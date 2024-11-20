Anzeige
Mittwoch, 20.11.2024
Von Solarenergie zu digitalen Assets: Die Strategie hinter einer 75-Prozent-Rallye
WKN: 716460 | ISIN: DE0007164600
Xetra
20.11.24
12:46 Uhr
222,40 Euro
+2,50
+1,14 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
DAX
Prime Standard
STOXX Europe 50
EURO STOXX 50
TecDAX
STOXX Europe 600
PR Newswire
20.11.2024 12:07 Uhr
G-P's Global Employment Products Now Available on SAP Store

G-P integrates with SAP SuccessFactors to help joint customers hire, onboard and manage teams anywhere

BOSTON, Nov. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- REMOTE FIRST COMPANY -- G-P (Globalization Partners), recognized by industry analysts as the undisputed leader in global employment, today announced that G-P's global employment solutions are now available on SAP® Store, the online marketplace for SAP and partner offerings. G-P's comprehensive global HR tech solutions now integrate with SAP SuccessFactors Employee Central and Employee Central Payroll to help joint customers hire, onboard and manage teams anywhere in the world - quickly, compliantly and without setting up entities.

G-P, Global Made Possible

"G-P's integration with SAP opens up the world of work for employers," said Lori McNally, senior vice president, partners, G-P. "By bringing together the strengths of our AI-powered global employment offerings - Employer of Record (EOR) and Contractor - with SAP, G-P offers the most comprehensive global HR tech solutions for customers everywhere. Together, we provide access to the most innovative solutions, mission-critical reliability, compliance and seamless integrations to deliver everything a company needs to hire, onboard and manage global teams without the costs associated with setting up an entity."

SAP Store, found at store.sap.com, delivers a simplified and connected digital customer experience for finding, trying, buying and renewing more than 2,300 solutions from SAP and its partners. There, customers can find the SAP solutions and SAP-validated solutions they need to grow their business. And for each purchase made through SAP Store, SAP will plant a tree.

G-P is a partner in the SAP PartnerEdge® program. The SAP PartnerEdge program provides the enablement tools, benefits and support to facilitate building high-quality, disruptive applications focused on specific business needs - quickly and cost-effectively.

About G-P
G-P is the recognized leader in global employment, delivering everything companies of all sizes need to manage the full employee lifecycle. G-P offers a robust suite of products, including the world's first AI-based global HR compliance advisor, G-P Gia, and AI-enabled Employer of Record (EOR) and Contractor products. G-P supports teams in 180+ countries with more than a decade of global employment experience, the largest team of in-country HR, legal, and compliance experts, and its unmatched proprietary knowledge base.

G-P: Global Made Possible
To learn more, please visit: g-p.com or connect with us via LinkedIn, X, Facebook or check out our Blog.

SAP and other SAP products and services mentioned herein as well as their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of SAP SE in Germany and other countries. Please see https://www.sap.com/copyright for additional trademark information and notices. All other product and service names mentioned are the trademarks of their respective companies.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1913267/G_P_NEW_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/g-ps-global-employment-products-now-available-on-sap-store-302310769.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
