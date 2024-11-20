NIO Inc. Reports Unaudited Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Quarterly Total Revenues reached RMB18,673.5 million (US$2,661.0 million)i

Quarterly Vehicle Deliveries were 61,855 units

SHANGHAI, Nov. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NIO Inc. (NYSE: NIO; HKEX: 9866; SGX: NIO) ("NIO" or the "Company"), a pioneer and a leading company in the global smart electric vehicle market, today announced its unaudited financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2024.

Operating Highlights for the Third Quarter of 2024

Vehicle deliveries were 61,855 in the third quarter of 2024, consisting of 61,023 vehicles from the Company's premium smart electric vehicle brand NIO and 832 vehicles from the Company's family-oriented smart electric vehicle brand ONVO, representing an increase of 11.6% from the third quarter of 2023, and an increase of 7.8% from the second quarter of 2024.





Key Operating Results



2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2023 Q4 Deliveries 61,855 57,373 30,053 50,045 2023 Q3 2023 Q2 2023 Q1 2022 Q4 Deliveries 55,432 23,520 31,041 40,052



Financial Highlights for the Third Quarter of 2024

Vehicle sales were RMB16,697.6 million (US$2,379.4 million) in the third quarter of 2024, representing a decrease of 4.1% from the third quarter of 2023 and an increase of 6.5% from the second quarter of 2024.

Vehicle margin ii was 13.1% in the third quarter of 2024, compared with 11.0% in the third quarter of 2023 and 12.2% in the second quarter of 2024.

Total revenues were RMB18,673.5 million (US$2,661.0 million) in the third quarter of 2024, representing a decrease of 2.1% from the third quarter of 2023 and an increase of 7.0% from the second quarter of 2024.

Gross profit was RMB2,007.4 million (US$286.0 million) in the third quarter of 2024, representing an increase of 31.8% from the third quarter of 2023 and an increase of 18.9% from the second quarter of 2024.

Gross margin was 10.7% in the third quarter of 2024, compared with 8.0% in the third quarter of 2023 and 9.7% in the second quarter of 2024.

Loss from operations was RMB5,237.8 million (US$746.4 million) in the third quarter of 2024, representing an increase of 8.1% from the third quarter of 2023 and an increase of 0.5% from the second quarter of 2024. Excluding share-based compensation expenses, adjusted loss from operations (non-GAAP) was RMB4,590.7 million (US$654.2 million) in the third quarter of 2024, representing an increase of 8.3% from the third quarter of 2023 and a decrease of 2.3% from the second quarter of 2024.

Net loss was RMB5,059.7 million (US$721.0 million) in the third quarter of 2024, representing an increase of 11.0% from the third quarter of 2023 and an increase of 0.3% from the second quarter of 2024. Excluding share-based compensation expenses, adjusted net loss (non-GAAP) was RMB4,412.6 million (US$628.8 million) in the third quarter of 2024, representing an increase of 11.6% from the third quarter of 2023 and a decrease of 2.7% from the second quarter of 2024.

Cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash, short-term investment and long-term time deposits were RMB42.2 billion (US$6.0 billion) as of September 30, 2024.





Key Financial Results for the Third Quarter of 2024



(in RMB million, except for percentage)



2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2023 Q3 % Changeiii QoQ YoY Vehicle Sales 16,697.6 15,679.6 17,408.9 6.5% -4.1% Vehicle Margin 13.1% 12.2% 11.0% 90bp 210bp Total Revenues 18,673.5 17,446.0 19,066.6 7.0% -2.1% Gross Profit 2,007.4 1,688.7 1,523.3 18.9% 31.8% Gross Margin 10.7% 9.7% 8.0% 100bp 270bp Loss from Operations (5,237.8) (5,209.3) (4,843.9) 0.5% 8.1% Adjusted Loss from Operations (non-GAAP) (4,590.7) (4,698.5) (4,240.4) -2.3% 8.3% Net Loss (5,059.7) (5,046.0) (4,556.7) 0.3% 11.0% Adjusted Net Loss (non-GAAP) (4,412.6) (4,535.2) (3,953.2) -2.7% 11.6%





Recent Developments

Deliveries in October 2024

The Company delivered 20,976 vehicles in October 2024. The deliveries consisted of 16,657 vehicles from the Company's premium smart electric vehicle brand NIO, and 4,319 vehicles from the Company's family-oriented smart electric vehicle brand ONVO. As of October 31, 2024, the Company had delivered 170,257 vehicles in 2024, with cumulative deliveries reaching 619,851.



