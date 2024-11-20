Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 20.11.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 677 internationalen Medien
Von Solarenergie zu digitalen Assets: Die Strategie hinter einer 75-Prozent-Rallye
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
20.11.2024 14:14 Uhr
100 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Linacre Investments Limited: Linacre Investments Temporarily Caps the Digital Asset Innovation Fund

Finanznachrichten News

Linacre Investments Limited, a leading institutional fund manager headquartered in the Isle of Man, has announced a $1 billion cap on its Digital Asset Innovation Fund. The decision comes in response to exceptional demand during the second half of 2024 and aims to ensure effective liquidity management.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM / ACCESSWIRE / November 20, 2024 / The fund was designed to seize emerging opportunities within the rapidly growing digital asset sector by focusing on digital assets and blockchain-based companies driving innovation. It offers institutional and accredited high-net-worth investors a unique chance to leverage the transformative potential of these technologies. Over the past six months, the fund has experienced extraordinary demand, fueled by the increasing mainstream adoption of digital assets, recent regulatory advancements such as ETF approvals, and the momentum generated by the recent U.S. elections.

Over the past twelve months, the Digital Asset Innovation Fund has delivered record-breaking performance, cementing its reputation as a premier investment vehicle for those seeking exposure to this transformative sector. The fund's success reflects Linacre Investments' strategic expertise and the growing confidence among investors in digital asset opportunities.

In response to this strong demand and to maintain the fund's high performance standards, Linacre Investments has decided to cap the Digital Asset Innovation Fund at $1 billion. This measure will ensure effective management of the fund's portfolio and address liquidity considerations inherent in the digital asset market.

"The Digital Asset Innovation Fund is exclusively designed for institutional investors and accredited high-net-worth individuals, targeting blockchain-based companies and digital assets that are pioneering industry innovation," said Alexander Reeve, Chief Investment Officer at Linacre Investments Limited. "By capping the fund at $1 billion, we can maintain a disciplined approach to portfolio management while continuing to deliver exceptional value for our clients."

While the fund is currently open only to institutional investors and accredited high-net-worth individuals, Linacre Investments is preparing to expand its offerings to retail investors in 2025. This move reflects the company's commitment to broadening access to high-potential investment opportunities and bringing innovative solutions to a wider audience.

Linacre Investments will periodically review the fund's cap in line with market conditions, and liquidity improvements. Future opportunities to reopen the fund to new investors will be evaluated as conditions evolve.

As a leader in private wealth management, Linacre Investments remains dedicated to providing cutting-edge investment solutions tailored to the needs of its global clientele. The company looks forward to updating its investors on the fund's progress and exploring additional opportunities within the digital asset market.

About Linacre Investments Limited

Linacre Investments Limited is a leading institutional fund manager based in the Isle of Man, specializing in private wealth management for institutional investors, multinational corporations, and accredited high-net-worth individuals. With a focus on innovative investment strategies, Linacre Investments leverages its expertise to identify opportunities in disruptive sectors such as private equity, digital assets and blockchain technology.

For media enquiries, please contact:

Mrs. Sarah Bramston (Public Relations Officer)
Linacre Investments Ltd
Email: media@linacreinvestments.com
Web: www.linacreinvestments.com
Tel: +44(0)845 004 7888
Address: Victory House, Prospect Hill, Douglas, IM1 1EQ

SOURCE: Linacre Investments Limited



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
5 heiße Wetten für den Jahresendspurt!
Nach dem unerwartet schnellen Ende der US-Wahlen mit dem Sieg des republikanischen Kandidaten Donald Trump fackelten die Aktien- und Krypto- Märkte ein wahres Kursfeuerwerk ab und bliesen zur Jahresendrallye.

Im aktuellen kostenlosen Report beleuchten wir 5 aussichtsreiche Unternehmen, die das Fundament besitzen, in den nächsten Monaten den breiten Markt zu schlagen.

Seien Sie dabei!

Fordern Sie jetzt unseren brandneuen neuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche Aktien aufgrund ihrer Bewertung sowie charttechnischen Situation das Potenzial zu einer Outperformance besitzen.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.