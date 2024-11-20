Huizhou, China--(Newsfile Corp. - November 20, 2024) - BSLBATT®, a leading new energy lithium battery (LiFePO4) brand, has achieved another milestone: its B-LFP-12-100,B-LFP-12-200, B-LFP-12-300, B-LFP-24-150, and B-LFP-24-200 series products have now successfully obtained IEC 62619 international safety certification. This achievement further consolidates BSLBATT®'s leading position in the global market and ensures the safety and stability of its products in high-demand industrial scenarios such as off-grid travel, trolling motors, RV life, and home energy backup.





IEC 62619 Certification: The "Moat" of Lithium Battery Safety

Obtaining IEC 62619 certification means that BSLBATT® battery products have undergone rigorous testing, including high-intensity scenarios such as short circuits, overcharge, and over-discharge. IEC 62619 is the global safety standard for industrial lithium-ion batteries developed by the International Electrotechnical Commission. Its standards are especially critical for energy applications requiring high safety and durability. This certification provides an authoritative safety benchmark for BSLBATT® batteries, showing they have passed the most stringent international tests and meet diverse energy needs.

Diverse Product Series: Perfect for 12V and 24V Lithium Batteries

12V Series

BSLBATT®'s B-LFP-12-100,B-LFP-12-200 and B-LFP-12-300 batteries are particularly suitable for low-voltage demand scenarios such as home backup power, marine power, trolling motors, and RV camping. IEC 62619-certified 12V batteries provide long-lasting and stable power support across various applications, easily meeting diverse needs.

24V Series

The BSLBATT® B-LFP-24-150 and B-LFP-24-200 batteries are highly efficient and durable, ideal for industrial equipment, mobile work platforms, and other applications that require extended battery life. With IEC 62619 certification, these batteries ensure uninterrupted power supply under high-load operations, enhancing user safety and equipment reliability.

Behind IEC 62619 Certification: Safety, Quality, and Brand Commitment

This certification underscores BSLBATT®'s product quality and highlights the company's dedication to customer safety and a high-quality experience. With IEC 62619 certification, BSLBATT®'s 12V/24V series of deep-cycle lithium batteries stand out in the global home energy and industrial equipment markets, providing solutions for customer needs in safety, stability, and longevity.

Lin Peng, Chief Technology Officer of BSLBATT®, said, "Passing IEC 62619 certification is a double affirmation of our R&D strength and manufacturing standards. BSLBATT® has been committed to providing global users with safer and more reliable power solutions through high-quality battery products."





IEC 62619 Tests Include:

Short Circuit Test

The battery withstands a short circuit and automatically disconnects the circuit without damaging the battery structure or causing thermal runaway.

Overcharge Test

The battery does not leak, smoke, or explode during overcharge.

Overdischarge Test

The battery maintains structural integrity after overdischarge, with no leakage or severe heating.

Mechanical Shock and Extrusion Test

The battery does not leak, smoke, explode, or burn after impact and extrusion.

Thermal Shock and Thermal Stability Test

The battery experiences no thermal runaway, leakage, or combustion after thermal shock.

Flame Spread Test

Upon contact with flames, the battery quickly stops the fire spread and does not cause a secondary fire.

Vibration Test

The battery shows no leakage or internal short circuit after the vibration test.

After all these rigorous tests, the BSLBATT lithium battery remains intact and continues to operate, recharging quickly at an industry-leading 200A continuous rate.





"We are very excited about BSLBATT's achievement, which proves that their products are safe and meet international regulatory requirements," said Vimal Mahendru, Vice Chairman of IEC®. "As a company supporting rapid product innovation and growth in the renewable energy sector, IEC understands the challenges facing battery manufacturers. To help manufacturers achieve product excellence and gain market access, we continue to leverage our more than 100 years of experience and expertise."

Green Energy Future: BSLBATT®'s Steady Steps

This IEC 62619 certification is a testament to BSLBATT®'s commitment to safety, reliability, and sustainable development in the new energy field. BSLBATT® will continue to innovate and lead industrial lithium battery applications to higher levels of safety.

