Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 20.11.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 676 internationalen Medien
Von Solarenergie zu digitalen Assets: Die Strategie hinter einer 75-Prozent-Rallye
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A40CWP | ISIN: FR001400OKR3 | Ticker-Symbol: CAJ1
Tradegate
20.11.24
11:56 Uhr
1,372 Euro
+0,004
+0,29 %
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
CAC Mid 60
1-Jahres-Chart
CASINO GUICHARD-PERRACHON SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CASINO GUICHARD-PERRACHON SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,2801,28812:57
1,2791,29012:57
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
20.11.2024 08:37 Uhr
22 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Groupe Casino: Agreement for Trinity to transfer its shares in France Retail Holdings to EPEI III

Finanznachrichten News

Agreement for Trinity to transfer its shares
in France Retail Holdings to EPEI III

Paris, 20 November 2024

Casino, Guichard-Perrachon (« Casino ») announces that it has been informed on 19 November 2024 of the signing of a share purchase agreement by which Trinity Investments Designated Activity Company, whose management company is Attestor Limited (« Trinity ») is to transfer to EP Equity Investment III S.à r.l. (« EPEI »)1 its 7.65% shareholding in France Retail Holdings S.à.r.l. (« FRH »)1.

As of the date hereof, FRH holds 53.04% of the share capital of Casino. This disposal would have no impact on the allocation of the share capital and voting rights of Casino, which will remain ultimately controlled by Mr. Daniel Kretínský.

As a consequence of this disposal, Trinity will cease to act in concert with EPEI III and F. Marc de Lacharrière (Fimalac) vis-à-vis Casino, and Trinity will lose its rights under the Shareholders' Agreement2 to which it will no longer be a party. Mr. Thomas Doerane would resign from his position as observer to the Board of directors and Strategic committee of Casino as of the closing of the disposal.

Casino points out that, as of a date hereof, Trinity directly holds 10.05% of share capital of Casino.

The closing of the transaction would take place no later than 30 juin 2025, subject to approval by the relevant regulatory authorities.

***

This press release was prepared solely for information purposes, and should not be construed as a solicitation or an offer to buy or sell securities or related financial instruments. Likewise, it does not provide and should not be treated as providing investment advice. It has no connection with the specific investment objectives, financial situation or needs of any receiver. No representation or warranty, either express or implied, is provided in relation to the accuracy, completeness or reliability of the information contained herein. Recipients should not consider it as a substitute for the exercise of their own judgement. All the opinions expressed herein are subject to change without notice.

***

ANALYSTS AND INVESTORS CONTACTS

Charlotte IZABEL - cizabel@groupe-casino.fr - Tél: +33 (0)1 53 70 51 29

IR_Casino@groupe-casino.fr - Tél: +33 (0)1 53 65 24 17

PRESS CONTACTS

Casino Group - Communications Department

Stéphanie ABADIE - sabadie@groupe-casino.fr - Tél: +33 (0)6 26 27 37 05

directiondelacommunication@groupe-casino.fr - Tél: + 33(0)1 53 65 24 78

1 An entity ultimately controlled by Mr. Daniel Kretínský
2 Cf. AMF 224C0462, shareholders' agreement entered into on 18 March 2024 between Trinity, EPEI and F. Marc de Lacharrière (Fimalac)


© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
5 heiße Wetten für den Jahresendspurt!
Nach dem unerwartet schnellen Ende der US-Wahlen mit dem Sieg des republikanischen Kandidaten Donald Trump fackelten die Aktien- und Krypto- Märkte ein wahres Kursfeuerwerk ab und bliesen zur Jahresendrallye.

Im aktuellen kostenlosen Report beleuchten wir 5 aussichtsreiche Unternehmen, die das Fundament besitzen, in den nächsten Monaten den breiten Markt zu schlagen.

Seien Sie dabei!

Fordern Sie jetzt unseren brandneuen neuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche Aktien aufgrund ihrer Bewertung sowie charttechnischen Situation das Potenzial zu einer Outperformance besitzen.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.