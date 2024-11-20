Hardman & Co Research

Hardman & Co Q&A on Duke Capital (DUKE): Equity raise and third-party capital update



20-Nov-2024 / 10:30 GMT/BST

Analyst interview | Financials

Q&A on Duke Capital (DUKE) | Equity raise and third-party capital update



Duke Capital (DUKE) is the topic of conversation when Hardman & Co Analyst Mark Thomas joins DirectorsTalk.

In this interview, Mark discusses recent developments at Duke Capital, touching on key topics such as their equity raise and progress towards incorporating third-party capital. Mark explains how these moves could shape Duke's growth trajectory and mitigate risks, as well as the significance of their evolving capital model. He also addresses potential risks facing the company, providing a well-rounded perspective on their financial strategy.

