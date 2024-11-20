DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 20-Nov-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 20 November 2024 Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") Transaction in own shares The Company announces that on 19 November 2024 it purchased a total of 300,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd (trading as Deutsche Numis) ("Deutsche Numis"), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 200,000 100,000 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR2.100 GBP1.756 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR2.060 GBP1.722 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR2.080664 GBP1.741542

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 July 2024.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 625,585,020 shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltrd Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX Timezone GMT Currency EUR & GBP

Euronext Dublin

Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 8531 2.100 XDUB 08:22:14 00072464725TRLO0 8064 2.095 XDUB 08:22:14 00072464726TRLO0 7507 2.100 XDUB 08:51:33 00072466348TRLO0 430 2.095 XDUB 09:13:41 00072467700TRLO0 9256 2.095 XDUB 09:13:41 00072467701TRLO0 4800 2.090 XDUB 09:13:41 00072467704TRLO0 1653 2.090 XDUB 09:13:41 00072467705TRLO0 1422 2.095 XDUB 09:13:41 00072467706TRLO0 7374 2.085 XDUB 09:13:46 00072467709TRLO0 8175 2.080 XDUB 09:23:39 00072468516TRLO0 8586 2.065 XDUB 09:32:21 00072469581TRLO0 4746 2.065 XDUB 10:22:27 00072471793TRLO0 1326 2.065 XDUB 10:22:27 00072471794TRLO0 1000 2.065 XDUB 10:22:27 00072471795TRLO0 408 2.060 XDUB 10:26:40 00072471940TRLO0 2631 2.060 XDUB 10:26:40 00072471941TRLO0 4794 2.060 XDUB 10:26:40 00072471942TRLO0 8507 2.070 XDUB 11:30:48 00072473633TRLO0 294 2.080 XDUB 12:23:34 00072475071TRLO0 174 2.080 XDUB 12:23:34 00072475072TRLO0 1042 2.080 XDUB 12:23:34 00072475073TRLO0 534 2.080 XDUB 12:23:34 00072475074TRLO0 3125 2.080 XDUB 12:23:34 00072475075TRLO0 1000 2.080 XDUB 12:23:34 00072475076TRLO0 2279 2.080 XDUB 12:23:34 00072475077TRLO0 52 2.080 XDUB 12:46:34 00072475939TRLO0 1017 2.080 XDUB 12:46:34 00072475940TRLO0 518 2.080 XDUB 12:46:34 00072475941TRLO0 942 2.080 XDUB 12:46:34 00072475942TRLO0 388 2.080 XDUB 12:46:34 00072475943TRLO0 181 2.080 XDUB 12:46:34 00072475944TRLO0 2813 2.080 XDUB 12:46:34 00072475945TRLO0 214 2.080 XDUB 12:46:34 00072475946TRLO0 2042 2.080 XDUB 12:46:34 00072475947TRLO0 7369 2.070 XDUB 13:12:45 00072476646TRLO0 1000 2.065 XDUB 13:49:24 00072477988TRLO0 6109 2.065 XDUB 13:49:24 00072477989TRLO0 835 2.065 XDUB 13:49:24 00072477990TRLO0 1704 2.065 XDUB 13:49:24 00072477991TRLO0 383 2.065 XDUB 13:49:24 00072477992TRLO0 6109 2.065 XDUB 14:09:40 00072479099TRLO0 1355 2.065 XDUB 14:09:40 00072479100TRLO0 1000 2.065 XDUB 14:09:40 00072479101TRLO0 69 2.065 XDUB 14:09:40 00072479102TRLO0 850 2.065 XDUB 14:22:54 00072479543TRLO0 4579 2.065 XDUB 14:22:54 00072479544TRLO0 272 2.065 XDUB 14:22:54 00072479545TRLO0 217 2.065 XDUB 14:22:54 00072479546TRLO0 1728 2.065 XDUB 14:22:54 00072479547TRLO0 913 2.065 XDUB 14:22:54 00072479548TRLO0 7556 2.080 XDUB 14:46:14 00072480963TRLO0 8636 2.080 XDUB 14:59:14 00072482302TRLO0 3266 2.090 XDUB 15:09:30 00072483374TRLO0 1741 2.090 XDUB 15:09:30 00072483375TRLO0 468 2.090 XDUB 15:09:30 00072483376TRLO0 8154 2.085 XDUB 15:22:49 00072484174TRLO0 439 2.085 XDUB 15:48:48 00072485977TRLO0 6169 2.085 XDUB 15:49:26 00072486089TRLO0 1463 2.085 XDUB 15:49:26 00072486090TRLO0 520 2.085 XDUB 15:49:26 00072486092TRLO0 7730 2.085 XDUB 15:49:26 00072486093TRLO0 7890 2.095 XDUB 16:12:06 00072487328TRLO0 5651 2.095 XDUB 16:12:06 00072487329TRLO0

