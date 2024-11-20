Zendure DE GmbH: Zendure Kicks Off Its Biggest Black Friday Sale with Exclusive Solar Energy Deals

DÜSSELDORF, Germany, Nov. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Zendure , a fast-growing EnergyTech company, is delivering exclusive discounts on its solar energy solutions of up to 2,300 EUR off on its solar energy solutions. Designed for maximum efficiency and durability, these solutions provide reliable energy storage and usage at unbeatable prices.

Hyper 2000 redefines Plug & Play AC Coupled 1200 W bi-directional charging energy storage with advanced balcony storage technology and cost-effective solutions for rooftop PV and balcony power systems. It's the ideal choice for maximizing solar energy efficiency and affordability.

To further enhance the connectivity for Hyper 2000, ZenLink, enables multiple Hyper 2000 units to connect within a home's microgrid. This AC-coupled system synchronizes up to 1,800 W per phase and supports an MPPT range of 1.8 to 5.4 kW. Each phase stores between 7.68 kWh and 23.04 kWh via AB2000 battery(1,920 Wh each), simplifying installation and reducing costs by allowing non-professionals to verify phase connectivity.

Zendure's 500 W bifacial solar panels deliver up to 650W for a 30% boost in efficiency by capturing sunlight from both sides, while withstanding wind loads up to 2,400 Pa and snow loads up to 5,400 Pa.

Hyper 2000 Bundle Deals:

Hyper 2000 + 1 AB2000 : €1,199 (original €1,399, Save 14%)

: €1,199 (original €1,399, Save 14%) Hyper 2000 + 1 AB2000 + 2 Bifacial Solar Panels (435 W) : €1,399 (original €1,778, Save 21%, plus Shelly Pro 3EM)

: €1,399 (original €1,778, Save 21%, plus Shelly Pro 3EM) Hyper 2000 + 1 AB2000 + 2 Rigid Solar panel (455 W) : €1,249 (original €1,768, Save 27%, plus Shelly Pro 3EM)

: €1,249 (original €1,768, Save 27%, plus Shelly Pro 3EM) Bifacial Solar Panel Bundle Deals:

2 x 435 W Bifacial Solar Panels + EZ1 Microinverter : €279 (original €299, Save 7%)

: €279 (original €299, Save 7%) 2 x 500 W Bifacial Solar Panels + EZ1 Microinverter : €349 (original €419, Save 17%)

Zendure's Black Friday bundles make cutting-edge solar technology more accessible than ever. Discounts of up to 27% are available on Zendure's official website and Amazon until December 1, 2024, with special gifts Shelly Pro 3EM included in select offers.

About Zendure

Founded in 2017, Zendure is one of the fastest-growing EnergyTech companies based in the technology centers of Silicon Valley, USA, the Greater Bay Area in China, Japan, and Germany. Zendure's mission is to deliver reliable and affordable clean energy to homes by advancing the latest energy technology.

