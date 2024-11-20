Helium One Global Ltd Announces Notice of Annual General Meeting

Helium One Global Ltd (AIM:HE1), the primary helium explorer, that the Company's Annual General Meeting ("AGM") will be held at 11.00 a.m. GMT on Monday 16 December 2024 at the offices of Hill Dickinson LLP at 8th Floor, The Broadgate Tower, 20 Primrose Street, London, EC2A 2EW. The Notice of AGM details a number of resolutions proposed by the Company's Board of Directors (the "Board"), and explanatory notes which contain information on the resolutions to be proposed at the AGM. The Notice of AGM and a Form of Proxy or Form of Instruction for Shareholders to complete will be posted to Shareholders shortly.

Attendance and Voting

Shareholders are able to attend the AGM in person or alternatively, Shareholders may remotely attend and submit written questions by webinar ("AGM Webinar"), per the instructions detailed below, which will be recorded and be made available on the Company's website.

The Directors will provide a general update to Shareholders and answer relevant questions at the beginning of the AGM, after which the formal business as set out in the Notice of AGM will be considered.

Shareholders are strongly encouraged to submit a proxy vote in advance of the AGM and strongly encouraged to use their right to appoint the Chair of the AGM as their proxy to attend the meeting and vote on their behalf. Please vote online at www.investorcentre.co.uk/eproxy or by filling in the Form of Proxy or the Form of Instruction sent with this Notice of AGM and returning it by post to the Company's Registrars as soon as possible at c/o The Pavilions, Bridgwater Road, Bristol, BS99 6ZY. The Registrars must receive the Form of Proxy by 11.00 a.m. on 12 December 2024 and the Form of Instruction by 11.00 a.m. on 11 December 2024. For instructions on proxy voting, please see the notes to the Notice of AGM for information.

Please note that Shareholders will not be able to vote online at the AGM via the AGM Webinar and are therefore encouraged to submit their votes via proxy.

The results will be announced via a Regulatory News Service and on the Company's website as soon

as practicable following the AGM.

AGM Webinar

In order to allow Shareholders to follow the proceedings of the AGM without attending in person, the Company will provide access online via the Investor Meet Company ("IMC") platform.

Shareholders are invited to submit questions for the Board to consider. Questions can be pre submitted via the IMC platform up until 09.00 a.m. the day before the meeting and can be submitted at any time during the AGM itself.

Please note: Shareholders will not be able to vote online and are requested to submit their votes via proxy as early as possible.

Shareholders that wish to attend the online AGM should register for the event in advance by using the following link:

https://www.investormeetcompany.com/helium-one-global-ltd/register-investor

Investors who already follow the Company on the IMC platform will automatically be invited.

For further information please visit the Company's website: www.helium-one.com

Helium One Global, the AIM-listed Tanzanian explorer, holds prospecting licences across two distinct project areas, with the potential to become a strategic player in resolving a supply-constrained helium market.

The Rukwa and Eyasi projects are located within rift basins on the margin of the Tanzanian Craton in the north and southwest of the country. These assets lie near surface seeps with helium concentrations ranging up to 10.4% helium by volume. All Helium One's licences are held on a 100% equity basis.

The Company's total acreage in Tanzania is 1,372 km2 and its flagship southern Rukwa Project is located within the southern Rukwa Rift Basin in south-west Tanzania. This project is considered to be entering an appraisal stage following the success of the 2023/24 exploration drilling campaign, which proved a helium discovery at Itumbula West-1 and, following an extended well test, successfully flowed 5.5% helium continually to surface in Q3 2024.

Following the success of the extended well test, the Company has now flowed significant quantities of helium to surface and has filed a Mining Licence application with the Mining Commission of the Tanzanian Government.

The Company also owns a 50% working interest in the Galactica-Pegasus helium development project in Las Animas County, Colorado, USA. This project is operated by Blue Star Helium Ltd (ASX: BNL).

Helium One is listed on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange with the ticker of HE1 and on the OTCQB in the United States with the ticker HLOGF.

