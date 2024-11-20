The Superpower Institute, an Australian nonprofit think tank, says the nation's clean energy export revenue could reach AUD 700 billion ($457 billion) based on current output levels, with potential growth pushing the figure to AUD 1 trillion by 2060. From pv magazine Australia The Superpower Institute, an Australian think tank, said the nation's potential clean energy export revenue stands at AUD 700 billion based on current industry output, with projections reaching AUD 1 trillion by 2060. Its report, "The New Energy Trade," identifies significant clean energy shortfalls in China, Japan, South ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...