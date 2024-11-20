DataMetrex AI Ltd.: Datametrex Announces AI and Tech Purchase Order

Datametrex AI Limited (the "Company" or "Datametrex") (TSXV:DM)(FSE:D4G)(OTCQB:DTMXF) is pleased to announce that it has received high margin purchase orders (P.O.) of approximately $500K with expense of approximately $300K, resulting in a gross profit margin of approximately 40%. This proves the Company's land and expansion strategy with a strong financial performance highlights the Company's capacity to adapt and excel in a dynamic, competitive market environment, demonstrating the strength of its focused, targeted strategic approach.

The success of the company's AI/Tech division is further emphasized by the continued strategic execution of the Company's expansion, particularly with its key clients in the services,finance, and public sectors (note press release dated August 28, 2024). By focusing on strengthening and expanding these critical partnerships, Datametrex has demonstrated its commitment to delivering exceptional service and value to its clients.

Paul Haber, CEO of Datametrex, commented, "We are pleased to announce Datametrex's successful progress in the AI/Tech division. This achievement reflects our strategic focus and the strength of our partnership with major clients. Building on this foundation, we remain committed to sustained growth and delivering significant value to our shareholders and partners."

About Datametrex

Datametrex is an innovative leader in Technology Solutions, Artificial Intelligence, Healthcare, and Mobile Gaming. The Company excels in delivering tools and solutions that enhance operational efficiencies and business outcomes. With a commitment to innovation, Datametrex is dedicated to supporting enterprises by setting a new standard for business protocols through cutting-edge technology.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements," which involve risks, uncertainties, and factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. These statements are not historical facts and are generally identified by words such as "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "projects," and similar expressions. Such statements include expectations related to game development and other Company plans.

While Datametrex believes the forward-looking information is reasonable as of the date of this release, these statements involve assumptions, risks, and uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes to differ. Key factors include general economic conditions, legislative and regulatory developments, access to capital, industry competition, and the Company's ability to execute its strategies. The Company does not undertake to update these statements, except as required by law. Readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially are detailed under "Risk Factors" in Datametrex's management's discussion and analysis for the year ended December 31, 2023, available on the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

This release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy, nor shall it constitute an offer, solicitation, or sale in any jurisdiction where such would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under applicable securities laws. We seek Safe Harbor.

