Mittwoch, 20.11.2024
Von Solarenergie zu digitalen Assets: Die Strategie hinter einer 75-Prozent-Rallye
20.11.2024 13:46 Uhr
Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Investeringsforeningen Maj Invest - Admission to trading of sub-funds

The UCITS-shares below will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq Copenhagen from
and including 25 November 2024. 



ISIN      DK0063179015              
--------------------------------------------------------
Name      Maj Invest UCITS ETF Lifestyle & Obesity
--------------------------------------------------------
Submarket    Investeringsforeninger / UCITS     
--------------------------------------------------------
Order Book ID  369539                 
--------------------------------------------------------
Short name   MAJLO                  
--------------------------------------------------------
Currency    DKK                   
--------------------------------------------------------
Trade Currency DKK                   
--------------------------------------------------------



ISIN      DK0063179288              
-------------------------------------------------------
Name      Maj Invest UCITS ETF Solar Wind Nuclear
-------------------------------------------------------
Submarket    Investeringsforeninger / UCITS     
-------------------------------------------------------
Order Book ID  369540                 
-------------------------------------------------------
Short name   MAJSWN                 
-------------------------------------------------------
Currency    DKK                  
-------------------------------------------------------
Trade Currency DKK                  
-------------------------------------------------------



For further information, please contact Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66
