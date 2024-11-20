Sunways' new three-phase hybrid inverters have efficiency ratings of up to 98. 6% and European efficiency ratings of 98. 2%. They are available in five versions, with power outputs ranging from 15 kW to 30 kW. Sunways has developed new three-phase inverters for residential and small-sized commercial rooftop PV projects. The China-based inverter manufacturer said its new STT-15-30KTL-SE(-S) inverters support up to 110% AC overload. "Its 150% DC overload capacity offers users the advantage of installing additional PV modules, ensuring greater energy harvesting during peak sunlight hours," it said ...