Launch of ONVO L60

On September 19, 2024, ONVO's first model, the L60, a mid-size family smart electric SUV was launched. The production and delivery of the ONVO L60 have been steadily ramping up since late September 2024.



NIO China Strategic Investment

On September 29, 2024, the Company entered into definitive agreements for investment in NIO Holding Co., Ltd., a PRC subsidiary in which it holds 92.1% controlling equity interest ("NIO China"), with Hefei Jianheng New Energy Automobile Investment Fund Partnership (Limited Partnership), Anhui Provincial Emerging Industry Investment Co., Ltd. and CS Capital Co., Ltd. (collectively, the "Strategic Investors"), pursuant to which the Strategic Investors will invest an aggregate of RMB3.3 billion in cash in NIO China. Concurrently, NIO will invest an aggregate of RMB10 billion in cash in NIO China (collectively, the "Investment Transaction"). Upon completion of the Investment Transaction, NIO will hold 88.3% controlling equity interest in NIO China. In addition, NIO also has the right to invest an additional RMB20 billion in NIO China by December 31, 2025, based on the same price and terms of the Investment Transaction. The Investment Transaction is subject to regulatory and internal approvals, as well as the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. NIO and the Strategic Investors will each inject cash into NIO China in two installments according to the arrangements in the definitive agreements.



CEO and CFO Comments

"In the third quarter of 2024, we achieved a record-breaking delivery of 61,855 smart electric vehicles. NIO brand has firmly secured the top position in China's BEV market for vehicles priced over RMB 300,000, holding more than a 40% market share in the first three quarters of this year," said William Bin Li, founder, chairman and chief executive officer of NIO, "Deliveries of the ONVO L60 have also commenced, with production capacity set to rapidly expand in the next few months. The Company's total delivery volume for the fourth quarter is expected to reach a new record."

"NIO's executive flagship, the ET9, is in the final preparation stage of mass production. The ET9 embodies NIO's full-stack technological expertise with cutting-edge global innovations, and its mass production will further solidify NIO's positioning in the premium segment. In addition, firefly, a boutique brand positioned in the compact vehicle segment, will be unveiled at NIO Day 2024, further enriching our product portfolio and catering to a larger user base," added William Bin Li.

"Ongoing cost optimizations helped increase the vehicle gross margin to 13.1% in the third quarter of 2024. With continued expansion in sales volume and steady improvement in gross margin, our free cash flow turned positive this quarter," added Stanley Yu Qu, NIO's chief financial officer, "Starting next year, our three brands are poised to embark on a robust product cycle, projected to elevate the Company's sales volume to new heights. We expect this momentum will drive continued improvements in the Company's operational and financial performance."

Financial Results for the Third Quarter of 2024

Revenues

Total revenues in the third quarter of 2024 were RMB18,673.5 million (US$2,661.0 million), representing a decrease of 2.1% from the third quarter of 2023 and an increase of 7.0% from the second quarter of 2024.





Vehicle sales in the third quarter of 2024 were RMB16,697.6 million (US$2,379.4 million), representing a decrease of 4.1% from the third quarter of 2023 and an increase of 6.5% from the second quarter of 2024. The slight decrease in vehicle sales over the third quarter of 2023 was mainly due to the lower average selling price as a result of changes in product mix, partially offset by the increase in delivery volume. The increase in vehicle sales over the second quarter of 2024 was mainly attributable to an increase in delivery volume.





in the third quarter of 2024 were RMB16,697.6 million (US$2,379.4 million), representing a decrease of 4.1% from the third quarter of 2023 and an increase of 6.5% from the second quarter of 2024. The slight decrease in vehicle sales over the third quarter of 2023 was mainly due to the lower average selling price as a result of changes in product mix, partially offset by the increase in delivery volume. The increase in vehicle sales over the second quarter of 2024 was mainly attributable to an increase in delivery volume. Other sales in the third quarter of 2024 were RMB1,976.0 million (US$281.6 million), representing an increase of 19.2% from the third quarter of 2023 and an increase of 11.9% from the second quarter of 2024. The increase in other sales over the third quarter of 2023 was mainly due to the increase in sales of parts, accessories and after-sales vehicle services, and provision of power solutions, as a result of the continued growth in the number of users, and partially offset by a decrease in revenue from sales of used cars. The increase in other sales over the second quarter of 2024 was mainly due to the increase in sales of parts, accessories and after-sales vehicle services and provision of power solutions, as a result of the continued growth in the number of users.



