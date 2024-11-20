Anzeige
Von Solarenergie zu digitalen Assets: Die Strategie hinter einer 75-Prozent-Rallye
WKN: A1JPZ6 | ISIN: JE00B5TT1872 | Ticker-Symbol: 7CT
Tradegate
19.11.24
19:00 Uhr
1,710 Euro
-0,033
-1,89 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
NYSE Arca Gold Miners
1-Jahres-Chart
CENTAMIN PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CENTAMIN PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,7181,75313:04
1,7261,74513:03
ACCESSWIRE
20.11.2024 12:14 Uhr
85 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Centamin PLC - Rule 2.9 Announcement

Finanznachrichten News

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN, INTO OR FROM ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OR REGULATIONS OF SUCH JURISDICTION

RULE 2.9 ANNOUNCEMENT

PERTH, AUSTRALIA / ACCESSWIRE / November 20, 2024 / Further to the Company's announcement on 18 November 2024, Centamin has issued 20,334,280 ordinary shares of no par value. In accordance with Rule 2.9 of the City Code on Takeovers and Mergers (the "Code"), the Company confirms that, as at the date and time of this announcement, its issued share capital comprises of 1,181,416,975 ordinary shares of no par value, each carrying one voting right (the "Centamin Shares"). The International Securities Identification Number (ISIN) for the Centamin Shares is JE00B5TT1872. There are no Centamin Shares held in treasury.

ENQUIRIES:

Centamin plc
Michael Stoner, Head of Corporate
investor@centaminplc.com

FTI Consulting
Ben Brewerton / Sara Powell / Nick Hennis
+442037271000
centamin@fticonsulting.com

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Centamin PLC



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
