Mittwoch, 20.11.2024
Von Solarenergie zu digitalen Assets: Die Strategie hinter einer 75-Prozent-Rallye
WKN: A0M4YX | ISIN: CNE100000437 | Ticker-Symbol: USR
20.11.24
08:05 Uhr
0,384 Euro
+0,012
+3,23 %
20.11.2024 13:19 Uhr
Africa Industrialization Day (AID) 2024: Shanghai Electric Empowers Africa's Industrialization with Accumulated 28 Power Supply Projects Put into Operation

Seventeen Years of Deep Commitment to Power Transmission and Distribution Projects Across the Continent Commemorates the 35th Anniversary of AID

DJIBOUTI CITY, Djibouti, Nov. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Celebrating its 17-year journey in Africa, Shanghai Electric (SEHK:2727, SSE:601727) is proud to have contributed to the industrialization and development of the region's power infrastructure. Since 2007, the company has successfully completed 28 power supply projects across African countries, constructing 1,457.16 kilometers of transmission lines and 51 power plants and substations. These achievements have delivered reliable electricity to millions, driving industrial progress and improving livelihoods in the vivid Africa.

"Industrialization in Africa is spurring unprecedented growth in energy demand. The foundation of power supply is not only critical to development but also to ensuring people's livelihoods. Shanghai Electric is honored to collaborate with African partners to build a modern and thriving continent," said Yang Xinghai, a senior executive at Shanghai Electric.

Shanghai Electric Powers African Industrialization with 17-Year Commitment to Energy Projects with Djibouti's Railway Electrification Project Shown.

Powering Africa: A Journey of Growth and Innovation

Over the past 17 years, Shanghai Electric has expanded its footprint from North Africa to East and West Africa, developing and highlighting a diverse range of transmission and distribution projects, among others:

  • Djibouti's Railway Electrification (2014): Shanghai Electric constructed a 230kV substation and 83.85 kilometers of transmission lines to supply power to the Addis Ababa-Djibouti railway.
  • Ethiopia's Transmission Network (2008): Shanghai Electric has delivered eight major EPC projects in Ethiopia, including the BBDA 400kV transmission line project, Renaissance Dam transmission systems, and the Ethiopia-Djibouti railway power supply. The cumulative effort includes 1,115 kilometers of high-voltage transmission lines and 11 substations.
  • Angola's Urban Revitalization (2020): Shanghai Electric modernized the medium- and low-voltage power grids in Huambo and Caála, benefiting one million residents and over hundreds of enterprises with improved and stable electricity access.
  • Nigeria's Grid Modernization: In Lagos, Shanghai Electric upgraded ten aging substations, significantly enhancing the reliability of electricity for both residential and commercial users. Additionally, it completed two critical 330/132kV and 132/33kV substations, Egbin Substation and Makogi Substation, in northern Nigeria, benefiting over 500,000 residents.

As Africa continues its journey toward achieving the African Union's Agenda 2063, Shanghai Electric remains committed to providing innovative energy solutions and fostering sustainable development. Shanghai Electric actively employs local talents, generating significant employment opportunities and fostering economic growth. By working closely with local governments and industry partners, Shanghai Electric envisions a brighter, electrified future for Africa.


Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2563078/Shanghai_Electric_Powers_African_Industrialization_17_Year_Commitment_Energy_Projects_Djibouti_s.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2346204/Shanghai_Electric_logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/africa-industrialization-day-aid-2024-shanghai-electric-empowers-africas-industrialization-with-accumulated-28-power-supply-projects-put-into-operation-302311379.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