Cost of Sales and Gross Margin

Cost of sales in the third quarter of 2024 was RMB16,666.2 million (US$2,374.9 million), representing a decrease of 5.0% from the third quarter of 2023 and an increase of 5.8% from the second quarter of 2024. The decrease in cost of sales over the third quarter of 2023 was mainly attributable to the decreased material cost per vehicle, partially offset by the increase in delivery volume. The increase in cost of sales over the second quarter of 2024 was mainly attributable to the increase in delivery volume, partially offset by the decreased material cost per vehicle.



Gross profit in the third quarter of 2024 was RMB2,007.4 million (US$286.0 million), representing an increase of 31.8% from the third quarter of 2023 and an increase of 18.9% from the second quarter of 2024.





Gross margin in the third quarter of 2024 was 10.7%, compared with 8.0% in the third quarter of 2023 and 9.7% in the second quarter of 2024. The increase in gross margin over the third quarter of 2023 was mainly attributable to the increased vehicle margin and the increased sales of parts, accessories and after-sales vehicle services with relatively higher margins. The increase in gross margin over the second quarter of 2024 was mainly attributable to the increased vehicle margin.





in the third quarter of 2024 was 10.7%, compared with 8.0% in the third quarter of 2023 and 9.7% in the second quarter of 2024. The increase in gross margin over the third quarter of 2023 was mainly attributable to the increased vehicle margin and the increased sales of parts, accessories and after-sales vehicle services with relatively higher margins. The increase in gross margin over the second quarter of 2024 was mainly attributable to the increased vehicle margin. Vehicle margin in the third quarter of 2024 was 13.1%, compared with 11.0% in the third quarter of 2023 and 12.2% in the second quarter of 2024. The increase in vehicle margin from the third quarter of 2023 was mainly attributable to decreased material cost per unit, and partially offset by lower average selling price as a result of changes in product mix. The increase in vehicle margin from the second quarter of 2024 was mainly due to the decreased material cost per unit.



Operating Expenses

Research and development expenses in the third quarter of 2024 were RMB3,318.7 million (US$472.9 million), representing an increase of 9.2% from the third quarter of 2023 and an increase of 3.1% from the second quarter of 2024. Excluding share-based compensation expenses, research and development expenses (non-GAAP) were RMB2,902.8 million (US$413.6 million), representing an increase of 9.8% from the third quarter of 2023 and an increase of 0.5% from the second quarter of 2024. The increase in research and development expenses over the third quarter of 2023 was mainly due to the increased personnel costs in research and development functions. Research and development expenses remained relatively stable compared with the second quarter of 2024.





in the third quarter of 2024 were RMB3,318.7 million (US$472.9 million), representing an increase of 9.2% from the third quarter of 2023 and an increase of 3.1% from the second quarter of 2024. Excluding share-based compensation expenses, research and development expenses (non-GAAP) were RMB2,902.8 million (US$413.6 million), representing an increase of 9.8% from the third quarter of 2023 and an increase of 0.5% from the second quarter of 2024. The increase in research and development expenses over the third quarter of 2023 was mainly due to the increased personnel costs in research and development functions. Research and development expenses remained relatively stable compared with the second quarter of 2024. Selling, general and administrative expenses in the third quarter of 2024 were RMB4,108.8 million (US$585.5 million), representing an increase of 13.8% from the third quarter of 2023 and an increase of 9.3% from the second quarter of 2024. Excluding share-based compensation expenses, selling, general and administrative expenses (non-GAAP) were RMB3,901.4 million (US$555.9 million), representing an increase of 13.9% from the third quarter of 2023 and an increase of 8.5% from the second quarter of 2024. The increase in selling, general and administrative expenses over the third quarter of 2023 and the second quarter of 2024 was mainly attributable to (i) the increase in personnel costs related to sales functions, and (ii) the increase in sales and marketing activities associated with new product launch.



