DelfinGroup: DelfinGroup launches consumer lending in Lithuania

Latvian fintech company DelfinGroup is expanding its operations in the Baltic region and launching consumer lending in Lithuania. This strategic move strengthens the position of the company in the Lithuanian financial services market, where DelfinGroup has already been successfully offering pawn loans, as well as buying and selling services for pre-owned, slightly pre-owned and new goods.

This summer, the Bank of Lithuania granted DelfinGroup a licence to provide consumer loan services, allowing it to expand its range of services in Lithuania and to offer convenient, affordable and competitive financial solutions to customers. With a loan portfolio exceeding 100 million euros and a 16% market share in the consumer loan segment, DelfinGroup has already gained a strong position in the Latvian market, proving its ability to provide high-quality services.

"The introduction of new and competitive financial services in Lithuania is not only in line with the development goals of DelfinGroup but also responds to the growing needs of customers for convenient and affordable financial solutions. Our experience in Latvia demonstrates our ability to provide safe and reliable services, and we continue to transfer these values to Lithuania, providing quality financial solutions to Lithuanian people as well. Now, a full basket of services will be available in Lithuania as in Latvia - pawn loans, buying and selling of pre-owned, slightly pre-owned and new goods, as well as consumer loans," explains Didzis Admidinš, Chairman of the Management Board of DelfinGroup.

At the end of last year, DelfinGroup announced the expansion of its international operations into Lithuania. The company now has seven Banknote branches in Lithuania, offering pawn loans, as well as buying and selling pre-owned, slightly pre-owned and new goods. DelfinGroup also offers an online retail shop in Lithuania with pre-owned and verified goods. Expanding its services in the Lithuanian market, the company will now also offer consumer loans, which will be available both online and in Banknote branches.

"Lithuania is the first international market where DelfinGroup is represented by the Banknote branch network. We see great potential in this market and are committed to providing high-quality customer service that includes professional financial support. Our 15 years of experience in Latvia proves that we are able to efficiently solve everyday financial needs, and now we will also offer modern and reliable financial services in Lithuania," adds Didzis Admidinš.

About DelfinGroup

AS DelfinGroup is a licenced fintech company established in 2009 and operates under the brand names Banknote and VIZIA. The company has been profitable every year since 2010. DelfinGroup continuously develops and offers consumer and pawn loans, loans developed for senior citizens, Buy now pay later loans (BNPL loans), and the sale of pre-owned goods online and at more than 90 branches across Latvia and Lithuania. Since 2014, DelfinGroup has been known on the Nasdaq Riga Stock Exchange as a bond issuer and, since 2021, as a listed company on the Baltic Main List. The company regularly pays dividends to its shareholders. The sustainability of DelfinGroup is based on focused corporate governance, fintech innovation, responsible lending, financial inclusion, and facilitating the circular economy.

For further information, please contact:

Arturs Dreimanis

DelfinGroup Head of Treasury and Investor Relations

Phone: +371 26189988

E-mail: IR@delfingroup.lv

