.40        XLON      09:04:35      00072467181TRLO0 
784       175.40        XLON      09:04:35      00072467182TRLO0 
19        175.40        XLON      09:04:35      00072467183TRLO0 
3435       175.00        XLON      09:13:41      00072467702TRLO0 
3376       174.60        XLON      09:13:41      00072467703TRLO0 
3280       174.40        XLON      09:13:41      00072467707TRLO0 
3200       173.60        XLON      09:23:39      00072468514TRLO0 
151       173.60        XLON      09:23:39      00072468515TRLO0 
3116       172.20        XLON      10:10:58      00072471380TRLO0 
555       172.40        XLON      10:20:40      00072471697TRLO0 
2998       172.40        XLON      10:20:40      00072471698TRLO0 
3421       173.20        XLON      11:17:56      00072473390TRLO0 
1789       173.00        XLON      11:21:34      00072473479TRLO0 
1200       173.00        XLON      11:21:34      00072473480TRLO0 
40        173.00        XLON      11:21:34      00072473481TRLO0 
45        174.00        XLON      12:38:16      00072475633TRLO0 
1200       174.00        XLON      12:38:16      00072475634TRLO0 
2317       174.00        XLON      12:38:16      00072475635TRLO0 
3242       173.80        XLON      13:04:57      00072476377TRLO0 
956       173.80        XLON      13:04:57      00072476378TRLO0 
2152       173.80        XLON      13:04:57      00072476379TRLO0

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

November 20, 2024 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares -2- 

2983       173.20        XLON      13:12:45      00072476647TRLO0 
306       172.60        XLON      13:51:04      00072478152TRLO0 
1014       172.60        XLON      13:51:04      00072478153TRLO0 
1014       172.60        XLON      13:51:04      00072478154TRLO0 
635       172.60        XLON      13:51:04      00072478155TRLO0 
31        172.80        XLON      14:28:08      00072479754TRLO0 
14        172.80        XLON      14:28:08      00072479755TRLO0 
1200       172.80        XLON      14:28:08      00072479756TRLO0 
45        172.80        XLON      14:28:08      00072479757TRLO0 
1        172.80        XLON      14:28:08      00072479758TRLO0 
1090       173.80        XLON      14:40:09      00072480543TRLO0 
2326       173.80        XLON      14:40:09      00072480544TRLO0 
3157       174.00        XLON      14:46:14      00072480964TRLO0 
2286       174.00        XLON      14:46:14      00072480965TRLO0 
942       174.00        XLON      14:46:14      00072480966TRLO0 
2125       173.80        XLON      14:47:26      00072481108TRLO0 
2309       173.80        XLON      14:47:26      00072481109TRLO0 
2400       173.80        XLON      14:47:26      00072481110TRLO0 
1028       173.80        XLON      14:47:26      00072481111TRLO0 
3011       174.60        XLON      15:14:21      00072483702TRLO0 
1574       174.40        XLON      15:22:59      00072484181TRLO0 
1388       174.40        XLON      15:22:59      00072484182TRLO0 
2300       174.40        XLON      15:22:59      00072484183TRLO0 
1040       174.40        XLON      15:22:59      00072484184TRLO0 
2519       174.60        XLON      15:22:59      00072484185TRLO0 
954       174.40        XLON      15:40:30      00072485422TRLO0 
2576       174.40        XLON      15:48:48      00072485976TRLO0 
5756       175.40        XLON      16:12:06      00072487327TRLO0 
3262       175.40        XLON      16:12:32      00072487360TRLO0 
619       175.40        XLON      16:13:32      00072487616TRLO0 
2397       175.40        XLON      16:13:32      00072487617TRLO0 
1700       175.20        XLON      16:13:32      00072487618TRLO0

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      IE00BWY4ZF18 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      CRN 
LEI Code:    635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  360093 
EQS News ID:  2033671 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2033671&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 20, 2024 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
