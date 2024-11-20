Netcore Cloud to Turbocharge Generative AI Capabilities with Google Cloud

Collaboration extends capabilities across India, SEA, Middle East, and North American markets

LONDON, Nov. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Netcore Cloud, a global leader in MarTech and customer engagement solutions, has announced the expansion of its partnership with Google Cloud to elevate its product discovery, AI-powered search, merchandising and customer engagement marketing platforms. Engineered using Google Cloud's generative AI technologies, Netcore's offerings will help brands deliver more impactful hyper-personalised experiences that boost customer retention and revenue growth.

Traditionally, product discovery and marketing platforms have relied heavily on zero- and first-party data constructs to enable 1:1 personalization and targeted communication. By combining Google Cloud's expertise in data analytics and generative AI with Netcore's deep experience across sectors like ecommerce, banking, finance, securities, insurance, and travel, Netcore wants to create solutions that ensure every brand touchpoint delivers maximum value and enhances the overall customer experience.

Brands will benefit from Google Cloud's AI technologies alongside Netcore's Forrester- and Gartner-recognized product discovery and marketing solutions, robust data sets, and AI-powered tools that deliver superior customer engagement and, ultimately, drive revenue growth.

The collaboration aligns with Netcore Cloud's strategic goal of doubling its ARR by 2027 and expanding its footprint across North America, Europe, and Southeast Asia. Key benefits of the collaboration include:

Seamless Integrations: Google Cloud's gen AI technologies will seamlessly integrate with Netcore's platform, significantly improving its usability and efficiency for brand marketers.

Google Cloud's gen AI technologies will seamlessly integrate with Netcore's platform, significantly improving its usability and efficiency for brand marketers. Advanced AI Infrastructure: Leveraging Google Cloud's Gemini models and Vertex AI platform, Netcore can enable advanced personalization across multiple channels and deepen data-driven engagement strategies.

Leveraging Google Cloud's Gemini models and Vertex AI platform, Netcore can enable advanced personalization across multiple channels and deepen data-driven engagement strategies. Deeper Data Insights: Enhanced connections with tools such as Google Analytics, BigQuery, and Ads Data Hub will help unlock enriched customer intent data and enable product catalogue sentiment analysis, giving brands deeper insights into consumer needs.

Enhanced connections with tools such as Google Analytics, BigQuery, and Ads Data Hub will help unlock enriched customer intent data and enable product catalogue sentiment analysis, giving brands deeper insights into consumer needs. Optimised Search and Recommendations: Netcore's use of Google Cloud's enterprise search tools will help boost search relevance and product recommendations, effectively handling complex, long-tail queries with precision.

Netcore's use of Google Cloud's enterprise search tools will help boost search relevance and product recommendations, effectively handling complex, long-tail queries with precision. Conversation Agents: Gen AI-powered interfaces, built on Google Cloud's Vertex AI platform and Gemini models, help guide customers to their desired products with minimal touchpoints, streamlining journeys and improving conversion rates.

Kalpit Jain, Group CEO, Netcore Cloud said, "With our sights set on doubling our ARR, this partnership forms a critical part of our growth strategy. By creating such powerful synergies we are confident about unlocking new growth opportunities collectively thereby redefining customer engagement and delivering exceptional value to our clients worldwide. Together with Google Cloud, we are building the future of customer engagement, one where every interaction creates value, fosters loyalty, and drives sustainable growth for brands."

Chief Operating Officer, Siddharth Gopalkrishnan further added, "Our partnership with Google Cloud has evolved tremendously over the years, and with this new chapter, we are doubling down on our commitment to unlock unprecedented value for our customers. We are excited to leverage this strengthened collaboration to rapidly scale our presence across SEA, the Middle East, and the US, driving growth at an accelerated pace."

"Netcore Cloud and Google Cloud have been collaborating over the past few years, exploring various avenues for customer and product data enrichment to drive personalised experiences. The expanded partnership deepens this collaboration, with Netcore integrating Google Cloud's generative AI technology, powered by state of the art infrastructure, into its product discovery and customer engagement solutions," said Bikram Singh Bedi, Vice President and Country MD, Google Cloud India.

The partnership also enhances Netcore Cloud's Co-Marketer platform, delivering powerful scenario planning tools to forecast key metrics such as purchase frequency, average order value (AOV), and replenishment cycles. Additionally, the platform provides insights into the relationship between online and offline behaviour, empowering brands to build seamless omnichannel strategies that enhance engagement across every marketing touchpoint.

Recently, Netcore was named a Strong Performer in the prestigious Forrester Wave: Email Marketing Service Providers, Q3 2024, where it received the highest possible scores in Email Value, Vision, and Roadmap criteria. Netcore also had been previously named a leader in the 2024 Gartner® Magic Quadrant for Search and Product Discovery and The Forrester Wave: Commerce Search and Product Discovery, Q3 2023.

About Netcore Cloud

Netcore Cloud, a global leader in marketing technology, empowers marketers with its comprehensive Customer Engagement and Experience Suite to create personalised, omnichannel experiences. Leveraging AI to integrate customer data, Netcore enables targeted segments and meaningful digital interactions. Trusted by over 6,500 brands across sectors like Ecommerce, Retail, Banking and Financial Services, Media and Entertainment, and Travel, its marquee clients include Walmart, Unilever, Tommy Hilfiger, Domino's, McDonald's, Pizza Hut, and Crocs.

About Google Cloud

Google Cloud is the new way to the cloud, providing AI, infrastructure, developer, data, security, and collaboration tools built for today and tomorrow. Google Cloud offers a powerful, fully integrated and optimised AI stack with its own planet-scale infrastructure, custom-built chips, generative AI models and development platform, as well as AI-powered applications, to help organisations transform. Customers in more than 200 countries and territories turn to Google Cloud as their trusted technology partner.

