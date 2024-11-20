Anzeige
Mittwoch, 20.11.2024
Von Solarenergie zu digitalen Assets: Die Strategie hinter einer 75-Prozent-Rallye
WKN: A3CRFP | ISIN: SE0016101844 | Ticker-Symbol: 1I9A
Tradegate
19.11.24
21:02 Uhr
1,769 Euro
+0,007
+0,37 %
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
OMX Stockholm 30
1-Jahres-Chart
SINCH AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SINCH AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,7371,77611:41
1,7411,77311:41
PR Newswire
20.11.2024 10:31 Uhr
155 Leser
Sinch AB: Sinch Reaches Milestone of 1 billion RCS Business Messages Delivered Worldwide

Finanznachrichten News

STOCKHOLM, Nov. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sinch (Sinch AB (publ)) (XSTO: SINCH), which is pioneering the way the world communicates through its Customer Communications Cloud, today announced that during 2024, the company has successfully delivered more than 1 billion Rich Communication Services (RCS) business messages for businesses worldwide. This milestone underscores Sinch's role as a trusted partner when businesses seek out innovative messaging solutions to engage with their customers.

A pioneer in advanced mobile messaging and RCS technology, Sinch launched the first RCS API in 2018 to enable feature-rich, interactive messaging experiences. Today, Sinch partners with Google and mobile operators worldwide, enabling businesses to send RCS messages in every market where RCS Business Messaging is available. This extensive global reach empowers brands to connect with customers through engaging, personalized communications directly within their favorite native messaging apps.

Sinch offers multiple ways for businesses to leverage RCS, including its Conversation API, RCS Upscale solution, and turnkey software applications. RCS Upscale enables businesses to seamlessly transition from SMS to RCS with minimal changes to systems and processes. The Conversation API enhances flexibility, adds features, and supports additional messaging platforms like WhatsApp for a unified and comprehensive customer communication strategy. Businesses can also integrate RCS through Sinch's ecosystem partnerships, simplifying adoption and scalability.

RCS Business Messaging is now being introduced to rising numbers of businesses and consumers as mobile operators across the world enable the service. The technology works on both Apple and Android devices and is made available, by default, through the preinstalled messaging app that consumers already use for SMS.

"This milestone marks the beginning of a new era in business messaging," said Sean O'Neal, Chief Product Officer at Sinch. "RCS builds on the strengths of SMS, but adds a wealth of value-adding capabilities, and we're excited to make these opportunities available to our many business customers throughout the world."

This achievement reinforces Sinch's position as a leader in omnichannel communication and a trusted partner for businesses looking to enhance customer engagement with innovative and advanced messaging solutions.

For more information on how Sinch's RCS solutions can transform your business communications, visit Sinch.com

For further information, please contact:

Janet Lennon, Director of PR and Global Communications
janet.lennon@sinch.com | 206-914-6175

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/sinch-ab/r/sinch-reaches-milestone-of-1-billion-rcs-business-messages-delivered-worldwide,c4068802

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/sinch-reaches-milestone-of-1-billion-rcs-business-messages-delivered-worldwide-302311208.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
