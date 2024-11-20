Atos International: Eviden to Deliver Finland's Next National AI Supercomputer Tripling Its Computing Power

Paris, France - November 20, 2024 -Eviden, the Atos Groupbusiness leading in advanced computing, today announces a contract of up to 60 million euros as part of a framework agreement with CSC - IT Center for Science in Finland to provide it with "Roihu", which will be Finland's newest national supercomputer and which will triple the computing capacity of the existing systems, "Mahti" and "Puhti", also will also significant increase AI performance.

Built on Eviden's BullSequana XH3000 hybrid platform, the new Roihu system will provide an increased performance of up to a theoretical peak power of 49 petaflops. Benefitting from a GPU capacity of over 10x compared to the Puhti supercomputer currently in use, the system will cover a wide range of use cases, including the analysis of audio and video recordings, AI applications across diverse fields, and traditional simulations like fluid dynamics and climate modeling.

Additionally, Roihu is poised to revolutionize educational access in higher learning institutions, providing a flexible, scalable resource for a broad range of users. This growing area may not demand massive computing power, but it plays a critical role in training the next generation of researchers and industry experts across all disciplines.

Pekka Lehtovuori, Director, CSC said "Finland has invested in its own national computing environment on a long-term basis. We need to be able to serve all researchers who need data management and computing resources. Computational grand challenges that require very high computing resources will still be solved with the pan-European EuroHPC LUMI supercomputer. Roihu's mission as a national supercomputer is to complement LUMI and to offer competitive resources to the majority of Finnish researchers."

Bruno Lecointe, VP, Global head of HPC, AI and Quantum Computing, Eviden, Atos Group, said "Roihu is a significant investment in Finland's national research infrastructure, set to triple the current supercomputing resources and become a major accelerator for scientific breakthroughs. CSC - IT Center for Science is a world-renowned research center, equipped with some of the most powerful systems globally. It is an honor to support them and Finland on their large-scale simulation journey. With our BullSequana DLC technologies, we will support Finnish research while ensuring reduced environmental impacts. Together, we are advancing sustainable HPC AI computation, ensuring Finland remains at the forefront of innovation to leverage AI workloads."