Loss from Operations

Loss from operations in the third quarter of 2024 was RMB5,237.8 million (US$746.4 million), representing an increase of 8.1% from the third quarter of 2023 and an increase of 0.5% from the second quarter of 2024. Excluding share-based compensation expenses, adjusted loss from operations (non-GAAP) was RMB4,590.7 million (US$654.2 million) in the third quarter of 2024, representing an increase of 8.3% from the third quarter of 2023 and a decrease of 2.3% from second quarter of 2024.



Net Loss and Earnings Per Share/ADS

Net loss in the third quarter of 2024 was RMB5,059.7 million (US$721.0 million), representing an increase of 11.0% from the third quarter of 2023 and an increase of 0.3% from the second quarter of 2024. Excluding share-based compensation expenses, adjusted net loss (non-GAAP) was RMB4,412.6 million (US$628.8 million) in the third quarter of 2024, representing an increase of 11.6% from the third quarter of 2023 and a decrease of 2.7% from the second quarter of 2024.





Net loss attributable to NIO's ordinary shareholders in the third quarter of 2024 was RMB5,141.6 million (US$732.7 million), representing an increase of 11.1% from the third quarter of 2023 and an increase of 0.3% from the second quarter of 2024. Excluding share-based compensation expenses and accretion on redeemable non-controlling interests to redemption value, adjusted net loss attributable to NIO's ordinary shareholders (non-GAAP) was RMB4,403.2 million (US$627.5 million) in the third quarter of 2024.





in the third quarter of 2024 was RMB5,141.6 million (US$732.7 million), representing an increase of 11.1% from the third quarter of 2023 and an increase of 0.3% from the second quarter of 2024. Excluding share-based compensation expenses and accretion on redeemable non-controlling interests to redemption value, adjusted net loss attributable to NIO's ordinary shareholders (non-GAAP) was RMB4,403.2 million (US$627.5 million) in the third quarter of 2024. Basic and diluted net loss per ordinary share/ADS in the third quarter of 2024 were both RMB2.50 (US$0.36), compared with RMB2.67 in the third quarter of 2023 and RMB2.50 in the second quarter of 2024. Excluding share-based compensation expenses and accretion on redeemable non-controlling interests to redemption value, adjusted basic and diluted net loss per share/ADS (non-GAAP) were both RMB2.14 (US$0.31), compared with RMB2.28 in the third quarter of 2023 and RMB2.21 in the second quarter of 2024.



Balance Sheet

Balance of cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash, short-term investment and long-term time deposits was RMB42.2 billion (US$6.0 billion) as of September 30, 2024.



Business Outlook

For the fourth quarter of 2024, the Company expects:

Deliveries of vehicles to be between 72,000 and 75,000 units, representing an increase of approximately 43.9% to 49.9% from the same quarter of 2023.





to be between 72,000 and 75,000 units, representing an increase of approximately 43.9% to 49.9% from the same quarter of 2023. Total revenues to be between RMB19,676 million (US$2,804 million) and RMB20,383 million (US$2,904 million), representing an increase of approximately 15.0% to 19.2% from the same quarter of 2023.

This business outlook reflects the Company's current and preliminary view on the business situation and market condition, which is subject to change.

About NIO Inc.

NIO Inc. is a pioneer and a leading company in the global smart electric vehicle market. Founded in November 2014, NIO aspires to shape a sustainable and brighter future with the mission of "Blue Sky Coming". NIO envisions itself as a user enterprise where innovative technology meets experience excellence. NIO designs, develops, manufactures and sells smart electric vehicles, driving innovations in next-generation core technologies. NIO distinguishes itself through continuous technological breakthroughs and innovations, exceptional products and services, and a community for shared growth. NIO provides premium smart electric vehicles under the NIO brand, and family-oriented smart electric vehicles through the ONVO brand.

