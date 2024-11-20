Juwi says it will construct a $33. 2 million solar-plus-storage project in Senegal, integrating a 20 MW solar plant with 11 MWh of battery storage. The system will meet 20% of the energy needs of the Grande Côte mineral sands mine. Germany's Juwi Renewable Energies will build a 20 MW solar PV project in Senegal to supply 20% of the energy needs for Eramet's Grande Côte mineral sands mine. Juwi's South African office will oversee the project, which includes 11 MWh of battery storage. "The project will reduce carbon emissions by 25,000 tons annually and create over 100 jobs during its construction ...

