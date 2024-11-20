The Romanian Ministry of Energy has launched a grant program for battery energy storage systems developed in conjunction with existing renewable energy facilities - wind, solar, or hydro. From ESS News Romania has launched a new subsidy scheme for behind-the-meter battery energy storage systems to the tune of €150 million ($158 million). With the funding secured from the Modernization Fund, the Ministry of Energy launched the competitive bidding call on Tuesday. Bids will be accepted until January 17, 2025. Under the scheme, grants will be available for battery storage systems built alongside ...

