Mittwoch, 20.11.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 676 internationalen Medien
Von Solarenergie zu digitalen Assets: Die Strategie hinter einer 75-Prozent-Rallye
WKN: 813516 | ISIN: US6311031081 | Ticker-Symbol: NAQ1
Tradegate
20.11.24
08:00 Uhr
75,53 Euro
-0,15
-0,20 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
GlobeNewswire
20.11.2024 09:34 Uhr
115 Leser
Nasdaq congratulates the winner of European Small and Mid-Cap Awards 2024

Finanznachrichten News
20 November 2024 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) congratulates Gubra (Nasdaq
Copenhagen: GUBRA) being selected as 'Star of Innovation' in the annual 
European Small and Mid-Cap Awards 2024 announced at the European Commission's
annual SME Assembly in Budapest, Hungary, last night. The Awards showcase the
resilience and innovation of small and mid-cap companies across the European
Union and recognize their contributions to the region's economic growth. The
Awards has been organized for twelve consecutive years, is a joint initiative
of EuropeanIssuers, the Federation of European Securities Exchanges (FESE), and
the European Commission. 

Each year, the most dynamic small and mid-cap companies are nominated for four
separate categories which include Rising Star, International Star, Star of
Innovation, and Star of 2024. An independent, expert jury selects a shortlist
of three companies per category selected from the SMEs. Since 2020, the Awards
is organised as part of the European Commission's SME Assembly. This year's
winners have gone public in the period 2022-23. 

"I am pleased to congratulate Gubra as the winner of 'Star of Innovation' which
places innovation at the center of its strategy for business development," said
Adam Kostyál, SVP and Head of European Listings, Nasdaq. "Over the past decade,
Nasdaq European Markets has become the top listings hub for small- and
medium-sized companies. The success of Gubra exemplify one of the achievements
emerging from our European markets." 

"Gubra has achieved remarkable success since its IPO less than two years ago,"
says Carsten Borring, Head of Listings at Nasdaq Copenhagen. Gubra focuses on
pre-clinical contract research services and peptide-based drug discovery in the
fields of metabolic and fibrotic diseases. "We extend our congratulations to
Henrik Blou, CEO of Gubra, and his team for this impressive accomplishment.
Nasdaq European Markets stands as the premier hub for biotech companies in
Europe, particularly in Denmark. We take immense pride in having another
successful Danish biotech company listed on our exchange." 

In addition to Gubra, Yubico was shortlisted in the finals as 'Star of
Innovation' and Rusta as 'International Star'. 



About Nasdaq
Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a leading global technology company serving corporate
clients, investment managers, banks, brokers, and exchange operators as they
navigate and interact with the global capital markets and the broader financial
system. We aspire to deliver world-leading platforms that improve the
liquidity, transparency, and integrity of the global economy. Our diverse
offering of data, analytics, software, exchange capabilities, and
client-centric services enables clients to optimize and execute their business
vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions,
and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, X on @Nasdaq, or at
www.nasdaq.com. 


FOR MORE INFORMATION:
Helle Mayor
+45 3377 0430
helle.mayor@nasdaq.com
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
