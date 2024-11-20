Anzeige
Mittwoch, 20.11.2024
Von Solarenergie zu digitalen Assets: Die Strategie hinter einer 75-Prozent-Rallye
X3 Holdings Co., Ltd.: X3 Holdings Announces Share Consolidation

Finanznachrichten News

SINGAPORE, Nov. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- X3 Holdings Co., Ltd. (Nasdaq: XTKG) (the "Company" or "XTKG"), a global provider of digital solutions and technology services spanning diverse industries, today announced that it will effect a share consolidation of its ordinary shares at a ratio of 1-for-20, effective on November 22, 2024 (the "Share Consolidation"). The Company's ordinary shares are expected to begin trading on a post-consolidation basis at the open of the market session on November 22, 2024. Upon the market opening on November 22, 2024, the Company's ordinary shares will continue to be traded on The Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol "XTKG" with the new CUSIP number G72007134.

As a result of the Share Consolidation, every twenty (20) shares of the Company's ordinary shares will be automatically consolidated into one ordinary share. Outstanding warrants and other outstanding equity rights will be proportionately adjusted to reflect the Share Consolidation. No fractional shares will be issued in connection with the Share Consolidation, and in the event that a shareholder would otherwise be entitled to receive a fractional share upon the Share Consolidation, the number of shares to be received by such shareholder will be rounded up to one ordinary share in lieu of the fractional share that would have resulted from the Share Consolidation. Shareholders who are holding their shares in electronic form at brokerage firms do not need to take any action, as the effect of the Share Consolidation will automatically be reflected in their brokerage accounts.

About X3 Holdings

X3 Holdings Co., Ltd. (Nasdaq: XTKG) is a global provider of digital solutions and technology services spanning diverse industries. The Company is operating across diversified business segments in digital technologies, cryptomining operations, renewable energy and agriculture technologies. X3 Holdings is headquartered in Singapore with subsidiaries and operations globally. For additional information, please visit www.x3holdings.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements that are other than statements of historical facts. These statements include, among others, statements regarding the Company's plans to regain compliance with the minimum bid price requirement. The Company's actual results may differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements as a result of various factors and uncertainties. The reports filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission discuss these and other important factors and risks that may affect the Company's business, results of operations and financial conditions. For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof.

SOURCE X3 Holdings Co., Ltd.

