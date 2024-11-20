Leading Executive Search Firm Redgrave Launches Sustainability Practice Led By Partner Kate Goodall

LONDON, Nov. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Redgrave , a leading executive search, interim, and leadership advisory firm supporting business owners, investors, and leaders, announced today the launch of its Sustainability practice, led by Partner Kate Goodall. This strategic initiative will offer expert guidance to clients across both public and private markets, focusing on the development of robust sustainability strategies and the recruitment of the best possible talent in the field.

Redgrave's Sustainability practice aims to address every aspect of building a truly sustainable business. This includes recruiting experienced sustainability generalists adept in strategic development and implementation, as well as leaders with specialised technical expertise crucial for managing sustainability challenges and driving innovation, transformation and value creation.

Kate Goodall brings two decades of relevant experience and expertise, having worked both client-side and as a specialist search professional. Her background includes managing a global ESG investor relations strategy, before pioneering a responsible investment proposition for a leading Private Capital investment firm.

Her early adoption of sustainable investing and practical experience with both private equity and publicly listed businesses uniquely positioned her to transition into search, where she has spent the last decade helping clients build effective sustainability teams that deliver on business objectives, create long-term value and help meet stakeholders ESG expectations.

"Kate's extensive, hands-on expertise of the sustainability and ESG space, combined with her exceptional search credentials, make her the ideal leader for this practice," expressed David Angel, Redgrave's Managing Partner. "We are delighted that Kate has chosen to bring her expertise to our firm and I am confident that our clients will benefit greatly by having access to her knowledge and experience".

Kate shared, "Redgrave's dedication to purpose-driven leadership and exceptional client delivery aligns perfectly with my own values. I am excited to work with the talented Redgrave team to provide impactful solutions that will drive meaningful change for our clients."

With a decade of experience in executive talent consulting, Kate has successfully guided clients in assessing sustainability goals, navigating regulatory requirements, and managing reputational risks as they build out their ESG teams. This has previously been recognised, with Kate being awarded ESG Recruiter of the Year for her outstanding contributions to the field.

Redgrave's new Sustainability practice represents a commitment to sustainability, providing clients with the strategic and talent resources needed to excel in a rapidly changing business environment.

