Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 20, 2024) - Red Cloud is excited to announce that registration is now open for its Pre-PDAC Mining Showcase happening at the OMNI King Edward Hotel in Toronto on February 27-28, 2025. This highly anticipated event will bring together top-tier resource companies, key CEOs, high-net-worth individuals, and institutional investors.

The two-day showcase will feature a dynamic keynote agenda, providing exclusive insights into the latest trends shaping the industry. This is a prime opportunity to connect with influential leaders in the mining sector, explore the latest developments, and network with a range of stakeholders.

The junior mining sector has seen a strong resurgence, driven by rising gold and copper prices and growing demand for critical minerals essential for the clean energy transition and decarbonization. Red Cloud's showcase is the perfect venue for mining companies to engage with top investors and discover tailored financial solutions.

"We are thrilled to host our annual Pre-PDAC event in Toronto, showcasing junior mining companies alongside some of the biggest names in the industry," commented Bruce Tatters, CEO of Red Cloud Securities. "At Red Cloud, we believe strongly in the need to support supply growth in across commodities and look forward to facilitating valuable connections for our clients and investors."





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9191/230599_twitter_registernow_prepdac2025_redcloud.jpg

Event Highlights:

Date : February 27-28, 2025

: February 27-28, 2025 Location : OMNI King Edward Hotel, Toronto

: OMNI King Edward Hotel, Toronto Keynote agenda with industry insights

Networking opportunities with leaders in the mining sector

Exclusive 1×1 meetings with investors and companies

A Special Thanks: Red Cloud would like to thank our partner, PearTree Securities, for their ongoing support in making this event possible.

Don't miss out on this exclusive event in one of the most exciting sectors of the global economy!

About Red Cloud Securities Inc.

Red Cloud Securities Inc. is a CIRO-regulated investment dealer focused on providing a full range of brokerage services to all investor types focused in the junior resource sector. Our services include Investment Banking, Research, Institutional and Retail Trading, Institutional Sales, Retail Investment Advisory services, and Corporate Access.

About Red Cloud Financial Services Inc.

Red Cloud Financial Services Inc. is a globally focused capital markets advisory firm that provides a full range of executive strategy and execution in the digital media, production, and distribution. Our breadth of services combines our significant knowledge of the junior mining industry with a unique product offering. The company was founded by capital markets professionals with extensive experience in the junior mining industry.

For additional information, visit:

www.redcloudfs.com

https://x.com/RedCloudFS

www.linkedin.com/company/red-cloud-financial-services-inc

https://www.youtube.com/@RedCloudTV

www.instagram.com/redcloudfs

www.redcloudsecurities.com

https://x.com/RedCloudSec

https://www.linkedin.com/company/red-cloud-securities/

###

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/230599

SOURCE: Red Cloud Financial Services