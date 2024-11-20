Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 20.11.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 676 internationalen Medien
Von Solarenergie zu digitalen Assets: Die Strategie hinter einer 75-Prozent-Rallye
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3CRFP | ISIN: SE0016101844 | Ticker-Symbol: 1I9A
Tradegate
19.11.24
21:02 Uhr
1,769 Euro
+0,007
+0,37 %
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
OMX Stockholm 30
1-Jahres-Chart
SINCH AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SINCH AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,7561,79510:34
1,7591,79110:34
PR Newswire
20.11.2024 10:25 Uhr
44 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Sinch AB: Sinch announces new financial targets

Finanznachrichten News

STOCKHOLM, Nov. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --Sinch AB (publ), which is pioneering the way the world communicates through its Customer Communications Cloud, today announces that the Board of Directors has set new financial and sustainability targets for the company.

Mid-term financial targets

By the end of 2027, Sinch targets to reach:

  • Organic growth in net sales and gross profit of 7-9% year-on-year.
  • Adjusted EBITDA margin of 12-14%.

These targets replace the earlier target that "Growth in Adjusted EBITDA per share shall be at least 20 percent per year."

Sustainability target

Additionally, Sinch has set a Net Zero emissions target for 2050, which is in line with the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi). The company aims to achieve short- and long-term emission reductions in line with the 1.5°C goal of the Paris agreement.

Capital allocation

Sinch is a profitable and cash-generative business. Excess cash generated by the company will be allocated to reduce debt, finance future acquisitions, and return cash to shareholders.

Financial leverage policy

As previously communicated, Sinch's financial leverage policy is that:

  • Net debt over time shall be below 2.5 times adjusted EBITDA (measured on a rolling twelve-month basis).

The phrase 'over time' means that leverage may temporarily exceed 2.5 times adjusted EBITDA in the time period following an acquisition.

This leverage policy underlines Sinch's commitment to maintaining a strong financial position and supports the long-term financing strategy of the company.

For further information, please contact

Ola Elmeland
Investor Relations Director
Mobile: +46 721 43 34 59
E-mail: investors@sinch.com

About Sinch

Sinch is pioneering the way the world communicates. More than 175,000 businesses - including many of the world's largest tech companies - rely on Sinch's Customer Communications Cloud to improve customer experience through mobile messaging, voice and email. Sinch has been profitable and fast-growing since it was founded in 2008. It is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, with shares traded at NASDAQ Stockholm: XSTO:SINCH. Learn more at sinch.com.

This information is information that Sinch AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was released for publication by the contact person above on 20 November, 2024, at 10:00 CET.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/sinch-ab/r/sinch-announces-new-financial-targets,c4068804

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/22250/4068804/3123224.pdf

20241119_Financial targets _ENG

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/sinch-announces-new-financial-targets-302311198.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
5 heiße Wetten für den Jahresendspurt!
Nach dem unerwartet schnellen Ende der US-Wahlen mit dem Sieg des republikanischen Kandidaten Donald Trump fackelten die Aktien- und Krypto- Märkte ein wahres Kursfeuerwerk ab und bliesen zur Jahresendrallye.

Im aktuellen kostenlosen Report beleuchten wir 5 aussichtsreiche Unternehmen, die das Fundament besitzen, in den nächsten Monaten den breiten Markt zu schlagen.

Seien Sie dabei!

Fordern Sie jetzt unseren brandneuen neuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche Aktien aufgrund ihrer Bewertung sowie charttechnischen Situation das Potenzial zu einer Outperformance besitzen.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.