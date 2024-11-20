Wood Mackenzie predicts that the global floating solar market will be dominated by the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region and led by India, China and Indonesia through to 2033. The consultancy says growth will be driven by rising demand, decreased capital expenditure and supportive policies. The global floating solar market is set to reach 77 GW of installed capacity by 2033, according to analysis from Wood Mackenzie. The consultancy's "Floating Solar Landscape 2024" report projects that the APAC region to be home to nine of the top ten global floating solar markets, together accounting for 57 GW of ...

