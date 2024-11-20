Anzeige
Mittwoch, 20.11.2024
Von Solarenergie zu digitalen Assets: Die Strategie hinter einer 75-Prozent-Rallye
20.11.2024 11:31 Uhr
Appy Pie Endpoint Introduces Virtual Try-On APIs to Help E-commerce Retailers Enhance Customer Experience

NEW DELHI, Nov. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Appy Pie Endpoint, a premier source of AI APIs, has launched an innovative suite of Virtual Try-On APIs, aimed at transforming the customer experience for e-commerce retailers. These cutting-edge APIs, including the Appy Pie Virtual Try-On API and Kolors Virtual Try-On API, empower retailers to offer their customers an immersive, interactive shopping journey where they can virtually try on products before purchasing. This bridges the gap between online and in-store experiences and fosters stronger engagement and confidence in buying decisions.

Appy Pie Logo

As online shopping grows, consumers demand a seamless, interactive experience that offers more than static product images. Appy Pie Endpoint's Virtual Try-On APIs bring products to life, enabling users to see and experience how items like clothing, accessories, jewelry, makeup, and even home decor will look in real-time. Through advanced artificial intelligence and augmented reality, these APIs empower retailers to deliver a virtual fitting room experience that is engaging, accurate, and personalized to individual customers.

"Appy Pie Endpoint is committed to making advanced technology accessible for all businesses, especially in a fast-evolving e-commerce landscape. Our Virtual Try-On APIs are designed to help retailers offer the next level of online shopping experience," said Abhinav Girdhar, Founder and CEO of Appy Pie. "We believe these APIs will not only increase customer engagement but will also redefine how customers interact with e-commerce platforms."

Appy Pie Endpoint's Virtual Try-On APIs are available to e-commerce retailers of all sizes. Whether a business specializes in fashion, cosmetics, eyewear, or decor, these APIs offer customizable solutions that fit seamlessly into existing systems. Through Appy Pie's commitment to innovation, this new offering ensures that retailers remain competitive and responsive to the digital age's customer expectations.

About Appy Pie

Appy Pie, a Trademark of Appy Pie LLP is a leading global platform offering a suite of no-code, AI-powered tools, including an app builder, website builder, workflow automation platform, graphic design software, chatbot builder, help desk software, and live chat software, to help businesses and individuals design, build, and automate. With a user-friendly interface and a wide range of customizable templates, Appy Pie empowers users to create professional-grade applications without any coding expertise. From entrepreneurs to established enterprises, Appy Pie caters to diverse needs by providing innovative solutions for various industries.

For more information, please visit: https://www.appypie.com/endpoint/

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2463366/Appy_Pie_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/appy-pie-endpoint-introduces-virtual-try-on-apis-to-help-e-commerce-retailers-enhance-customer-experience-302311167.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
