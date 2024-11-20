Arras Minerals Corp.: Arras Minerals Identifies Multiple New Copper-Gold Targets for Drill Testing in 2025 In Kazakhstan

Arras Minerals Corp. (TSXV:ARK) ("Arras" or "the Company") is pleased to provide an update on the ongoing exploration program across 1,736 sq km of licenses that form the Arras-Teck Resources Limited ("Teck") Strategic Exploration Alliance.

Highlights from the 2024 Exploration Program

Multiple new copper & copper-gold drill targets identified from extensive field program, that included: Collection of 35,122 soil samples taken across Package "A" and Package "B" areas with XRF analysis partially completed and ongoing 11,432.2 meters of KGK drilling in 435 holes testing top of bedrock across Package "A" group of concessions. 3,381-line km Heli-TEM survey completed across entire 1397.25 sq km Package "A" group of licenses 181 sq km Vector Induced Polarization surveys conducted on Package "A" group. 138-line kms of Heli-EM and 47.6 km of Ground IP completed on Package "B" licenses. Extensive field mapping across the licence package.



Tim Barry, CEO commented, " The 2024 work program conducted under the Arras-Teck Strategic Alliance was one of the largest exploration programs in Kazakhstan this year, building substantially on our work in 2023. This year's activities have marked a major step forward in defining high-quality drill targets on these projects. Through a combination of soil sampling, geophysics, and KGK drilling to the top of bedrock, we've amassed an extensive regional data set which has identified a series of new untested anomalies across the Arras-Teck Exploration Alliance area."

Mr. Barry added , "It's exciting to witness the significant progress made by the Arras-Teck Exploration Alliance in understanding this prospective and under-explored belt. We anticipate commencing drill-testing of several high-priority copper targets, currently undrilled and under shallow cover, in the first half of 2025."

Figure 1. Arras's License Package showing Arras-Teck Strategic Alliance Areas as "Package A" and "Package B" as well as the Elemes and Beskauga Projects and the Tay Project which are 100% owned by Arras.

The license packages are situated in the Bozshakol-Chingis magmatic arc, an accretionary arc primarily composed of volcanic rocks, volcaniclastics, older plutons, and a Cambrian-age nickel-rich ophiolite belt. This region has been intruded by mid-Ordovician intrusions, several of which host economically significant Cu-Au porphyry mineralization.

Package A is located 56km to the northwest of the town of Ekibastuz and surrounds KAZ Minerals' Bozshakol Cu-Au mine 1 and covers the trend which has the potential continuation of mineralization.

This area has received limited historic exploration due to unconsolidated cover masking bedrock geology. The property consists of seven exploration licenses and covers 1,397 square kilometers.

The geology consists of the Middle Cambrian Bozshakol Complex and Lower-Middle Cambrian Bozshakol Group volcanics, and along the southeastern margin of the property occurs a large sedimentary basin of Devonian-Carboniferous-aged rocks.

The property covers several interesting exploration targets and mineralization styles, including porphyry copper-gold deposits, Volcanic-Hosted Massive sulphide deposits (VHMS), and orogenic gold deposits.

Principal Targets defined to date include:

Name Target Notes Boz Ext Porphyry Large Cu pXRF soil anomaly along trend from the operating Bozshakol Mine. Boz N Porphyry Historic Cu anomaly coincident with a magnetic low. Taga Porphyry Large chargeability anomaly with associated high pXRF KGK Cu anomalies. Misyak Epithermal Significant Arsenic soil anomaly with visible pyrite-quartz-clay alteration. Tort Kuduk Porphyry Coincident soil pXRF Cu and Mo anomalies. Field review found quartz stockwork veining in silicified feldspar porphyry. Boz S Porphyry Coincident Cu-Mo-As and IP anomaly. Minor magnetic low with minor copper supergene mineralization. Pinta Porphyry-Epithermal Large pXRF soil Cu-Mo-As-Ag-Bi-Sb-Zn-Pb-Co soil anomaly with phyllic and propylitic alteration. Shirderty Porphyry Multiple pXRF Cu anomalies associated with annular magnetic targets. Aktasty Porphyry Large broad magnetic anomaly under a package of relatively non-magnetic sediments. Minor pXRF Cu anomaly from KGK drilling

Figure 2. Package A License and exploration targets

Package B is located approximately 90km to the southeast of the town of Ekibastuz. The Package consists of two claim packages, Akkuduk and Norgubek.

