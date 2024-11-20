CDP Partners With Watershed To Drive Its Own Environmental Disclosure

LONDON, UK, Nov. 20, 2024, the world's only independent environmental disclosure platform, has worked with Watershed, an enterprise sustainability platform, to collect and analyse data for its own emissions reporting, including its annual CDP report. Nearly 25,000 companies worldwide disclosed environmental data via CDP in 2024.



Following a rigorous evaluation of its platform, CDP selected Watershed for its precise measurement approach and reliable data traceability. Leveraging Watershed's platform, CDP completed its most comprehensive emissions reporting so far-as well as their own CDP disclosure-within just six weeks.



"Sustainability progress relies on robust data. Watershed's measurement process was a critical factor in our decision to use it for our own reporting," said Daniel Turner, Director of Reporting and Operations at CDP.



Sustainability data collection involves standardising large volumes of raw business activity, aligning it with emissions factors that vary by region and evolve over time. Watershed is structured as an end-to-end platform with audited methodologies that standardise and transform business data into rigorous sustainability data with 150 error checks to prevent common mistakes.

In addition, Watershed is built on CEDA, an emissions factor database with 60,000 emissions factors from 149 countries globally. Most other commonly used emissions factor databases aren't globally representative. Watershed found that only 11% of companies reporting to CDP in the last cycle used multiregional emissions factor datasets."We are honoured that CDP will be using Watershed to report to CDP-and execute on their leading-by-example sustainability program," said"The impact CDP has had on advancing standards and enabling companies and the public sector to develop strategies for decarbonisation is unmistakable. They are a prime example of how transparency and data can ignite real momentum on decarbonisation."The partnership coincides with the launch of a new Watershed feature that enables companies to transfer their data directly to the CDP portal, streamlining the process of submitting to CDP by reducing manual entry and the risk for potential errors.CDP joins hundreds of Watershed customers across industries and regions, including 4 of the top 6 US banks, and companies like Spotify, British Airways, and Mondelez International. Watershed currently has an estimated 1 gigatonne of COe emissions under management, roughly equivalent to the total emissions of Japan.