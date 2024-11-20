ICRA, an Indian credit rating agency, says India could add 22 GW of solar capacity in fiscal 2025 and 27. 5 GW in fiscal 2026, pushing the nation's total installed PV capacity to 131. 5 GW by March 2026, up from 82 GW as of March 31, 2024. From pv magazine India ICRA, an Indian credit rating agency, said India's renewable energy capacity could rise to 250 GW by March 2026, up from 201 GW in September 2024. This growth will be driven by an 80 GW project pipeline, following improved tendering in 2024. Solar capacity will reach 132 GW by March 2026, with 91 GW installed by September 2024. ICRA ...

