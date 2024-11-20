Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Investeringsforeningen Maj Invest - Admission to trading of sub-funds

The UCITS-shares below will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq Copenhagen from and including 25 November 2024. ISIN DK0063179015 -------------------------------------------------------- Name Maj Invest UCITS ETF Lifestyle & Obesity -------------------------------------------------------- Submarket Investeringsforeninger / UCITS -------------------------------------------------------- Order Book ID 369539 -------------------------------------------------------- Short name MAJLO -------------------------------------------------------- Currency DKK -------------------------------------------------------- Trade Currency DKK -------------------------------------------------------- ISIN DK0063179288 ------------------------------------------------------- Name Maj Invest UCITS ETF Solar Wind Nuclear ------------------------------------------------------- Submarket Investeringsforeninger / UCITS ------------------------------------------------------- Order Book ID 369540 ------------------------------------------------------- Short name MAJSWN ------------------------------------------------------- Currency DKK ------------------------------------------------------- Trade Currency DKK ------------------------------------------------------- For further information, please contact Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66