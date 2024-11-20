Avextra AG: Avextra Portugal Unveils Advanced Breeding Program to Develop Proprietary THC and CBD Cultivars, Establishing a Key IP Pillar

Avextra Portugal launches an innovative in-house breeding program to develop proprietary cannabis varieties with specific, consistent and reproducible cannabinoid and terpene profiles.



Over a two-year period, a total of 5,000 seeds will be used for a comprehensive phenohunt of the Avextra cultivar. So far, 600 seeds have been utilised in the process.

Led by industry experts, including former GW Pharmaceuticals Director Alan Sutton and genetics and cultivation expert Steven Tan, the program focuses on breeding proprietary plants that fulfil Avextra's detailed specifications that are both ideal for clinical research and scalable for pharmaceutical production.



This initiative is an important layer in Avextra's IP strategy which aligns with the company's broader commitment to advancing safe and effective cannabis-based medicines to meet complex patient needs.



LISBON, Portugal, Nov. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avextra Portugal is excited to announce that its innovative in-house breeding program is now operational. The goal of the program is to establish and stabilize plant IP for proprietary cannabis varieties in its Portuguese cultivation facility. This strategic initiative underscores Avextra's commitment to excellence in research and development, supported by R&D cooperation partner and leading Portuguese research organization CESPU (Cooperativa de Ensino Superior Politécnico), beginning with the botanical starting material ideal for future drug formulation.

Avextra's botanical research team is led by Alan Sutton, former Director of Botanical Research at GW Pharmaceuticals, the company behind Sativex and Epidiolex-the only two cannabinoid-based medicines to receive regulatory approval in multiple regions-acquired by Jazz Pharmaceuticals in 2021. The team is also led by genetics expert Steven Tan, who has sourced unique and varied genetics with specific traits of value through his decades of experience in multiple regions around the world.

Over a two-year R&D period, Avextra's agronomic team in Portugal have germinated over 600 seeds and identified a number of unique phenotypes through chemical analysis, which have been bred to produce the specific cannabinoid ratios identified by our clinical team:

Stable Major Cannabinoid Output -resulting in elevated levels of THC and CBD for consistent cannabinoid essential for effective therapeutic separations and formulations.

Terpene / Phytochemical Compound Output - selection and isolation of plants with desirable terpene and phytochemical compound attributes which have the potential to deliver a low side effect profile for patients suffering from specific conditions.

Optimization for Avextra's own Cultivation Environment - the selection of botanical material has been optimized to produce a consistent output in its cultivation facility in Portugal's Alentejo region.

Extraction Efficiency - ability to deliver a unique profile after the botanical extraction processes to comprise a stable and consistent API appropriate for therapeutical use in the specific indications targeted in the company's clinical plan.

Avextra's Portugal breeding program represents an important layer in Avextra's IP strategy and is part of a broader commitment to innovation in the development of safe and effective cannabis-based medicines. "With this breeding program, Avextra is cultivating a key component for medicines with the potential to deliver relief to patients while offering a low side effect profile," said Neil Smith, Chief Operating Officer at Avextra responsible for Portuguese operations. "Our goal is to meticulously breed and stabilize plant varieties unique to Avextra that set a new benchmark in therapeutic quality, safety, and efficacy. This program underscores our commitment to serving the unmet needs of a highly vulnerable patient population with the highest quality products."

About Avextra AG

Avextra is one of Europe's leading vertically integrated medical cannabis and research operators focused on the development and production of regulator-approved medicines. Founded in 2019 and based out of Germany, the company works in close collaboration with doctors and pharmacists to develop and produce precisely formulated cannabis-based medicines. Avextra controls the entire value chain - from cultivation in Portugal to EU-GMP certified extraction and manufacturing in Germany. Avextra operates across continental Europe through an expansive distribution network of multiple channels and strategically developed assets for these key markets.

Avextra Investor Relations:

For further information, please contact our Investor Relations Team:

Email: investors@avextra.com

Avextra Media Enquiries:

For media enquiries or to set up an interview please contact:

Email: press@avextra.com

Phone: +49 30 408174037