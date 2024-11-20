PMD Device Solutions Announces Delay to Q3 2024 Quarterly Report

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN / ACCESSWIRE / November 20, 2024 / PMD Device Solutions (FRA:8T0)(STO:PMDS) PMD Device Solutions (PMDS), a leader in digital healthcare solutions, announces a delay in the release of its Q3 2024 financial results. The updated release date has been set for 29th November 2024.

The delay is due to the ongoing consolidation of newly acquired companies, the administrative follow-up from the recent successful funding round, and the outcomes of the Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM). These events, following after the original proposed financial timetable, reflect the scale of transformational developments currently underway at PMDS to position the company for long-term growth.

Myles Murray, CEO of PMD Device Solutions, commented:

"While this delay in reporting is a departure from our scheduled financial calendar released in January of this year, it is solely driven by administrative aspects and underscores the complexity of the business transformation and proactive steps being taken to strengthen PMDS. We remain confident in meeting our 2024 financial targets and believe these initiatives will lay the foundation for a robust and sustainable future for the company."

For additional information, please contact

Myles Murray, CEO

Phone: +353 86 887 4994

E-mail: myles@pmd-solutions.com & for general enquiries investor.relations@pmd-solutions.com

The Company's Certified Adviser is Redeye.

Information about PMDS

PMD Device Solutions AB develops and sells medical products for respiratory monitoring in both the hospital acute monitoring sector and the remote monitoring homecare sector. Its primary product is RespiraSense, a solution used for monitoring respiratory rate to support the detection of patient deterioration early and to avoid preventable respiratory failure and adverse patient outcomes. RespiraSense is, to the Company's knowledge, the world's only continuous, motion-tolerant respiratory rate monitor delivering class-leading reliability in measuring respiratory rate. RespiraSense is a novel technology that is commercialised in Europe, the UK, and FDA cleared in the US. The company's shares are listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (STO:PMDS).

