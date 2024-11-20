Groupe Casino: Agreement for Trinity to transfer its shares in France Retail Holdings to EPEI III

Agreement for Trinity to transfer its shares

in France Retail Holdings to EPEI III

Paris, 20 November 2024

Casino, Guichard-Perrachon (« Casino ») announces that it has been informed on 19 November 2024 of the signing of a share purchase agreement by which Trinity Investments Designated Activity Company, whose management company is Attestor Limited (« Trinity ») is to transfer to EP Equity Investment III S.à r.l. (« EPEI »)1 its 7.65% shareholding in France Retail Holdings S.à.r.l. (« FRH »)1.

As of the date hereof, FRH holds 53.04% of the share capital of Casino. This disposal would have no impact on the allocation of the share capital and voting rights of Casino, which will remain ultimately controlled by Mr. Daniel Kretínský.

As a consequence of this disposal, Trinity will cease to act in concert with EPEI III and F. Marc de Lacharrière (Fimalac) vis-à-vis Casino, and Trinity will lose its rights under the Shareholders' Agreement2 to which it will no longer be a party. Mr. Thomas Doerane would resign from his position as observer to the Board of directors and Strategic committee of Casino as of the closing of the disposal.

Casino points out that, as of a date hereof, Trinity directly holds 10.05% of share capital of Casino.

The closing of the transaction would take place no later than 30 juin 2025, subject to approval by the relevant regulatory authorities.

***

This press release was prepared solely for information purposes, and should not be construed as a solicitation or an offer to buy or sell securities or related financial instruments. Likewise, it does not provide and should not be treated as providing investment advice. It has no connection with the specific investment objectives, financial situation or needs of any receiver. No representation or warranty, either express or implied, is provided in relation to the accuracy, completeness or reliability of the information contained herein. Recipients should not consider it as a substitute for the exercise of their own judgement. All the opinions expressed herein are subject to change without notice.

***

1 An entity ultimately controlled by Mr. Daniel Kretínský

2 Cf. AMF 224C0462, shareholders' agreement entered into on 18 March 2024 between Trinity, EPEI and F. Marc de Lacharrière (Fimalac)