London Stock Exchange

Number of shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 1043 175.00 XLON 08:39:01 00072465586TRLO0 2457 175.00 XLON 08:39:01 00072465587TRLO0 2939 175.60 XLON 08:51:40 00072466351TRLO0 2283 175.40 XLON 09:04:35 00072467181TRLO0 784 175.40 XLON 09:04:35 00072467182TRLO0 19 175.40 XLON 09:04:35 00072467183TRLO0 3435 175.00 XLON 09:13:41 00072467702TRLO0 3376 174.60 XLON 09:13:41 00072467703TRLO0 3280 174.40 XLON 09:13:41 00072467707TRLO0 3200 173.60 XLON 09:23:39 00072468514TRLO0 151 173.60 XLON 09:23:39 00072468515TRLO0 3116 172.20 XLON 10:10:58 00072471380TRLO0 555 172.40 XLON 10:20:40 00072471697TRLO0 2998 172.40 XLON 10:20:40 00072471698TRLO0 3421 173.20 XLON 11:17:56 00072473390TRLO0 1789 173.00 XLON 11:21:34 00072473479TRLO0 1200 173.00 XLON 11:21:34 00072473480TRLO0 40 173.00 XLON 11:21:34 00072473481TRLO0 45 174.00 XLON 12:38:16 00072475633TRLO0 1200 174.00 XLON 12:38:16 00072475634TRLO0 2317 174.00 XLON 12:38:16 00072475635TRLO0 3242 173.80 XLON 13:04:57 00072476377TRLO0 956 173.80 XLON 13:04:57 00072476378TRLO0 2152 173.80 XLON 13:04:57 00072476379TRLO0

2983 173.20 XLON 13:12:45 00072476647TRLO0 306 172.60 XLON 13:51:04 00072478152TRLO0 1014 172.60 XLON 13:51:04 00072478153TRLO0 1014 172.60 XLON 13:51:04 00072478154TRLO0 635 172.60 XLON 13:51:04 00072478155TRLO0 31 172.80 XLON 14:28:08 00072479754TRLO0 14 172.80 XLON 14:28:08 00072479755TRLO0 1200 172.80 XLON 14:28:08 00072479756TRLO0 45 172.80 XLON 14:28:08 00072479757TRLO0 1 172.80 XLON 14:28:08 00072479758TRLO0 1090 173.80 XLON 14:40:09 00072480543TRLO0 2326 173.80 XLON 14:40:09 00072480544TRLO0 3157 174.00 XLON 14:46:14 00072480964TRLO0 2286 174.00 XLON 14:46:14 00072480965TRLO0 942 174.00 XLON 14:46:14 00072480966TRLO0 2125 173.80 XLON 14:47:26 00072481108TRLO0 2309 173.80 XLON 14:47:26 00072481109TRLO0 2400 173.80 XLON 14:47:26 00072481110TRLO0 1028 173.80 XLON 14:47:26 00072481111TRLO0 3011 174.60 XLON 15:14:21 00072483702TRLO0 1574 174.40 XLON 15:22:59 00072484181TRLO0 1388 174.40 XLON 15:22:59 00072484182TRLO0 2300 174.40 XLON 15:22:59 00072484183TRLO0 1040 174.40 XLON 15:22:59 00072484184TRLO0 2519 174.60 XLON 15:22:59 00072484185TRLO0 954 174.40 XLON 15:40:30 00072485422TRLO0 2576 174.40 XLON 15:48:48 00072485976TRLO0 5756 175.40 XLON 16:12:06 00072487327TRLO0 3262 175.40 XLON 16:12:32 00072487360TRLO0 619 175.40 XLON 16:13:32 00072487616TRLO0 2397 175.40 XLON 16:13:32 00072487617TRLO0 1700 175.20 XLON 16:13:32 00072487618TRLO0