Safe Harbor Statement

NIO INC. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (All amounts in thousands) As of December 31, 2023 September 30, 2024 September 30, 2024 RMB RMB US$ ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents 32,935,111 23,791,903 3,390,319 Restricted cash 5,542,271 4,920,257 701,131 Short-term investments 16,810,107 13,358,496 1,903,570 Trade and notes receivables 4,657,652 1,903,642 271,267 Amounts due from related parties 1,722,603 5,122,638 729,970 Inventory 5,277,726 6,818,641 971,649 Prepayments and other current assets 3,434,763 4,140,854 590,067 Total current assets 70,380,233 60,056,431 8,557,973 Non-current assets: Long-term restricted cash 144,125 101,216 14,423 Property, plant and equipment, net. 24,847,004 24,618,039 3,508,042 Intangible assets, net……………………………………………… 29,648 29,648 4,225 Land use rights, net 207,299 203,321 28,973 Long-term investments 5,487,216 3,731,701 531,763 Right-of-use assets - operating lease 11,404,116 11,890,060 1,694,320 Other non-current assets 4,883,561 3,358,601 478,597 Total non-current assets 47,002,969 43,932,586 6,260,343 Total assets 117,383,202 103,989,017 14,818,316 LIABILITIES Current liabilities: Short-term borrowings 5,085,411 6,010,924 856,550 Trade and notes payable 29,766,134 30,197,021 4,303,041 Amounts due to related parties, current 561,625 264,508 37,692 Taxes payable 349,349 558,558 79,594 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 1,743,156 1,781,617 253,878 Current portion of long-term borrowings 4,736,087 4,229,267 602,666 Accruals and other liabilities 15,556,354 14,430,852 2,056,380 Total current liabilities 57,798,116 57,472,747 8,189,801 Non-current liabilities: Long-term borrowings 13,042,861 11,281,994 1,607,671 Non-current operating lease liabilities 10,070,057 10,575,748 1,507,032 Deferred tax liabilities 212,347 210,166 29,948 Amounts due to related parties, non-current - 318,481 45,383 Other non-current liabilities 6,663,805 8,059,286 1,148,439 Total non-current liabilities 29,989,070 30,445,675 4,338,473 Total liabilities 87,787,186 87,918,422 12,528,274

NIO INC. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (All amounts in thousands) As of December 31, 2023 September 30, 2024 September 30, 2024 RMB RMB US$ MEZZANINE EQUITY Redeemable non-controlling interests 3,860,384 4,552,963 648,792 Total mezzanine equity 3,860,384 4,552,963 648,792 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Total NIO Inc. shareholders' equity 25,546,233 11,346,837 1,616,912 Non-controlling interests 189,399 170,795 24,338 Total shareholders' equity 25,735,632 11,517,632 1,641,250 Total liabilities, mezzanine equity and shareholders' equity 117,383,202 103,989,017 14,818,316

NIO INC. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Loss (All amounts in thousands, except for share and per share/ADS data) Three Months Ended September 30, 2023 June 30, 2024 September 30, 2024 September 30, 2024 RMB RMB RMB US$ Revenues: Vehicle sales 17,408,864 15,679,623 16,697,558 2,379,383 Other sales 1,657,687 1,766,345 1,975,970 281,573 Total revenues 19,066,551 17,445,968 18,673,528 2,660,956 Cost of sales: Vehicle sales (15,491,494 ) (13,773,438 ) (14,516,999 ) (2,068,656 ) Other sales (2,051,734 ) (1,983,815 ) (2,149,156 ) (306,252 ) Total cost of sales (17,543,228 ) (15,757,253 ) (16,666,155 ) (2,374,908 ) Gross profit 1,523,323 1,688,715 2,007,373 286,048 Operating expenses: Research and development (3,039,089 ) (3,218,522 ) (3,318,740 ) (472,917 ) Selling, general and administrative (3,609,319 ) (3,757,458 ) (4,108,806 ) (585,500 ) Other operating income 281,174 77,967 182,406 25,993 Total operating expenses (6,367,234 ) (6,898,013 ) (7,245,140 ) (1,032,424 ) Loss from operations (4,843,911 ) (5,209,298 ) (5,237,767 ) (746,376 ) Interest and investment income 288,014 362,731 310,123 44,192 Interest expenses (88,546 ) (176,141 ) (203,761 ) (29,036 ) Gain on extinguishment of debt 170,193 - - - Share of income/(losses) of equity investees 7,781 (73,607 ) (199,662 ) (28,452 ) Other (losses)/income, net (88,645 ) 52,351 309,654 44,125 Loss before income tax expense (4,555,114 ) (5,043,964 ) (5,021,413 ) (715,547 ) Income tax expense (1,610 ) (2,019 ) (38,265 ) (5,453 ) Net loss (4,556,724 ) (5,045,983 ) (5,059,678 ) (721,000 ) Accretion on redeemable non-controlling interests to redemption value (77,159 ) (83,022 ) (91,400 ) (13,024 ) Net loss attributable to non-controlling interests 5,254 2,635 9,443 1,346 Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders of NIO Inc. (4,628,629 ) (5,126,370 ) (5,141,635 ) (732,678 ) Net loss (4,556,724 ) (5,045,983 ) (5,059,678 ) (721,000 ) Other comprehensive (loss)/income Foreign currency translation adjustment, net of nil tax (61,222 ) 89,483 (298,383 ) (42,519 ) Total other comprehensive (loss)/income (61,222 ) 89,483 (298,383 ) (42,519 ) Total comprehensive loss (4,617,946 ) (4,956,500 ) (5,358,061 ) (763,519 ) Accretion on redeemable non-controlling interests to redemption value (77,159 ) (83,022 ) (91,400 ) (13,024 ) Net loss attributable to non-controlling interests 5,254 2,635 9,443 1,346 Comprehensive loss attributable to ordinary shareholders of NIO Inc. (4,689,851 ) (5,036,887 ) (5,440,018 ) (775,197 )

