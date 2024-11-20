Rektron Group Inc.: Rektron Announces Appointment of a New Director and Corporate Updates

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 20, 2024 / Rektron Group Inc. ("Rektron" or the "Company") (CSE:REK.U)(FRA:F75) a global commodities trading house, is pleased to announce that Satyam Bhasin has been appointed as a director of the Company, effective immediately, following the recent resignation of Mr. Michael Stier.

Mr. Bhasin is an accomplished finance executive with more than 15 years of extensive experience in the banking and financial services industry. Currently, Mr. Bhasin serves as the Managing Director at Second Street Partners Fund in Dubai and the CEO of Second Street Partners in Mauritius, a quant fund specializing in investments across India and the U.S. Utilizing a strategic blend of cash and derivatives, he focuses on maximizing returns in these key markets. Previously, Mr. Bhasin held pivotal roles at Ekam Advisors, where he was a Director and Partner, managing foreign risk and providing advisory services, and at Citibank India, where he served as a Director. His expertise spans corporate sales, structured finance, and foreign exchange, with a focus on the Asia-Pacific region. An alumnus of the prestigious Sydenham College of Commerce & Economics in Mumbai, Mr. Bhasin holds a Chartered Accountant designation. He is an accomplished executive with extensive experience working in hedge funds, quantitative finance, risk management, portfolio management, and equity capital markets. His comprehensive understanding of global financial markets and risk management strategies makes him a valuable leader in the field, known for his adept handling of complex financial operations and investment strategies.

"We are very excited to welcome Mr. Bhasin to our board of directors. Mr. Bhasin is an accomplished executive with a history of performance in finance and banking. We look forward to the extensive experience that we know Mr. Bhasin will bring to the board of directors as we continue to grow as a public company and strive to create long-term value for our stakeholders," stated Ricardo Phielix, the Chief Executive Officer of the Company.

Corporate Update

Moreover, the Company announces the resignation of Mr. Markos Petrocheilos as a director and officer of the Company's subsidiary DL Hudson Limited and as an officer of its other subsidiaries DL Hudson Dunes General Trading L.L.C, DLH Istros Limited and DL Hudson Germany GmbH, effective November 10, 2024. The Company would like to thank him for his valued contributions throughout his tenure and wishes him all the best in his future endeavours. The Company also announces the appointment of Mr. Swapnil Mokashi, principal of the significant shareholder Nile Flow Limited as the managing director and director of DL Hudson Limited.

About the Company

The Company is the holding and parent company of Rektron AQ Limited, which is the holding and parent company of DL Hudson Limited. DL Hudson Limited is the trading arm of a group of companies, of which there are several subsidiaries that support the group's global commodity trading operations. The Company is headquartered in Vancouver, BC, while Rektron AQ Limited is headquartered in London, UK.

The Company focuses on maintaining an experienced team of management and traders, extensive geographical and product diversification, trading and logistical expertise, and financial and risk management. The team at the Group is composed of energy and metals traders, City of London and Wall Street bankers. The trading expertise includes principal energy and metals products, particularly ferrous and nonferrous metals, Energy Transition Commodities ("ETC"), recycled metals and crude and Euro VI-compliant refined oil products. The Company transacts across all compliant markets following the international trade regulations and guidelines.