The geology at Akkuduk consists of Devonian and Silurian-aged porphyritic andesites and basalts emplaced into tuffaceous sediments and conglomerates. Into which, several diorites and granodiorite intrusions have been emplaced.

At Norgubek, the geology consists of Ordovician, Carboniferous, and Devonian volcanic, volcaniclastic, and sedimentary rocks into which several dioritic intrusions have been emplaced. The property is cut by three large, northwest-southeast striking regional faults, which have brought together several different litho-tectonic terranes, each host a distinct style of mineralization, including:

Cu-Au porphyry mineralization

Orthomagmatic sulphides Ni-Cu ± Co, PGE mineralization

Au-rich VHMS (Cu-Au-Ag-Zn-Pb)

The following Principal Targets have been defined:

Name Target Notes Besshoky Porphyry-Epithermal Broad Cu-Au-Ag-Mo-As-Pb-Zn soil anomaly with coincident IP. Silicified lithocap mapped at surface with tourmaline breccias. Kvartsevy Orogenic Undrilled swarm of 150m long by 3m wide quartz veins with grab samples up to 9.2 g/t Au and 7.8 g/t Ag. Kurortskii Porphyry-Epithermal Coincident Cu-Mo pXRF anomaly with broad magnetic high. Limited Soviet-era drilling reports intercepts up to 10 g/t Au. Gold mineralization occurs as steeply dipping, sheeted quartz veins. P39 Orthomagmatic Coincident magnetic high with Ni-Cr-Co soil anomaly, with up to 0.4% Ni in soils. Norgubek-Akkuduk Porphyry-Epithermal Cu-Au mineralisation hosted within quartz diorites and granodiorites, significant intercepts in limited historical drilling e.g., 30.5 m @ 1.65 g/t Au; 30.2 m @ 1.07 g/t Au; 19.8 m @ 1.2 g/t Au Uzinsor VHMS Coincident Pb, Zn, Mo, pXRF soil anomaly hosted on volcaniclastic rocks that have been crosscut by a series of diorite dykes.

Figure 3. Akkuduk License and exploration targets

Figure 4. Norgubek License and exploration targets

New High Priority Drill Targets being Finalized

The 2024 exploration program by the Arras-Teck Strategic Alliance, combined with Arras's independent work across its own project portfolio, marks the most extensive greenfield exploration effort focused on copper-gold in Kazakhstan this year. Building on the geochemical and geophysical datasets from fieldwork conducted in 2023, this year's exploration programs are significantly advancing our understanding of the terranes in the Bozshakol-Chingiz Magmatic Arc. These datasets are now producing priority targets, which will be finalized and ranked for drill-testing next year. Over the next 2-3 months, analysis of the various data subsets will continue, with plans underway to prioritize and prepare for a robust drilling campaign commencing in the first half of 2025.

References

1 Bozshakol Mine Reserves - Kaz Minerals 2020 annual report - https://www.kazminerals.com/media/22038/kaz-minerals-annual-report-2020.pdf

Qualified Person: The scientific and technical disclosure for this news release has been prepared under supervision of and approved by Matthew Booth, Vice President of Exploration, of Arras Minerals Corp., a Qualified Person for the purposes of NI 43-101. Mr. Booth has over 19 years of mineral exploration experience and is a Qualified Person member of the American Institute of Professional Geologists (CPG 12044).

On behalf of the Board of Directors

"Tim Barry"

Tim Barry, MAusIMM CP(Geo)

Chief Executive Officer and Director

