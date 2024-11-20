Anzeige
GlobeNewswire
20.11.2024 13:46 Uhr
93 Leser
NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Opening for Trading and Clearing Single Stock Options and Forwards on five Finnish Stock Classes (317/24)

As of November 26, 2024, Nasdaq Derivatives Markets (Nasdaq Stockholm AB and
Nasdaq Clearing AB) will open for trading and clearing (unsuspend) Option and
Forward Contracts on the following Finnish stock classes: Elisa (ELISA), Kesko
B (KESKOB), Orion B (ORNB), Qt Group Oyj (QTCOM) and SSAB AB B (SSABH). From
that date, the new option and forward contracts will be available for trading
and clearing. 



Stock Class  ISIN     Derivatives Symbol Cash Ticker
-----------------------------------------------------------
Elisa Oyj   FI0009007884 ELISA        ELISA   
-----------------------------------------------------------
Kesko Oyj B  FI0009000202 KESKOB       KESKOB   
-----------------------------------------------------------
Orion Oyj B  FI0009014377 ORNB        ORNBV   
-----------------------------------------------------------
Qt Group Oyj FI4000198031 QTCOM        QTCOM   
-----------------------------------------------------------
SSAB AB B   SE0000120669 SSABH        SSABBH   
-----------------------------------------------------------



There is no change in the products in this connection.

Flexible contracts are offered for all the stock classes.

The deliverable instrument for all the new derivatives is the stock class
listed in Euro at Nasdaq Helsinki. All the derivatives instruments will be
denominated in Euro. 

References to Exchange Rules and Regulations of Nasdaq Derivatives Markets

Relevant Contract Specifications for the new products are available in Chapter
B of the Rules and Regulations for Nasdaq Derivatives Markets: 

B.3 FIax OPTIONS (OPTIONS IN FINNISH SHARES AND DEPOSITARY RECEIPTS)

B.17 FIax FORWARDS (FORWARDS IN FINNISH SHARES AND DEPOSITARY RECEIPTS)



Please see the Appendixes -section of Rules and Regulations for:

 -- Fee Lists

 -- Quotation List (available Contract Terms, Strike Price Intervals, On
   Request framework, and further details)

 -- Market Model including, i.a. Spread Table, Market Maker Protection
   Quantity, Minimum Quote Size and Order Price Limit tables.


Trading hours and trading calendar are the same as for current Single Stock
Derivatives on Finnish stock classes. 



For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Jari
Elo, jari.elo@nasdaq.com or telephone +358 9 6166 7275.

