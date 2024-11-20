Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 20.11.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 677 internationalen Medien
Von Solarenergie zu digitalen Assets: Die Strategie hinter einer 75-Prozent-Rallye
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
20.11.2024 14:01 Uhr
77 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Perceptive Imaging Improves Oncology Trial Outcomes through Enhanced Services

Finanznachrichten News

Radialogica joins Perceptive's supplier network to standardize radiotherapy treatments and enable more reliable safety and efficacy determinations

LONDON, Nov. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Perceptive Imaging, part of Perceptive Group, today announced that Radialogica, LLC has joined its supplier network to enhance service delivery. The arrangement enables Perceptive Imaging to extend Radialogica's radiation therapy quality management services to the increasing number of global trial sponsors whose oncology studies include concurrent or prior radiotherapy treatment.

Perceptive CEO David Herron is pleased to extend Radialogica's services so Perceptive's customers can promote quality and consistency of care across study subjects and minimize the risk of suboptimal treatments adversely impacting their trial results

There is growing concern about the amount of variability in radiotherapy treatments among investigative sites and its potential impact on pharmaceutical efficacy and toxicity evaluations. This presents a need to centrally evaluate the conformance of radiotherapy plans to the treatment guidelines for a given protocol.

"By incorporating Radialogica's radiotherapy quality management services into Perceptive's centralized imaging workflows, we're helping worldwide clinical trial sponsors overcome this challenge," said David Herron, CEO of Perceptive. "We're pleased to extend these services so our customers can promote quality and consistency of care across study subjects and minimize the risk of suboptimal treatments adversely impacting their trial results."

"We're delighted to partner with Perceptive Imaging and to work closely with their team of oncology imaging specialists to provide critical radiotherapy-related services and data to trial sponsors in order to advance the development of new oncology treatments," said Andrew Cowen, CEO of Radialogica.

Click here for information on Perceptive Imaging's extensive experience supporting oncology clinical trials.

About Perceptive

Perceptive is a leading global technology-enabled service provider for preclinical and clinical trial imaging and IRT/RTSM (Interactive Response Technology/Randomized Trial Supply Management) for drug developers and the global clinical research community. Perceptive's market-leading service, scientific knowledge, expertise, and technology offering help speed up the delivery of life-saving treatments to millions of patients around the world by accelerating and improving clinical trial outcomes. With operations in the US, Europe, the UK and Asia, the company provides 24/7 services to most of the world's leading pharma and biotech companies.

Visit Perceptive.com and follow Perceptive Inc. on LinkedIn.

Perceptive

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2561845/Perceptive_CEO_David_Herron.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2502154/Perceptive.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/perceptive-imaging-improves-oncology-trial-outcomes-through-enhanced-services-302310520.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
5 heiße Wetten für den Jahresendspurt!
Nach dem unerwartet schnellen Ende der US-Wahlen mit dem Sieg des republikanischen Kandidaten Donald Trump fackelten die Aktien- und Krypto- Märkte ein wahres Kursfeuerwerk ab und bliesen zur Jahresendrallye.

Im aktuellen kostenlosen Report beleuchten wir 5 aussichtsreiche Unternehmen, die das Fundament besitzen, in den nächsten Monaten den breiten Markt zu schlagen.

Seien Sie dabei!

Fordern Sie jetzt unseren brandneuen neuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche Aktien aufgrund ihrer Bewertung sowie charttechnischen Situation das Potenzial zu einer Outperformance besitzen.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.