Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 20.11.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 676 internationalen Medien
Von Solarenergie zu digitalen Assets: Die Strategie hinter einer 75-Prozent-Rallye
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
20.11.2024 10:49 Uhr
121 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Beatbot, A Global Leader in High-End Robotic Pool Cleaners, Shines as the Highlight of Piscine Global with Groundbreaking Innovations

Finanznachrichten News

Pool Cleaning Champion Setting a New Global Benchmark for Intelligent Pool Care

LYON, France, Nov. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Beatbot, a global leader in cutting-edge robotic pool cleaning technology, is making waves at Piscine Global in Lyon, France, from November 19th to 22nd, 2024. This marks Beatbot's much-anticipated debut at Piscine Global, a premier industry event that unites key players and sets the standard for innovations in the pool sector. As part of its mission to revolutionize smart pool care, Beatbot is introducing Europe to its latest breakthroughs to forge connections with stakeholders and solidify its presence in the region.

Beatbot Makes a Striking Debut at Piscine Global.

Setting New Standards with Breakthrough Technology

Beatbot is set to showcase its flagship products-the AquaSense Series and iSkim Ultra-at booth 6K90. These advanced robotic solutions represent the pinnacle of pool cleaning innovation and efficiency.

  • AquaSense Pro: Visitors can experience a €500 discount on this groundbreaking five-in-one cordless robotic pool cleaner. With its CleverNav Smart Navigation System and an industry-first Submarine Propulsion Design, the AquaSense Pro redefines pool cleaning. It combines 20 sensors, nine motors, and a patented brushless main pump motor for comprehensively cleaning floors, walls, waterlines,water surface and water itself. This powerhouse is the world's first robotic pool cleaner equipped with intelligent smart chips and water clarification, tackling even the toughest pool maintenance challenges.
  • AquaSense: With a €400 discount, the AquaSense model offers an efficient dual-brush system and Intelligent Path Optimization Algorithm powered by a quad-core 1.8GHz processor and 15 sensors. It delivers exceptional suction power of 5500 GPH, while proprietary intelligent waterline parking ensures hassle-free retrieval. Its 2x2 roller brushes provide unmatched coverage, cleaning even hard-to-reach areas precisely.
  • iSkim Ultra: Get €400 off the world's first intelligent pool skimmer, featuring a ClearWater Clarification System, solar and battery charging, and a 9L filter basket for enhanced debris capacity. Its dual-side brushes, large front roller, and advanced path optimization system powered by 20 high-precision sensors make it a game-changer for skimming efficiency and ease.

Experience the Future of Pool Cleaning at Booth 6K90

Piscine Global visitors are invited to experience Beatbot's revolutionary products firsthand. Don't miss the chance to explore how Beatbot is redefining pool maintenance with smart, sustainable, and highly efficient solutions.

For more information about Beatbot's comprehensive range of pool cleaning solutions, please visit Beatbot's official website.

About Beatbot

Beatbot is a technology brand redefining smart pool care and is dedicated to the global robotization of swimming pool environments. Founded by industry experts with over 10 years of experience in leading home robotics companies, the company is growing rapidly, with offices in multiple countries and a strong R&D team, taking up 70% of the workforce. Pioneering core technologies like brushless water pumps, AUV spatial locomotion, sonar laser SLAM, and space mapping navigation algorithms, Beatbot has secured numerous patents and pioneered industry-first innovations. The company currently holds over 160 patents (granted and under application), including 65 patents for inventions.


Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2563046/Beatbot_Makes_a_Striking_Debut_Piscine_Global.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2394852/Beatbot_LOGO.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/beatbot-a-global-leader-in-high-end-robotic-pool-cleaners-shines-as-the-highlight-of-piscine-global-with-groundbreaking-innovations-302311228.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
5 heiße Wetten für den Jahresendspurt!
Nach dem unerwartet schnellen Ende der US-Wahlen mit dem Sieg des republikanischen Kandidaten Donald Trump fackelten die Aktien- und Krypto- Märkte ein wahres Kursfeuerwerk ab und bliesen zur Jahresendrallye.

Im aktuellen kostenlosen Report beleuchten wir 5 aussichtsreiche Unternehmen, die das Fundament besitzen, in den nächsten Monaten den breiten Markt zu schlagen.

Seien Sie dabei!

Fordern Sie jetzt unseren brandneuen neuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche Aktien aufgrund ihrer Bewertung sowie charttechnischen Situation das Potenzial zu einer Outperformance besitzen.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.