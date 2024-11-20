Crédit Agricole Assurances announces the successful sale of 4,073,436

Française des Jeux shares

20 November 2024 - Crédit Agricole Assurances ("CAA") announces the successful sale, via its wholly-owned subsidiary Predica, of 4,073,436 ordinary shares of Francaise des Jeux ("FDJ", the "Shares"), representing approximately 2.2% of the Company's share capital. These Shares have been offered as part of an accelerated bookbuilding offering to institutional investors (the "Placement"). The transaction priced at €36.60 per share.

CAA has been a shareholder of Française des Jeux since its IPO in November 2019 and has supported the Company throughout its development, including the successful recent acquisition of Kindred. FDJ becomes an international gaming operator. The Placement is part of CAA strategy in managing its investment portfolio.

Following the Placement, CAA will, via its wholly-owned subsidiaries Predica and Crédit Agricole Assurances Retraites, hold approximately 3.3% of the Company's share capital and 4.5% of the Company's voting rights. CAA will remain a Board member of the Company.

CAA has agreed to a lock up agreement with Crédit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank (the "Global Coordinator and Bookrunner") in respect of the remaining FDJ shares it holds following the Placement for a 90 day-period, from the settlement date of the Placement (subject to customary exceptions).

Settlement of the Placement will take place on 22 November 2024.

FDJ's shares are listed on the regulated market of Euronext in Paris (ISIN code: FR0013451333).

This press release does not constitute an offer or solicitation to purchase and the offering of the shares in FDJ does not constitute a public offering (except to institutional investors) in any country, including in France.

Crédit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank acted as sole Global Coordinator and Bookrunner on the Placement.

About Crédit Agricole Assurances

Crédit Agricole Assurances, France's largest insurer, is the company of the Crédit Agricole group, which brings together all the insurance businesses of Crédit Agricole S.A. Crédit Agricole Assurances offers a range of products and services in savings, retirement, health, personal protection and property insurance products and services. They are distributed by Crédit Agricole's banks in France and in 9 countries worldwide, and are aimed at individual, professional, agricultural and business customers. Crédit Agricole Assurances has 5,800 employees. Its premium income ("non-GAAP") to the end of 2023 amounted to 37.2 billion euros.

www.ca-assurances.com

Press contacts

Nicolas Leviaux +33 (0)1 57 72 09 50 / 06 19 60 48 53

Julien Badé +33 (0)1 57 72 93 40 / 07 85 18 68 05

service.presse@ca-assurances.fr

