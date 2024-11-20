UniDoc Health Corp.: UniDoc Showcases H3 Health Cube in Italy

AI-equipped H3 Health Cube Displayed at the Annual Assembly of the National Association of Italian Municipalities

UniDoc Health Corp. (CSE:UDOC)(FRA:L7T)(OTCQB:UDOCF) ("UniDoc," or the "Company"), an innovator in the eHealth sector, is pleased to announce that its H3 Health Cube has been selected to be featured at the 41st Annual Assembly of National Association of Italian Municipalities (ANCI). The event venue is the Lingotto in Turin from November 20 to 22, with UniDoc featured at Booth #106.

Key Highlights:

H3 Health Cube on Display at Annual Assembly of Italian Municipalities in Turin.

Company representatives will be onsite for demonstrations and to answer questions

The ANCI brings together mayors, administrators, institutions, experts, and companies to address the challenges and opportunities facing Italian municipalities. The event will be inaugurated by President Sergio Mattarella.

UniDoc also recently shipped an H3 Health Cube to the Municipality of Aliano for installation at the Territorial Health Center to expand access to healthcare in rural areas where hospitals are otherwise over 100 kilometers away.

H3 Health Cubes are self-contained virtual clinics that enable remote, comprehensive medical appointments and immediate real-time access to physicians and specialists. These Cubes feature AI-enabled diagnostics and specialized medical devices, offering instant test results and seamless integration with healthcare records and systems.

"Limited access to comprehensive medical care affects people globally, particularly remote areas with limited transportation and infrastructure," said Antonio Baldassarre, CEO of UniDoc. "The H3 Health Cube can help to fill the gap for care and reduce the burden placed on hospitals and local clinics by offering robust medical care access independently of existing infrastructure."

At ANCI, UniDoc will showcase its innovative solutions designed to improve healthcare delivery. Attendees are encouraged to visit the UniDoc in Booth #106 to learn more about how UniDoc's eHealth platform can address the evolving needs of the global healthcare community.

Interested attendees who wish to pre-book an in-person meeting with a Company representative are invited to email info@unidoctor.com indicating available times and dates along with reply contact information. All attempts will be made to accommodate your interest subject to availability.

In addition, further to the Company's news release on September 17, 2024, the Company has exercised its option to extend its engagement with Rumble Strip Media Inc. ("Rumble") to provide certain social media, marketing, and consulting services to UniDoc (the "Services") for an additional period of three months beginning on November 20, 2024. The Services may include investor relations activities within the meaning of applicable securities laws and the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange. In connection with the extension, the Company has agreed to pay Rumble an additional US$500,000 plus applicable taxes. Rumble and its principals are arm's length to the Company and, to the knowledge of the Company, Rumble do not own, control, or direct any securities of the Company. Rumble Strip Media Inc. (Address: #893 250-997 Seymour St, Vancouver, British Columbia, V6B 3M1; Email: info@rumblestrip.ca) is a Vancouver-based media and consulting firm.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors,

~Antonio Baldassarre~

Antonio Baldassarre

CEO, President & Director

UniDoc Health Corp.

About UniDoc Health Corp. (CSE:UDOC)(FRA:L7T)(OTCQB:UDOCF)

UniDoc is developing an eHealth solution which is being designed as a self-contained remote virtual clinic within a private kiosk for patients to undergo full consultations as if they were present in a physician's office. eHealth opens the doors to a large segment of the population challenged by access, experience or understanding of online computer technology. It is the Company's belief that physical accessibility is the key to its business proposition. UniDoc is dedicated to unlocking shareholder value by delivering an excellent product and sophisticated commercial network within an expedited timeframe. The UniDoc team encourages engagement, questions, and interest, so please stay in touch and invite anyone who might be interested in our story to visit our website at www.unidoctor.com and signup to receive the latest information with updates on our activities, events and progress.

For further information, please contact:

UniDoc Investor Relations

Tel: +1 778.383.6731

Email: info@unidoctor.com

Matt Chatterton, Director

Tel: +1 778.613.2082

Email: matt@unidoctor.com

Media Inquiries media@unidoctor.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains statements and information that, to the extent that they are not historical fact, may constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking information may include financial and other projections, as well as statements regarding future plans, objectives, or economic performance, or the assumption underlying any of the foregoing. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terms such as "may", "would", "could", "will", "will be", "likely", "except", "anticipate", "believe", "intend", "plan", "forecast", "project", "estimate", "outlook", or the negative thereof or other similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. Examples of such statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the Company's participation at ANCI and the ability of the Company's products to improve healthcare delivery and address the evolving needs of the global healthcare community.

Forward-looking information is based on the assumptions, estimates, analysis, and opinions of management made in light of its experience and its perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, as well as other factors that management believes to be relevant and reasonable in the circumstances at the date that such statements are made, but which may prove to be incorrect. The material factors and assumptions used to develop the forward-looking information contained in this news release include, but are not limited to, key personnel and qualified employees continuing their involvement with the Company; the Company's ability to secure additional financing on reasonable terms; the competitive conditions of the industries in which the Company operates; and laws and any amendments thereto applicable to the Company.

Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information, including, without limitation, risks relating to the future business plans of the Company; risks that the Company will not be able to retain its key personnel; risks that the Company will not be able to secure financing on reasonable terms or at all; as well as all of the other risks as described in the Company's annual management discussion and analysis dated July 30, 2024 under the heading "Risks Factors." Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking information.

Further, any forward-looking information speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company's management to predict all such factors and to assess in advance the impact of each such factor on the Company's business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking information to reflect information or events after the date on which it is made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law, including securities laws.

The CSE does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