Weighted average number of ordinary shares/ADS used in computing net loss per share/ADS Basic and diluted 1,735,661,387 2,049,836,045 2,055,159,231 2,055,159,231 Net loss per share/ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders Basic and diluted (2.67 ) (2.50 ) (2.50 ) (0.36 )

NIO INC. Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results (All amounts in thousands, except for share and per share/ADS data) Three Months Ended September 30, 2024

GAAP

Result Share-based

compensation Accretion on redeemable

non-controlling interests

to redemption value Adjusted

Result

(Non-GAAP) RMB RMB RMB RMB Cost of sales (16,666,155 ) 23,688 - (16,642,467) Research and development expenses (3,318,740 ) 415,955 - (2,902,785) Selling, general and administrative expenses (4,108,806 ) 207,413 - (3,901,393) Total (24,093,701 ) 647,056 - (23,446,645) Loss from operations (5,237,767 ) 647,056 - (4,590,711) Net loss (5,059,678 ) 647,056 - (4,412,622) Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders of NIO Inc. (5,141,635 ) 647,056 91,400 (4,403,179) Net loss per share/ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders, basic and diluted (RMB) (2.50 ) 0.32 0.04 (2.14) Net loss per share/ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders, basic and diluted (USD) (0.36 ) 0.04 0.01 (0.31)





Three Months Ended June 30, 2024

GAAP

Result Share-based

compensation Accretion on redeemable

non-controlling interests

to redemption value Adjusted

Result

(Non-GAAP) RMB RMB RMB RMB Cost of sales (15,757,253 ) 18,698 - (15,738,555 ) Research and development expenses (3,218,522 ) 330,110 - (2,888,412 ) Selling, general and administrative expenses (3,757,458 ) 161,945 - (3,595,513 ) Total (22,733,233 ) 510,753 - (22,222,480 ) Loss from operations (5,209,298 ) 510,753 - (4,698,545 ) Net loss (5,045,983 ) 510,753 - (4,535,230 ) Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders of NIO Inc. (5,126,370 ) 510,753 83,022 (4,532,595 ) Net loss per share/ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders, basic and diluted (RMB) (2.50 ) 0.25 0.04 (2.21 )

Three Months Ended September 30, 2023

GAAP

Result Share-based

compensation Accretion on redeemable

non-controlling interests

to redemption value Adjusted

Result

(Non-GAAP) RMB RMB RMB RMB Cost of sales (17,543,228 ) 22,197 - (17,521,031 ) Research and development expenses (3,039,089 ) 395,856 - (2,643,233 ) Selling, general and administrative expenses (3,609,319 ) 185,496 - (3,423,823 ) Total (24,191,636 ) 603,549 - (23,588,087 ) Loss from operations (4,843,911 ) 603,549 - (4,240,362 ) Net loss (4,556,724 ) 603,549 - (3,953,175 ) Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders of NIO Inc. (4,628,629 ) 603,549 77,159 (3,947,921 ) Net loss per share/ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders, basic and diluted (RMB) (2.67 ) 0.35 0.04 (2.28 )



i All translations from RMB to USD for three months ended September 30, 2024 were made at the rate of RMB7.0176 to US$1.00, the noon buying rate in effect on September 30, 2024 in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board.

ii Vehicle margin is the margin of new vehicle sales, which is calculated based on revenues and cost of sales derived from new vehicle sales only.

iii Except for gross margin and vehicle margin, where absolute changes instead of percentage changes are calculated.