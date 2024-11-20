Anzeige
PR Newswire
20.11.2024 13:43 Uhr
Miton UK Microcap Trust Plc - Update to Result of Annual General Meeting

Miton UK Microcap Trust Plc - Update to Result of Annual General Meeting

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 20

LEI: 21380048Q8UABVMAG916

20 November 2024

MITON UK MICROCAP TRUST PLC
(the "Company")

Update to Result of Annual General Meeting

As announced, following the Company's Annual General Meeting held on 24 September 2024, all resolutions were duly passed but a proportion of votes cast by shareholders against Resolutions 4 and 6, the re-election of Peter Dicks and the re-election of Ashe Windham respectively, were 21.08% and 21.15%.

The Company further announced at that time that, as reported in the Company's annual report, Mr Dicks would be standing down as a Director on 31 December 2024 but that the Board would engage with investors on both resolutions to understand better the reasons behind their dissent and that an update would be published on that engagement within six months.

As part of the shareholder engagement following the annual redemption exercise, dissenting shareholders were invited to discuss their concerns. The Company, therefore, considers that it made efforts to engage with the dissenting shareholders and that the matter is now concluded.

Further, an announcement was made on 19 November 2024 in respect of the future of the Company.

Enquiries:

Miton UK MicroCap Trust plc
Ashe Windham, Chairman mitonukmicrocap@ntrs.com

Premier Miton Investors (Investment Manager)
Gervais Williams, Martin Turner, Claire Long Tel: 020 3714 1500

Peel Hunt LLP (Broker)
Liz Yong, Huw Jeremy Tel: 020 7418 8900


