Atlantic Power & Infrastructure Corp.: Atlantic Power & Infrastructure's Wholly Owned Subsidiary, NGAG, Celebrates the ECOCERT NPOP Certification Seal to Its Proprietary Agricultural Solution ASCOGEL

TAMPA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / November 20, 2024 / Atlantic Power & Infrastructure Corp. (OTC PINK:AWSL) and its wholly owned subsidiary, NGAG Inc., are pleased to announce that its proprietary product, ASCOGEL has been awarded full organic status ECOCERT NPOP (National Program for Organic Production). In addition to providing access to organic markets in the U.S. and India, the ECOCERT NPOP certification emphasizes NGAG's ethical production and processing systems. Beyond contributing to the enhancement of water and soil quality, our regenerative and sustainable products also assist in increasing biodiversity and energy conservation while advancing food security.

According to the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations, it is estimated that in 2020 there were nearly 800 million people in the world suffering from hunger, and global food insecurity has steadily risen since 2014. To address this issue, the U.S. Government's Global Hunger and Food Security Initiative prioritizes the scaling and adoption of innovative technologies in their 2022-2026 Global Food Security Research Strategy stating, "The successful development, transfer, and adoption of agricultural technology is a proven contributor to inclusive economic growth."

NGAG Inc. President, Martin Driscoll stated, "We are exceptionally proud of this accomplishment, and our global distributors share our enthusiasm. ASCOGEL's added protection of both the highly coveted CE mark ("Conformité Européenne" or "European Conformity") and ECOCERT NPOP certification labels serve to enhance the confidence of the product." The ECOCERT NPOP certification of ASCOGEL highlights NGAG's sustainable raw material sourcing, eco-friendly production systems, and ethical employment and fair-trade practices. This certification further enables distributors to access all markets and to support local economies. Mr. Driscoll continued, "ASCOGEL's unique formula allows farmers to increase food production using 80 percent less water and 50 to 70 percent less nutrients, which in turn lowers the cost of food production." Mr. Driscoll added, "This ECOCERT NPOP certification will open doors and help us break through the 'red tape' that so often accompanies domestic and international public bodies and private organizations associated with new technologies."

About Atlantic Power & Infrastructure Corp.

Atlantic Power and Infrastructure Corp. provides environmental technologies including converting recycled tire material into proven, sustainable infrastructure products. Its flagship product KBIFlexi®-Pave's resounding strength, flexibility and porous nature which protects from land erosion has led to its use in high profile shoreline break walls and other marine and infrastructure projects.

About Next Generation Agriculture (NGAG)

AP&I's Next Generation Agriculture division focuses on innovative agricultural solutions, emphasizing sustainable practices such as ASCOGEL under the "Nature Soak" brand. ASCOGEL's improved formulation contains increased levels of bio stimulation for plant establishment and growth. Through ASCOGEL's solutions for optimal water regime and improved soil structure support, its melioration benefits significantly increase crop yields and reduce crop yield risks associated with droughts and/or excessive precipitation.

About KBI Flexi®-Pave

KBI Flexi®-Pave, harnessing the natural strength of recycled tire granules through KBI's proprietary technology, creates sustainable infrastructure construction products. Renowned for its permeability, flexibility, crack resistance, trip hazard resistance, and slip resistance, KBIFlexi®-Pave has seen successful installations in prestigious locations on a global scale.

About AP&I's Water Purification Next Generation (WPNG)

AP&I subsidiaries address global challenges, such as harmful algae and red tide infestation growing health hazard, with its Algae Vessels (AVs). Operating with a zero-carbon footprint, the AVs utilize wind and solar power to eliminate harmful algae blooms in water bodies worldwide. WPNG water purification technology removes harmful algae blooms from freshwater rivers and lakes, and Red Tide algae blooms from salt water.

Disclaimer: Shareholders and investors are strongly cautioned against placing undue reliance on information set forth within this website and these communications in making any investment decisions concerning our securities. The matters set forth in this press release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially. These risks are detailed from time to time in the Company's periodic reports filed with the OTCMarkets.com including the company's Annual Report, Quarterly Reports, and other periodic filings. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof. The Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements. Nothing within this site is meant to be a solicitation to buy.

Contact Information

Stephanie Williams

Government Liaison

swilliams@apaicorp.com

2293054840

SOURCE: Atlanta Power & Infrastructure Corp.

View the original press release on accesswire.com