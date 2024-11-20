Epique Realty Sweeps Stevie Awards With Seven Nominations and Four Wins

Gold Stevie® Winners Janice Delcid, CFO and Co-Founder, Epique Realty for

Most Innovative Woman of the Year - Real Estate

and Achievement in Growth for Epique Realty

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / November 20, 2024 /Epique Realty is thrilled to announce that it has been awarded four prestigious Stevie® Women in Business Awards, including two Gold, one Silver, and one Bronze, at the 21st annual Stevie® Awards for Women in Business. Epique was named a finalist in seven categories. The event, which took place at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in the heart of New York City's Times Square, recognized outstanding women executives, entrepreneurs, and organizations from around the world.

Epique Realty's impressive accolades include:

Most Innovative Woman of the Year - Real Estate

Gold Stevie® Winner Janice Delcid, CFO and Co-Founder, Epique Realty

Achievement in Growth

Gold Stevie® Winner Epique Realty, Houston, Texas

Fastest Growing Company of the Year

Silver Stevie® Winner Epique Realty, Houston, Texas

Most Innovative Company of the Year (More than 10 Employees)

Bronze Stevie® Winner Epique Realty, Houston, Texas

The Stevie® Awards, known as the world's premier business awards, celebrate the achievements of women leaders and organizations worldwide. This year, more than 1,500 nominations were submitted across 100 categories. Gold, Silver, and Bronze Stevie winners were determined by the average scores of over 200 professionals from seven specialized judging committees.

"We are honored and ecstatic to see Epique Realty and Janice recognized with these esteemed awards," said Josh Miller, CEO and Co-Founder of Epique Realty. "Janice's visionary leadership and the entire team's unwavering commitment to innovation, integrity, and agent empowerment have been integral to our rapid growth and success.

Samantha Simpson, Epique Realty's Chief of Staff, accepted the awards on behalf of Janice Delcid, CFO and Co-Founder at Epique, who was unable to attend the ceremony. "It's a true privilege to accept these honors on behalf of Janice, whose contributions have been instrumental in driving Epique's success," said Simpson.

According to CFO Janice Delcid, "These awards reflect the incredible effort put in by everyone at Epique and the transformative impact of our agent-first approach. We are grateful for the recognition, and we remain more committed than ever to empowering our agents and pushing the boundaries of what's possible in real estate through technology and innovation."

Epique is in very impressive international company with the other organizations that won more than two or more Gold Stevie Awards, other than the Grand winners mentioned above, include Athena, San Juan, PR, City of Philadelphia - Division of Aviation, Philadelphia, PA USA, Epique Realty, Houston, TX, FD Global Connections, Sydney, NSW, Australia, Google Devices TPM, Mountain View, CA, USA, iFOLIO, Atlanta, GA USA, Jones Publishing (Citywealth), London, United Kingdom, Mastercard, Nairobi, Kenya, Speak Up, Giza, Egypt, and Stress Free Super Mum, Gisborne, Australia.

Chris Miller, COO and Co-Founder, also shared his excitement: "Winning these awards validates the hard work and vision that has shaped Epique Realty. We've always believed in a culture of collaboration and creativity, and we're excited to continue growing alongside our agents and clients in the years ahead."

Epique Realty's rapid growth and success in the competitive real estate market are attributed to its innovative use of leading-edge technology, including AI solutions, and its agent-centric business model, which focuses on empowering agents with the resources and support they need to succeed. With a focus on equity, inclusion, and long-term sustainability, Epique is shaping the future of the real estate industry.

About Epique Realty

Epique Realty is more than just a brokerage; it's a movement. Epique is dedicated to empowering agents to thrive and succeed by providing incomparable technology, extraordinary benefits, and a wealth of support and resources. Epique Realty's all-inclusive model signals a shift towards a more equitable and technologically advanced real estate landscape. With a solid foundation of inclusion, innovation, and integrity, Epique Realty is transforming the real estate landscape, one success story at a time. BeEpique

https://www.instagram.com/epiquerealty/

https://www.facebook.com/epiquerealty

https://www.linkedin.com/company/epique-realty/mycompany/

https://www.youtube.com/@epiquerealty

Contact Information

Barbara Simpson

PR & Communications

barbara@epiquerealty.com

(281) 773-7842

Related Images

SOURCE: Epique Realty

View the original press release on accesswire.com