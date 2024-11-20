Anzeige
Mittwoch, 20.11.2024
Von Solarenergie zu digitalen Assets: Die Strategie hinter einer 75-Prozent-Rallye
20.11.2024 14:02 Uhr
Faceport, Inc.: Faceport Launches Telepresence Helmet and Unveils Facegiving Project to Reunite Families This Thanksgiving

Introducing the World's First Telepresence Helmet and Its Accompanying Robot, Ushering in a New Era of Connection with the Facegiving Project.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 20, 2024 / Faceport, Inc., a New York City-based telepresence company, proudly announces the launch of its groundbreaking telepresence platform, designed to bring remote individuals face-to-face with others as if they were physically present.

Facegiving: Bringing Loved Ones Home This Thanksgiving

Facegiving: Bringing Loved Ones Home This Thanksgiving
An evocative depiction of the Facegiving Project, Faceport's heartfelt initiative using telepresence technology to reunite families for Thanksgiving 2024. The image captures the warmth of a family gathering around the dinner table.

At the heart of this innovation is the Faceport Helmet, a device worn by a trusted person that displays a remote individual's face in real-time. This cutting-edge technology fosters natural, seamless conversations, creating an unparalleled sense of presence for everyone in the wearer's surroundings.

The Faceport Robot, an optional docking station for the Faceport Helmet, adds versatility by serving as a dressable, portable upper body with a robotic neck. Ideal for use at tables or counters, it allows the remote user to "look around" and engage in group conversations naturally, offering a unique, lifelike telepresence experience.

To celebrate this milestone, Faceport is proud to introduce the Facegiving Project, a heartfelt initiative offering free telepresence services to reunite loved ones. This Thanksgiving, select applicants will have the chance to "be present" with their families through Faceport's groundbreaking technology, bridging physical distances for this cherished holiday. Applications are now open, offering an opportunity for people to bring their loved ones home and share in the joy of being together this Thanksgiving.

"Our mission at Faceport is to break down the barriers of distance and create meaningful human connections," said Evan Kaye, Founder and CEO of Faceport. "With the launch of our technology and the Facegiving Project, we're redefining how technology can unite people, enabling them to share life's most significant moments, no matter where they are."

A limited quantity of both products will be available for purchase starting in early December, with exclusive early access available to anyone who signs up for Faceport's email list. Deliveries are expected to begin in Spring 2025.

Contact Information

Evan Kaye
Founder & CEO
evan@faceport.com
(646) 481-9660

SOURCE: Faceport, Inc.

View the original press release on newswire.com.

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
