Mittwoch, 20.11.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 677 internationalen Medien
Von Solarenergie zu digitalen Assets: Die Strategie hinter einer 75-Prozent-Rallye
WKN: 919493 | ISIN: NO0003078800
TGS ASA: TGS Awarded OBN Contract in Europe

Finanznachrichten News

OSLO, Norway (20 November 2024) - TGS, a leading provider of energy data and intelligence, is pleased to announce award of an OBN contract in Europe. The company's node-on-a-rope crew is scheduled to commence acquisition early April 2025 and the contract has a duration of approximately 35 days.

Kristian Johansen, CEO of TGS, commented, "We are very pleased to secure this contract from a repeat customer. Our node-on-a-rope crew ensures efficient acquisition of high quality data over a well-established producing field. The data is used to optimize resource extraction from the field, and the contract contributes to our ongoing efforts to lead the way in acquiring and delivering high-quality data. "

For more information, visit TGS.comor contact:

Bård Stenberg
IR & Communication
Mobile: +47 992 45 235
investor@tgs.com

About TGS
TGS provides advanced data and intelligence to companies active in the energy sector. With leading-edge technology and solutions spanning the entire energy value chain, TGS offers a comprehensive range of insights to help clients make better decisions. Our broad range of products and advanced data technologies, coupled with a global, extensive and diverse energy data library, make TGS a trusted partner in supporting the exploration and production of energy resources worldwide. For further information, please visit www.tgs.com).

Forward Looking Statement
All statements in this press release other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, which are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict and are based upon assumptions as to future events that may not prove accurate. These factors include volatile market conditions, investment opportunities in new and existing markets, demand for licensing of data within the energy industry, operational challenges, and reliance on a cyclical industry and principal customers. Actual results may differ materially from those expected or projected in the forward-looking statements. TGS undertakes no responsibility or obligation to update or alter forward-looking statements for any reason.


© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
