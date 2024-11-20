Intapp and Pitchly Announce Strategic Partnership to Streamline Pitchbook and Document Generation for Professionals?

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 20, 2024 / Intapp, a leading global provider of AI-powered solutions for professionals at advisory, capital markets, and legal firms, and Pitchly, a dynamic data-driven platform for content generation, have announced a strategic partnership to streamline the creation of pitchbooks and other client-facing materials. ?

Through this partnership Pitchly's on-demand content generation platform will be natively available within Intapp DealCloud . Furthermore, Pitchly will leverage Intapp Data Cortex to create, translate, and generate pitchbook content. This integration enables firms to: ?

Automate the production of repetitive pitch materials and focus on high-value, revenue-generating tasks?

Effortlessly create dynamic, real-time content directly from within their existing workflows?

The integration is designed to meet the unique needs of professionals across accounting, consulting, investment banking, legal, private capital , real assets, - and more. Professionals in these industries often spend significant time and resources preparing pitchbooks and client facing materials. ?

"By embedding Pitchly's robust pitchbook automation capabilities into DealCloud, we're allowing our mutual clients to create high-quality content at scale," said Erin Guinan, General Manager of DealCloud at Intapp. "By leveraging the full power of their curated data, professionals are able to focus on what truly matters-winning more business."?

Pitchly's innovative platform, built specifically for the unique challenges of enterprise professional services firms, leverages advanced template design, conditional logic, and AI-powered applications to deliver a true one-template automation experience.??

The solution is ideal for creating materials such as pitchbooks, tombstones, company overviews, strip profiles, team member biographies/CVs, case studies, logo slides, and tearsheets with ease, offering users the ability to customize content based on specific client needs in an automated fashion.?

Ryan Gerhardy, CEO of Pitchly, emphasized the importance of this integration, stating, "The integration with DealCloud is the first time I have seen implementation of data-to-content in Pitchly happen in real-time. It is truly game-changing for compliant, branded, pitchbook and client facing materials and the teams assembling them.?

Having spent years in investment banking and venture capital, I've lived the pain of spending countless hours finding, formatting, approving, and aligning the same repetitive pitch materials time and again. Our partnership with Intapp eliminates that burden by allowing firms to leverage their handpicked data in DealCloud, design Pitchly template(s) connect to this data to instantly create repetitive pitch-perfect materials without human interaction."?

Leslie Ann Brooks, Chief Experience Officer of Investment Banking at Raymond James, a mutual client of both Intapp and Pitchly, shared her excitement about the integration.?

"We're constantly striving to deliver high-quality, timely materials to our clients, and industry-leading productivity to our bankers and the integration of DealCloud and Pitchly will unlock the value we have experienced for many more institutions.??

By automating the more tedious aspects of pitchbook production, we can improve banker experience, dedicate more time to strategic work, and deliver better value to our clients."?

This partnership represents a significant step forward in addressing the specific content creation needs of professional services firms, allowing them to move faster, reduce inefficiencies, and win more business by meeting clients' expectations in real-time.?

