Mittwoch, 20.11.2024
Von Solarenergie zu digitalen Assets: Die Strategie hinter einer 75-Prozent-Rallye
PR Newswire
20.11.2024 09:07 Uhr
137 Leser
Jackery Black Friday Deals: Gift the Freedom to Explore with Up to 50% Off

Finanznachrichten News

LONDON, Nov. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As the holiday season approaches, Jackery makes it easier than ever to find the perfect gift for outdoor enthusiasts and adventurers. This Black Friday, the full range of Jackery products is on sale, from the compact and portable E100 Plus power bank to the high-capacity E2000 Plus power station, designed for heavy-duty use. Whether you're looking for a reliable power station for camping, a solar generator for off-grid living, or a portable energy solution for air travel, Jackery has something for everyone.

Jackery Black Friday 2024

Massive Savings on Jackery Online Store and Amazon

From November 21 to December 2, 2024, Amazon's Black Friday deals will kick off the peak of Christmas shopping, while the Jackery online store has already launched its early sales. The Explorer 1000 V2, featuring a 1,070Wh capacity, 1,500W output, and six connection ports, is now available at a discounted price of £499, down from £899. This compact and lightweight power station is designed for adventurers and everyday use alike. For those seeking a complete solar solution, the Solar Generator 1000V2 bundle, which includes a 100W SolarSaga panel, is now available for £649, reduced from its original price of £1,199.

For higher power demands, the Jackery Solar Generator 2000 Plus is an excellent choice. It is now available for £1,799, representing a 31% discount. This flagship product features an expandable capacity from 2kWh to 12kWh and a robust 3,000W output, making it ideal for heavy-duty appliances and off-grid living. With advanced IBC solar technology, it recharges in just two hours and ensures long-term reliability with its durable LiFePO4 battery, designed to last over a decade.

Smaller Jackery products are also on offer, providing ideal gifting options for those seeking portable power solutions. The Explorer 500 at Amazon, a 518Wh portable power station with a 500W inverter, is now available for £299, nearly 50% off its original price of £556.99. Even the ultra-portable Explorer 100 Plus, a LiFePO4 power bank that's suitable for air travel, is now reduced to just £89, a 36% discount.

Jackery combines innovation, quality, and sustainability in its products, making them ideal gifts for outdoor enthusiasts and eco-conscious consumers this holiday season. For more details on Black Friday deals, visit Jackery UK or Amazon.

For all media enquiries, image requests and product reviews, please contact: Jiatong Li, jiatong@jackery.com, or call +4915223970329.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2561908/Jackery_Black_Friday_2024.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2459138/5035980/Jackery_Logo.jpg

Jackery_Logo

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/jackery-black-friday-deals-gift-the-freedom-to-explore-with-up-to-50-off-302310165.html

