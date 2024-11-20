Ottawa, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 20, 2024) - C-COM Satellite Systems Inc., (TSXV: CMI) (OTCQB: CYSNF) a leading global provider of commercial grade mobile auto-deploying satellite antenna systems, announced today that it has developed several mobility mount accessories for the family of Hughes manufactured ESA terminals.

These newly designed hardware adapters provide the Eutelsat OneWeb compatible Hughes manufactured ESA terminals a universal mount that accommodates a broad range of industrial, transportable or vehicle mounted installations.

Multiple versions of the mobility mount terminal adapters are available to convert both the HL1100 and HL1120 ESA OneWeb flat panel antennas. The adapters are complete with fasteners, easy to assemble, and can be quickly mounted on any trailer, platform or vehicle roof rack.

The iNetVu® OneWeb mobility mount makes it possible for the Hughes manufactured fixed ESA terminals to either operate as comms-on-the-pause (COTP) mobile terminals or provide more flexibility with industrial installations such as oil rigs, telco cabinets, emergency vehicles, trucks, or agriculture or construction equipment.

"With 10,000 Hughes manufactured fixed ESA terminals to be deployed over the Eutelsat OneWeb constellation, we expect a significant number of these will be used as COTP ESA terminals using our iNetVu® mobility mounts," said Dr. Leslie Klein, President and CEO of C-COM Satellite Systems Inc.

The iNetVu® Hughes ESA OneWeb mobility mounts are available for immediate delivery.

About C-COM Satellite Systems Inc.

C-COM Satellite Systems Inc. is a pioneer and a leading global designer, developer, and manufacturer of transportable and mobile satellite-based antenna systems. The Company has developed proprietary, auto-acquisition controller technology for rapid antenna pointing to a satellite with just the press of a button, enabling Broadband Internet via Satellite across a wide range of market applications worldwide, including regions unserved or underserved by terrestrial access technologies.

C-COM has sold more than 10,000 antenna systems, in over 100 countries, through a dedicated dealer network that provides service to a wide range of vertical markets such as Oil & Gas Exploration, Military Communications, Disaster Management, SNG, Emergency Communications, Cellular Backhaul, Telemedicine, Mobile Education, Government Services, Mobile Banking, and others. The Company's iNetVu® brand is synonymous with high quality, reliability, and cost-effectiveness.

C-COM is in final stages of testing and manufacturing of a potentially revolutionary Ka-band, electronically steerable, modular, conformal, flat panel phased array antenna. C-COM has developed this unique multi-orbit antenna with the intent of providing low-cost, high-throughput mobility applications over satellite for land, airborne and maritime verticals over LEO, MEO and GEO satellite constellations. Another significant project underway at C-COM is the development of an Analog Beamforming Integrated Circuit, which is progressing well and is expected to enter testing phase by the end of this year. These BFICs will be used in the manufacturing of all our ESA antennas with the intent to significantly reduce their cost and improve their performance.

For additional information please visit www.c-comsat.com.

The Company is publicly traded on the Canadian Venture Exchange (TSXV: CMI) and on the US OTC Exchange (OTCQB: CYSNF).

iNetVu® is a registered trademark of C-COM Satellite Systems Inc.

Eutelsat OneWeb is a subsidiary of Eutelsat Group

Hughes is a registered trademark of Hughes Network Systems, LLC. Hughes Network Systems is a subsidiary of EchoStar

# # #

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements. These statements relate to future events or future performance and reflect management's current expectations and assumptions. Statements about C-COM's expectations for 2024 results and its intentions with respect to its Ka-band antenna version all contain forward-looking information. Several factors could cause actual events, performance or results to differ materially from the events, performance and results discussed in the forward-looking statements. Sales may not increase in 2024 for many reasons outside C-COM's control and anticipated benefits of the new technology may not be realized, and new products and services may not be released or, if released may not gain market acceptance. Any of those events and others could influence future performance and C-COM Satellite Systems Inc.'s ability to achieve the results mentioned above. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and C-COM Satellite Systems Inc. does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances. Readers are directed to the risk factors associated with the business of C-COM Satellite Systems in the company's most recent MD&A available at www.sedarplus.ca.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/230680

SOURCE: C-COM Satellite Systems Inc.