Linacre Investments Limited: Linacre Investments Temporarily Caps the Digital Asset Innovation Fund

Linacre Investments Limited, a leading institutional fund manager headquartered in the Isle of Man, has announced a $1 billion cap on its Digital Asset Innovation Fund. The decision comes in response to exceptional demand during the second half of 2024 and aims to ensure effective liquidity management.

The fund was designed to seize emerging opportunities within the rapidly growing digital asset sector by focusing on digital assets and blockchain-based companies driving innovation. It offers institutional and accredited high-net-worth investors a unique chance to leverage the transformative potential of these technologies. Over the past six months, the fund has experienced extraordinary demand, fueled by the increasing mainstream adoption of digital assets, recent regulatory advancements such as ETF approvals, and the momentum generated by the recent U.S. elections.

Over the past twelve months, the Digital Asset Innovation Fund has delivered record-breaking performance, cementing its reputation as a premier investment vehicle for those seeking exposure to this transformative sector. The fund's success reflects Linacre Investments' strategic expertise and the growing confidence among investors in digital asset opportunities.

In response to this strong demand and to maintain the fund's high performance standards, Linacre Investments has decided to cap the Digital Asset Innovation Fund at $1 billion. This measure will ensure effective management of the fund's portfolio and address liquidity considerations inherent in the digital asset market.

"The Digital Asset Innovation Fund is exclusively designed for institutional investors and accredited high-net-worth individuals, targeting blockchain-based companies and digital assets that are pioneering industry innovation," said Alexander Reeve, Chief Investment Officer at Linacre Investments Limited. "By capping the fund at $1 billion, we can maintain a disciplined approach to portfolio management while continuing to deliver exceptional value for our clients."

While the fund is currently open only to institutional investors and accredited high-net-worth individuals, Linacre Investments is preparing to expand its offerings to retail investors in 2025. This move reflects the company's commitment to broadening access to high-potential investment opportunities and bringing innovative solutions to a wider audience.

Linacre Investments will periodically review the fund's cap in line with market conditions, and liquidity improvements. Future opportunities to reopen the fund to new investors will be evaluated as conditions evolve.

As a leader in private wealth management, Linacre Investments remains dedicated to providing cutting-edge investment solutions tailored to the needs of its global clientele. The company looks forward to updating its investors on the fund's progress and exploring additional opportunities within the digital asset market.

About Linacre Investments Limited

Linacre Investments Limited is a leading institutional fund manager based in the Isle of Man, specializing in private wealth management for institutional investors, multinational corporations, and accredited high-net-worth individuals. With a focus on innovative investment strategies, Linacre Investments leverages its expertise to identify opportunities in disruptive sectors such as private equity, digital assets and blockchain technology.

